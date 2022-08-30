The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/ Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The 52nd Annual Fall Festival will take place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the Garden & Arts Center located at 4215 University Avenue. The event features more than 50 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. This year’s Fall Festival will include live entertainment, a variety of food trucks, free art activities for kids, and art demonstrations in the Garden & Arts Center Studio. An exhibition of current artwork by Lubbock artists Seth and Nancy Neill will be featured in the Center’s Cultural Hall, as well as an exhibit of pastel artworks made by students of Henry Salley. This family-friendly event is free of charge.

