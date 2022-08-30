ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

berkeleyside.org

What emergency services are offered in Berkeley on hot and smoky days?

Climate change has been driving temperatures up across the West Coast, intensifying heat waves and creating more destructive wildfires. While Berkeley is insulated from some of the harshest impacts due to its geography, residents who live or work outside are still vulnerable to the worsening conditions. Berkeley has one official...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fast-working firefighters halt threatening blaze in tinder-dry Oakland Hills

OAKLAND -- A late-night, two-alarm fire roared through an Oakland hills home Thursday, but was prevented from spreading into the tinder-dry hills by the quick response from firefighters.  Oakland fire said crews responded to a reports at 10:50 p.m. of a heavy involved house fire in the 5600 block of Merriewood Dr. nestled in the heavily wooded hills north of Highway 13. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home engulfed by the blaze with the flames threatening to quickly spread to the surrounding vegetation.  Fortunately, a fire break had been cut into the brush."This was the poster case of why defensible space...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death

WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rescued farm animals get special attention during Bay Area heat wave

MORGAN HILL -- With dangerous heat expected this Labor Day weekend, Alma Bonita Animal Rescue in Morgan Hill is ready to keep their rescued farm animals safe and cool.Sheila Murphy's passion is saving neglected and abused farm animals. She says it's her calling. She's the founder of Alma Bonita and loves all 87 of her rescued animals. "We call them our fur family," said Murphy. "Absolutely, they are our fur and feathered family. We absolutely think of each one of these animals. This is their forever home."This day called for a refreshing shower in the the alpaca pen.  "One of...
MORGAN HILL, CA
berkeleyside.org

All the East Bay restaurants that opened in August

August’s weather was such a balm, it even helped soothe and lift spirits during last month’s big return to school. Welcome back to the COVID generation and their dedicated teachers, administrators and coaches — we see you braving those first weeks. Same goes for busy university students and staff, reanimating campuses across the East Bay. Why not treat yourselves to dumplings, a dusky pastrami sandwich, a French-style chocolate gateau, vegan pastries, spiced Ethiopian coffee, crispy chicken wings or any number of other new offerings from the following list? It might help further ease the re-entry as we head into fall.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Excessive heat watch issued for Berkeley throughout Labor Day weekend

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Berkeley and western Alameda County beginning Thursday and extending through the Labor Day weekend until Tuesday evening. Downtown Berkeley will likely be spared the more extreme heat wave driving thermometers well above 100 elsewhere in the Bay Area. Thanks...
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Farewell, San Francisco Newspaper Racks

Just in time for the new school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot, and these shots will start going into arms next week. There is both a Pfizer and a Moderna shot that’s geared toward halting the Omicron variant, but the Moderna booster is only approved for thos 18 and older, whereas the Pfizer booster is approved for everyone 12 and older. [CNBC]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

