Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
berkeleyside.org
What emergency services are offered in Berkeley on hot and smoky days?
Climate change has been driving temperatures up across the West Coast, intensifying heat waves and creating more destructive wildfires. While Berkeley is insulated from some of the harshest impacts due to its geography, residents who live or work outside are still vulnerable to the worsening conditions. Berkeley has one official...
berkeleyside.org
Parks throughout the East Bay hills will close Sunday, Monday due to fire risk
Tilden Regional Park, Wildcat and Claremont canyons and parks throughout the East Bay hills will be closed on Sunday and Monday due to extreme heat and elevated fire danger. The East Bay Regional Park District is closing 40 parks in all in Alameda and Contra Costa counties because of “possible high fire risk.”
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
SFist
City of Oakland Will Incinerate the 1,200 Pounds of Dead Fish That Have Turned Up in Lake Merritt
There’ll be a big fish fry in Oakland, but not the good kind. The toxic algal bloom that has killed literally tons of fish in Bay Area waters is leading to Oakland Public Works incinerating the 1,200 pounds of dead fish that were floating in Lake Merritt. The Dead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's why everyone, even you, needs to take this Bay Area heat wave seriously
STAY COOL! As you celebrate Labor Day this weekend, here is what experts say to look out for to stay healthy in the extreme heat.
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
'Horrifying': San Francisco artists, families lose everything in Lower Haight fire
Multiple families had lived in the building for decades. An artist lost 10 years' worth of works.
Excessive Heat Warning prompts East Bay city to close outdoor public spaces
(KRON) — The City of Walnut Creek will be closing its Open Spaces through Labor Day weekend due to the Excessive Heat Warning going into effect, the city announced Wednesday in a tweet. The city’s open spaces, including Lime Ridge, Shell Ridges and Acalanes Ridge, will be closed through Sept. 6, when the warning is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family disputes Atria Walnut Creek facility’s claim patient died from eating ‘Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A second resident from an Atria Senior Living facility has died in the Bay Area, according to a statement provided by Atria Senior Living. The man who died has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office as Constantine Canoun. He was 94. Canoun, a resident of the Atria […]
Raising Cane's Berkeley store will no longer open as planned, according to the Louisiana-based fast food chain
"We are actively looking for other sites in the area."
Fast-working firefighters halt threatening blaze in tinder-dry Oakland Hills
OAKLAND -- A late-night, two-alarm fire roared through an Oakland hills home Thursday, but was prevented from spreading into the tinder-dry hills by the quick response from firefighters. Oakland fire said crews responded to a reports at 10:50 p.m. of a heavy involved house fire in the 5600 block of Merriewood Dr. nestled in the heavily wooded hills north of Highway 13. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home engulfed by the blaze with the flames threatening to quickly spread to the surrounding vegetation. Fortunately, a fire break had been cut into the brush."This was the poster case of why defensible space...
SFist
35-Year-Old Restaurant Phuket Thai Closed After Building Fire; Fundraiser Launched For Displaced Tenants
A major apartment building fire on Wednesday at Divisadero and Haight displaced 12 residents, some of them low-income and/or elderly — and a fundraiser has been launched to help them out. Also, the ground-floor restaurant, Phuket Thai, is likely to remain closed for a long while. The three-alarm fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is it still safe to swim in Bay Area waters amid toxic algae bloom? Experts weigh in
Over the weekend social media feeds were filled with photos of dead fish washing up on the shorelines around the bay.
Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death
WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
Rescued farm animals get special attention during Bay Area heat wave
MORGAN HILL -- With dangerous heat expected this Labor Day weekend, Alma Bonita Animal Rescue in Morgan Hill is ready to keep their rescued farm animals safe and cool.Sheila Murphy's passion is saving neglected and abused farm animals. She says it's her calling. She's the founder of Alma Bonita and loves all 87 of her rescued animals. "We call them our fur family," said Murphy. "Absolutely, they are our fur and feathered family. We absolutely think of each one of these animals. This is their forever home."This day called for a refreshing shower in the the alpaca pen. "One of...
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
berkeleyside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that opened in August
August’s weather was such a balm, it even helped soothe and lift spirits during last month’s big return to school. Welcome back to the COVID generation and their dedicated teachers, administrators and coaches — we see you braving those first weeks. Same goes for busy university students and staff, reanimating campuses across the East Bay. Why not treat yourselves to dumplings, a dusky pastrami sandwich, a French-style chocolate gateau, vegan pastries, spiced Ethiopian coffee, crispy chicken wings or any number of other new offerings from the following list? It might help further ease the re-entry as we head into fall.
berkeleyside.org
Excessive heat watch issued for Berkeley throughout Labor Day weekend
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Berkeley and western Alameda County beginning Thursday and extending through the Labor Day weekend until Tuesday evening. Downtown Berkeley will likely be spared the more extreme heat wave driving thermometers well above 100 elsewhere in the Bay Area. Thanks...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Farewell, San Francisco Newspaper Racks
Just in time for the new school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot, and these shots will start going into arms next week. There is both a Pfizer and a Moderna shot that’s geared toward halting the Omicron variant, but the Moderna booster is only approved for thos 18 and older, whereas the Pfizer booster is approved for everyone 12 and older. [CNBC]
Help Wanted: Bay Area school district asks parents if teachers can move in amid soaring rents
Most teachers struggle to make ends meet and with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, so one school district is asking parents for help by renting out extra rooms.
Comments / 0