The United Family always makes eating easy
LUBBOCK, Texas—This is a big weekend for eating. If you are entertaining for the football games or the long Labor Day weekend; Brenda Garcia can make it easy. The United Family can help you be weekend ready in the kitchen. Find a store near you at theunitedfamily.com.
The United Family launches Aisles of Smiles campaign to help MDA
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Throughout the month of September, all United Family locations across Texas and New Mexico will begin raising funds and spreading awareness about muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases during the annual MDA Aisles of Smiles program to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
Outdoorsman is a small, home-owned family business that has been serving Lubbock since 1977
LUBBOCK, Texas— Outdoorsman has a passion for helping people find what they are look for in outdoor apparel, clothing, comfortable footwear and more, all while bring style. They offer a feeling that you don’t get in the big box stores. Located at 6602 Slide Road, give them a call 806-794-6666 or visit their website at outdoorsmanlbk.com.
Nacho Daddy is here with their food truck
LUBBOCK, Texas—These aren’t just nachos, these are Nacho Daddy nachos. This food truck is serving up for Lubbock and surrounding areas for a good cause. Keep up with them on FB and Instagram: FB: NACHO DADDY, @NACHODADDY806.
KCBD
Historic Mount Gilead Baptist Church seeking community help after roof damage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mount Gilead Baptist Church is the oldest African American church in Lubbock County. The church was started in 1917, by eight Black community members. In 1987, they received their first historical marker, making the church a Lubbock Historical Landmark. Over the years, the marker deteriorated. In June, the Lubbock County Historical Commission Chair gave them a new marker. Now their building is experiencing damage, too.
55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday
Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
Lubbock’s Godbold Cultural Center May Be Demolished for Housing Soon
Lubbock's Godbold Cultural Center (2601 19th Street) could be demolished soon to make way for huge new structures. According to EverythingLubbock, "if the proposal follows through, several structures in the 2600 block of 19th Street would be demolished. Those include the historic Godbold Cultural Center which ties in with the popular J-Café and the Lutheran Student Center."
Lubbock bakery hosts re-grand opening with new ownership
LUBBOCK, Texas — Amarillo’s first-ever cupcake-only bakery, The Ruffled Cup, was opened in 2010 by Deanna Hurt. When she decided to expand in 2016, she chose to land in the Hub City. Sara Kunkel has been with Hurt from the get-go. “I worked for her for 10 years,” Kunkel said. “I know the business side of […]
Texas Tech announces passing of school’s first “practice baby”
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University announced the death of Barbara Munselle, the university’s first “practice baby” in a social media post on Wednesday. “Born in 1936, “Baby Barbara”, as she was known then, was the very first “practice baby” to live in the Texas Tech Home Management House, where female students learned how to run a household and even raise children,” the social media post said.
Sandlot Youth Sports offers a variety of sports and sign-ups are here
LUBBOCK, Texas — Sandlot Youth Sports offers a variety of sports for all ages. It’s time to get signed up for the Fall sports. Find them on Facebook to get all the details or reach out to Armando 806-786-6200 or Nick 806-451-8146.
22 Lubbock Restaurants That Out-of-Towners Absolutely Need to Try
If you're coming to Lubbock for a sporting event, to see your college student or just to visit the 806, you need to know that we have so many great local restaurants. If you're having trouble deciding where to go, this list of 22 local spots will help. 22 Lubbock...
Sleeping on a bench, but ‘not homeless enough:’ Woman says shelters don’t help people like her
LUBBOCK, Texas — On one of the stormiest nights Lubbock has seen in months, 54-year-old Teri Fontenot laid down for rest under the only roof she could find — a damp bench at Clapp Park in Central Lubbock. Unlike the stereotypes she herself used to hold about people experiencing homelessness, Teri has no criminal record, […]
23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond
Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
St. John’s Church is offering TTU football parking for a good cause
LUBBOCK, Texas—Since 2009, St. John’s Church offers game day parking for $10. The parking lot opens 4 hours prior to kick off. Use the 15th Street entrance starting at 3:00 p.m. Saturday. The proceeds benefit youth projects, general budget and other ministries. St. John’s takes pride in supporting community-wide organizations.
Live Life Well Clinic offers an alternative approach to traditional medicine
LUBBOCK, Texas—Traditional medicine can fail to find the underlying cause of disease. Live Life Well Clinic wants to change your lifestyle to heal or reverse the disease. They offer a comprehensive approach because stress in the body can affect your life. They even offer yoga classes. Find out more by reaching out to Live Life Well Clinic, 8705 Milwaukee Ave, livelifewellclinic.com.
Why cook on Labor Day weekend when Texas Roadhouse has fall off the bone ribs and more
LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Roadhouse wants you to enjoy your Labor Day weekend by letting them take care of all the food. They have several options perfect to celebrate this weekend, including fall off the bone ribs. Texas Roadhouse is located at 4810 S. Loop 289, you can call 806-799-9900 or visit their website @ texasroadhouse.com.
Harmony Public School teachers in West Texas to receive bonuses, pay increases under TIA fund
HOUSTON (PRESS RELEASE) — Forty teachers in Harmony Public Schools‘ West Texas District will receive bonuses this year as part of the Texas Educations Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment, a special fund created to reward the state’s highest-performing teachers. The recognition means that $266,000 in teacher bonuses will be paid this week to teachers in the West Texas District.
33 Arrestees Spend Their Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center
The rain subsided yesterday, and a Thursday night in Lubbock that can only mean one thing: college night. That means all of Lubbock's college students were out at the Depot District and either came to class this morning with poorly scrubbed X's on their hands or a wristband that they struggled to get off in their sleep. For my LCU family, I know all of you were out at a late-night Bible study and helping the community, you were not spending any time in the Depot District. (*Insert angel singing here*)
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
