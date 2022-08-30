ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

everythinglubbock.com

The United Family always makes eating easy

LUBBOCK, Texas—This is a big weekend for eating. If you are entertaining for the football games or the long Labor Day weekend; Brenda Garcia can make it easy. The United Family can help you be weekend ready in the kitchen. Find a store near you at theunitedfamily.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The United Family launches Aisles of Smiles campaign to help MDA

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Throughout the month of September, all United Family locations across Texas and New Mexico will begin raising funds and spreading awareness about muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases during the annual MDA Aisles of Smiles program to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Nacho Daddy is here with their food truck

LUBBOCK, Texas—These aren’t just nachos, these are Nacho Daddy nachos. This food truck is serving up for Lubbock and surrounding areas for a good cause. Keep up with them on FB and Instagram: FB: NACHO DADDY, @NACHODADDY806.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Historic Mount Gilead Baptist Church seeking community help after roof damage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mount Gilead Baptist Church is the oldest African American church in Lubbock County. The church was started in 1917, by eight Black community members. In 1987, they received their first historical marker, making the church a Lubbock Historical Landmark. Over the years, the marker deteriorated. In June, the Lubbock County Historical Commission Chair gave them a new marker. Now their building is experiencing damage, too.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Talk 1340

55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday

Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Godbold Cultural Center May Be Demolished for Housing Soon

Lubbock's Godbold Cultural Center (2601 19th Street) could be demolished soon to make way for huge new structures. According to EverythingLubbock, "if the proposal follows through, several structures in the 2600 block of 19th Street would be demolished. Those include the historic Godbold Cultural Center which ties in with the popular J-Café and the Lutheran Student Center."
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech announces passing of school’s first “practice baby”

LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University announced the death of Barbara Munselle, the university’s first “practice baby” in a social media post on Wednesday. “Born in 1936, “Baby Barbara”, as she was known then, was the very first “practice baby” to live in the Texas Tech Home Management House, where female students learned how to run a household and even raise children,” the social media post said.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond

Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

St. John’s Church is offering TTU football parking for a good cause

LUBBOCK, Texas—Since 2009, St. John’s Church offers game day parking for $10. The parking lot opens 4 hours prior to kick off. Use the 15th Street entrance starting at 3:00 p.m. Saturday. The proceeds benefit youth projects, general budget and other ministries. St. John’s takes pride in supporting community-wide organizations.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Live Life Well Clinic offers an alternative approach to traditional medicine

LUBBOCK, Texas—Traditional medicine can fail to find the underlying cause of disease. Live Life Well Clinic wants to change your lifestyle to heal or reverse the disease. They offer a comprehensive approach because stress in the body can affect your life. They even offer yoga classes. Find out more by reaching out to Live Life Well Clinic, 8705 Milwaukee Ave, livelifewellclinic.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Harmony Public School teachers in West Texas to receive bonuses, pay increases under TIA fund

HOUSTON (PRESS RELEASE) — Forty teachers in Harmony Public Schools‘ West Texas District will receive bonuses this year as part of the Texas Educations Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment, a special fund created to reward the state’s highest-performing teachers. The recognition means that $266,000 in teacher bonuses will be paid this week to teachers in the West Texas District.
TEXAS STATE
102.5 KISS FM

33 Arrestees Spend Their Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center

The rain subsided yesterday, and a Thursday night in Lubbock that can only mean one thing: college night. That means all of Lubbock's college students were out at the Depot District and either came to class this morning with poorly scrubbed X's on their hands or a wristband that they struggled to get off in their sleep. For my LCU family, I know all of you were out at a late-night Bible study and helping the community, you were not spending any time in the Depot District. (*Insert angel singing here*)
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
LUBBOCK, TX

