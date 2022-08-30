ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!. Click on the link to see...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Planning Commissions moves Civic Center rezoning forwad

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s 27-plus acres of prime real estate. The City encouraging the Mobile Planning Commission to approve a Master Plan as well as creating a new special district when it comes to zoning for the Mobile Civic Center site. “It’s been thought out -- is it...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UCP of Mobile partners with United Way of Southwest Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile’s mission is to promote the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people with disabilities. The UCP of Mobile talks about their children and adult programs. As part of our United Way of Southwest Alabama kickoff, they talk about how...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Regions & Wilmer Hall partners with United Way of Southwest Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wilmer Hall Children’s Home is a non-profit faith-based organization that serves young people in need in Mobile. Wilmer Hall serves children and young adults through several programs that provide tutoring, on-campus living, and other tools needed to succeed. They discuss what their partnership with United Way of Southwest Alabama has on their organization.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Arc of Clarke County partners with the United Way of Southwest Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Arc of Clarke County or TACC is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to providing serves to and advocating for people with disabilities. TACC says it promotes options and opportunities, acceptance, independence and community inclusion for those they serve. As part of our United Way of...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Labor Day travel rush begins in Port City with backups and delays

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday travel rush is underway and according to travel experts it’s expected to be the busiest Labor Day for travel in three years -- getting back p to pre-pandemic travel levels. From I-10 to the Bayway and everywhere in between -- just about every...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Holt
WALA-TV FOX10

About the House

The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company. The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile mortuary gives away $5,000 in free gas

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Smalls Mortuary--giving back to the community Wednesday. They asked churches across the city to hold raffles—pulling names out of a box for folks to get a free $30 gas card. “Oh yes, this is a blessing, it really is a blessing!” says driver Felicia...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pension Fund#City Council#Pension Plan#Retirement Savings#Retired Mobile
WKRG News 5

US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in Mobile area sweep

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Operation Gateway: US Marshals arrest over 50 fugitives in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, (GCRFTF) Mobile Division conducted Operation Gateway in Mobile, AL from August 14th to August 27th, 2022. The goal of this operation was to focus on arresting individuals who have violent criminal histories and are currently wanted by Federal, state, or local law enforcement agencies.
MOBILE, AL
Garden & Gun

Mobile’s Landmark Goober Shop

Forty-five years after leaving my hometown of Mobile for college, I still find it astounding that I never lived there again. My grand life plan got waylaid by career (sportswriting) and spouse (Yankee). I soothe my yearning for home by telling myself that the Mobile I miss exists only between my ears. Time has a way of moving things along.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Dress code controversy in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Several of the new school system's female students are voicing their concern after many young women felt shamed by some faculty members at a school assembly held Monday. Several of the female students feel the schools dress code is not fair across the board....
ORANGE BEACH, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy