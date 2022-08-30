Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!. Click on the link to see...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Planning Commissions moves Civic Center rezoning forwad
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s 27-plus acres of prime real estate. The City encouraging the Mobile Planning Commission to approve a Master Plan as well as creating a new special district when it comes to zoning for the Mobile Civic Center site. “It’s been thought out -- is it...
WALA-TV FOX10
UCP of Mobile partners with United Way of Southwest Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile’s mission is to promote the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people with disabilities. The UCP of Mobile talks about their children and adult programs. As part of our United Way of Southwest Alabama kickoff, they talk about how...
WALA-TV FOX10
Regions & Wilmer Hall partners with United Way of Southwest Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wilmer Hall Children’s Home is a non-profit faith-based organization that serves young people in need in Mobile. Wilmer Hall serves children and young adults through several programs that provide tutoring, on-campus living, and other tools needed to succeed. They discuss what their partnership with United Way of Southwest Alabama has on their organization.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
The Arc of Clarke County partners with the United Way of Southwest Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Arc of Clarke County or TACC is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to providing serves to and advocating for people with disabilities. TACC says it promotes options and opportunities, acceptance, independence and community inclusion for those they serve. As part of our United Way of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Labor Day travel rush begins in Port City with backups and delays
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday travel rush is underway and according to travel experts it’s expected to be the busiest Labor Day for travel in three years -- getting back p to pre-pandemic travel levels. From I-10 to the Bayway and everywhere in between -- just about every...
WPMI
Saraland City Council approves annexation of 1,100 acres on Radcliff Road
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Saraland City Council approved the annexation of 1,100 acres which consists of three different lots on Radcliff Road. "All this used to be woods, the last two years," Ron Shockley said. Shockley has lived on Radcliff Road for 14 years. He said annexation overall is...
WKRG
Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
RELATED PEOPLE
WALA-TV FOX10
About the House
The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company. The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!
Sidewalk repairs planned for Fairhope neighborhood next year after federal complaint
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – They’re meant for residents in the neighborhood to get around safely, but for years uneven, slopping sidewalks have made that tough for some in Fairhope’s Southland Place subdivision. “Everybody’s seen the little ramps that have the little bumps on it. Those are called an ADA ramp and they not only have […]
utv44.com
Mobile mortuary gives away $5,000 in free gas
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Smalls Mortuary--giving back to the community Wednesday. They asked churches across the city to hold raffles—pulling names out of a box for folks to get a free $30 gas card. “Oh yes, this is a blessing, it really is a blessing!” says driver Felicia...
WALA-TV FOX10
Despite three days of cleanup effort, Tillman’s Corner homeless encampment remains filled with trash
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WALA) - A week after volunteers helped clean up a homeless encampment behind a Lowe’s store, plenty of trash and least two homeless people remained on Wednesday. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, volunteers – including some homeless people from other parts of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
utv44.com
Mobile pharmacy closed by DEA due to "imminent danger to public health and safety"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Ladas Pharmacy on Broad Street in Mobile is now closed after a DEA raid. The DEA issued an immediate suspension order, that means the DEA closed down this pharmacy because of an imminent danger to the public health and safety, due to dispensing and distribution of controlled substances.
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in Mobile area sweep
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
utv44.com
Operation Gateway: US Marshals arrest over 50 fugitives in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, (GCRFTF) Mobile Division conducted Operation Gateway in Mobile, AL from August 14th to August 27th, 2022. The goal of this operation was to focus on arresting individuals who have violent criminal histories and are currently wanted by Federal, state, or local law enforcement agencies.
Garden & Gun
Mobile’s Landmark Goober Shop
Forty-five years after leaving my hometown of Mobile for college, I still find it astounding that I never lived there again. My grand life plan got waylaid by career (sportswriting) and spouse (Yankee). I soothe my yearning for home by telling myself that the Mobile I miss exists only between my ears. Time has a way of moving things along.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Facing $6 million hit from temporary loss of cruise ship, Mobile looking for second vessel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Facing a $6 million hit in the coming fiscal year, city leaders are trying to find a new cruise ship to replace the Ecstasy when the Carnival vessel leaves town next month. Carnival Cruise Line announced earlier this year that it planned to move the Ecstasy...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local business pleads with community to donate water for citizens struggling in Jackson, Miss.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackson, Miss. is facing a crisis... residents don’t have enough clean water. Here at home in Mobile, one local business is helping out. Uniforms-R-Us is collecting water bottle donations. They say their goal is to completely fill a tractor trailer with bottles of water over the weekend.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
utv44.com
Dress code controversy in Orange Beach
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Several of the new school system's female students are voicing their concern after many young women felt shamed by some faculty members at a school assembly held Monday. Several of the female students feel the schools dress code is not fair across the board....
Comments / 0