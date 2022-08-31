Read full article on original website
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
Rochester Woman Gets Teary Eyed After Help After Asthma Attack
To say that the last week has been a challenge is pretty much an understatement. Everything from car accidents involving my kids to me almost needing to go to the E.R. due to an asthma attack. When I came to work today at Townsquare Media in Rochester with my water, inhaler, peppermint oil, and cough drops, I was determined to get through the day with all of my tools to keep my lungs nice and open. But, my day started with me almost bursting into tears just before I had to talk into a microphone.
KIMT
Rainbow fentanyl poses new risk to youth
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of an alarming trend being called rainbow fentanyl. The type of fentanyl comes in pills and power form with bright colors as well as in all shapes and sizes. Federal drug officials say rainbow fentanyl appears to be a...
KIMT
Rochester man gets second sentence for stealing copper wiring
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced again for a similar crime. Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to first-degree damage to property. Tlougan was accused of tearing...
Unusual 911 Call Leads to Guilty Pleas From Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has admitted to a first-degree drug charge involving methamphetamine and LSD discovered as a result of an unusual 911 call. 50-year-old David Gorham was arrested in December 2020 after Rochester police responded to a 911 call during which a dispatcher heard a conversation that included a reference to pointing a gun at a woman. The person who called 911 did not speak but kept the phone connection open while the police tracked the phone. It was located outside a Rochester motel, where police found two adult men and two adult women inside a vehicle.
KAAL-TV
Med City Mover Pilot program comes to an end
(ABC 6 News) The Med City Mover program has officially come to an end. The Minnesota Department of Transportation launched the pilot program with hopes to advance the operation of automated vehicle technology. The two shuttles were driverless and traveled up to 15 miles per hour while driving downtown. The...
There’s a Literal Castle for Sale in Rochester, MI
There's a home on the market that is a literal castle. The outside, the inside, all of it! Sadly, it's not for sale in Rochester, Minnesota but it is for sale in a sister Rochester, Rochester, Michigan. Obviously it's not a castle that was built in medieval times, this home...
We Now Know Why A Celebrity Couple Was Visiting Rochester
Rochester, Minnesota has been a hotspot for celebrity sightings and celebrity news lately. And now we know why a celebrity couple, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, were walking around the downtown area in early August. Here's Why Celebrity Couple, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Were in Rochester, Minnesota. I'm pretty...
KIMT
First sentence given for psychedelic mushrooms in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One-half of an accused mushroom dealing duo has been sentenced. Austin Allen Dahl, 24 of Rochester, was ordered Tuesday to spend five years of supervised probation and either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service. Dahl and Kailyn Manee Felker, 24...
Convicted Felon Facing New Charges for 100 mph Pursuit Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged an Austin man with felony fleeing, accusing him of leading an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy on a high-speed chase last month. 49-year-old Troy Ingalls made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says a deputy identified Ingalls by...
fox9.com
2 hurt in attack by family dog at Hastings, Minn. home
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A dog attack at a Hastings, Minnesota home on Tuesday evening left two people hurt, officers report. Police say a hysterical child called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report that their mother was being attacked by the family dog. At the scene, police forced their way into the home to rescue to the victims. Officers say they were forced to shoot the dog, which authorities believe was a pitbull or a mixed breed.
KIMT
Guilty plea over baseball bat assault in Stewartville
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a baseball bat attack is pleading guilty. Preston Allen Landrum, 29 of Rochester, was arrested after assaulting the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend on September 27, 2021. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Landrum was at his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 300 block of 23rd Street NW in Stewartville. Deputies say when the new boyfriend showed up, Landrum hit him in the leg with a bat and smashed up a vehicle.
Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned
This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
Minnesota’s ‘Best Burgers’ Are Only an Hour From Rochester
TripAdvisor is out with its list of the Best Burgers in all 50 states, and the Best Burger here in Minnesota is just a quick drive from Rochester. There are a LOT of places that serve hamburgers, not only here in Rochester but across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But to win the coveted title of Best Burgers in the entire state of Minnesota, I'm guessing you've gotta have REALLY good burgers.
KIMT
Marijuana usage outpaces cigarette smokers in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Marijuana smokers are now outpacing cigarette smokers in the U.S. and it's a trend Olmsted County is seeing as well. Olmsted County Public Health says in 2019 a Community Health Needs Assessment showed 4% of community members reported smoking cigarettes compared to 7% who reported smoking marijuana.
Rochester’s Popular Night Market Shutting Down Civic Center Drive for Final Night
The final Night Market in Rochester, Minnesota is taking over Civic Center Drive on September 10, 2022. It's been a great summer of Night Markets, and the last one, on Saturday the 10th, will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and just like in the old days of Rochesterfest, they'll close down Civic Center Drive to traffic, and open to you to enjoy over 60 vendors.
Complaint Over Sandwich Size Causes Fight at Rochester Restaurant
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A complaint over the size of a sandwich served at Rochester restaurant led to a fight and charges last week. Prosecutors say multiple videos show 39-year-old Vanessa Wright striking an employee with a gift-card holder, employees pushing her out the store and Wright coming back in to continue the altercation. Wright can also be heard saying she was going to “beat” one of the employees, according to the criminal complaint.
KAAL-TV
Med City Movers traveled thousands of miles, gained invaluable data
(ABC 6 News) – Some Rochester drivers may be relieved to see the tail end of the Med City Mover, but according to Cory Johnson with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the driverless shuttle program was a success. The pilot program gave MnDOT a better understanding of how the...
KAAL-TV
Dakota Middle School ready for students
(ABC 6 News) – Parents and students at Dakota Middle School are getting ready to break in their new building. The middle school held its Meet the Teacher event on Tuesday, to help introduce parents and students to navigate through the new building. Students also got to check out their lockers for the school year as they began to build their relationships with staff and teachers.
