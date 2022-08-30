Read full article on original website
The United Family always makes eating easy
LUBBOCK, Texas—This is a big weekend for eating. If you are entertaining for the football games or the long Labor Day weekend; Brenda Garcia can make it easy. The United Family can help you be weekend ready in the kitchen. Find a store near you at theunitedfamily.com.
Latino Lubbock shares on Trends and Friends
LUBBOCK, Texas— Latino Lubbock shares more on Hispanic Heritage month. Pick up your September magazine or visit latinolubbock.net for all the updates.
Nacho Daddy is here with their food truck
LUBBOCK, Texas—These aren’t just nachos, these are Nacho Daddy nachos. This food truck is serving up for Lubbock and surrounding areas for a good cause. Keep up with them on FB and Instagram: FB: NACHO DADDY, @NACHODADDY806.
THSRA Region 2 Rodeo to visit Levelland, September 9-10
LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Levelland will host the Texas High School Rodeo Association Region 2 Rodeo on September 9-10, 2022, at the Mallet Arena & Event Center. On Saturday, September 9 the rodeo will begin at 2 pm. Sunday’s activities will include church at 8 am and the rodeo will start at 9 am. There is no charge to watch the performances.
The United Family launches Aisles of Smiles campaign to help MDA
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Throughout the month of September, all United Family locations across Texas and New Mexico will begin raising funds and spreading awareness about muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases during the annual MDA Aisles of Smiles program to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
Lubbock locals prepare to tailgate, ahead of first TTU home game
LUBBOCK, Texas – Residents across the hub city have already started to prepare for football season, setting up tents and tables for their tailgates. Tailgate Express, a Tailgating company has been helping organizations and families kick off their game day experience since 2012. “We’re setting up about 60 Different...
Sandlot Youth Sports offers a variety of sports and sign-ups are here
LUBBOCK, Texas — Sandlot Youth Sports offers a variety of sports for all ages. It’s time to get signed up for the Fall sports. Find them on Facebook to get all the details or reach out to Armando 806-786-6200 or Nick 806-451-8146.
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
Picoso’s is the winner of the cocktail challenge at this year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Cattle Baron’s Ball benefiting the American Cancer Society was held in July, celebrating 40 years. Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen was part of the cocktail challenge and was the winner with their “Peach-O Villa” cocktail. Find out more for next years Cattle Baron’s Ball by emailing Briana Vela at briana.vela@cancer.org. Visit the Lubbock Picoso’s to try this cocktail at 7611 Milwaukee Ave, 806-319-6740, picososmexicankitchen.com.
Texas Tech announces passing of school’s first “practice baby”
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University announced the death of Barbara Munselle, the university’s first “practice baby” in a social media post on Wednesday. “Born in 1936, “Baby Barbara”, as she was known then, was the very first “practice baby” to live in the Texas Tech Home Management House, where female students learned how to run a household and even raise children,” the social media post said.
KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: September 1st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers fade. Low of 66°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Shower or two. Partly cloudy. High of 87°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Other than a few stray showers,...
Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center’s 52nd Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival on Sept. 10
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/ Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The 52nd Annual Fall Festival will take place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the Garden & Arts Center located at 4215 University Avenue. The event features more than 50 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. This year’s Fall Festival will include live entertainment, a variety of food trucks, free art activities for kids, and art demonstrations in the Garden & Arts Center Studio. An exhibition of current artwork by Lubbock artists Seth and Nancy Neill will be featured in the Center’s Cultural Hall, as well as an exhibit of pastel artworks made by students of Henry Salley. This family-friendly event is free of charge.
Lubbock man arrested for driving while intoxicated and child endangerment, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and endangering a child on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a wreck in the 900 block of Avenue Q and found Antwan Martin, 32, and a small child in the car. According to...
Outdoorsman is a small, home-owned family business that has been serving Lubbock since 1977
LUBBOCK, Texas— Outdoorsman has a passion for helping people find what they are look for in outdoor apparel, clothing, comfortable footwear and more, all while bring style. They offer a feeling that you don’t get in the big box stores. Located at 6602 Slide Road, give them a call 806-794-6666 or visit their website at outdoorsmanlbk.com.
Why cook on Labor Day weekend when Texas Roadhouse has fall off the bone ribs and more
LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Roadhouse wants you to enjoy your Labor Day weekend by letting them take care of all the food. They have several options perfect to celebrate this weekend, including fall off the bone ribs. Texas Roadhouse is located at 4810 S. Loop 289, you can call 806-799-9900 or visit their website @ texasroadhouse.com.
Vehicle crashes into South Lubbock business Saturday morning, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched the scene of a vehicle crash into a building in South Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 12100 block of Slide Road. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle crashed into All-State Fence & Supply.
How much rain did Lubbock get this week? Here are the totals
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and much of the South Plains received a large amount of much-needed rain between Saturday and Thursday, with most areas receiving at least one to two inches of rain. Lubbock got 2.68 inches of rain in that timeframe, according to the National Weather Service. Wolfforth...
Live Life Well Clinic offers an alternative approach to traditional medicine
LUBBOCK, Texas—Traditional medicine can fail to find the underlying cause of disease. Live Life Well Clinic wants to change your lifestyle to heal or reverse the disease. They offer a comprehensive approach because stress in the body can affect your life. They even offer yoga classes. Find out more by reaching out to Live Life Well Clinic, 8705 Milwaukee Ave, livelifewellclinic.com.
MADD West Texas supports local “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Heading into one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) reminds everyone to buckle up, don’t speed and never drive impaired. Earlier this month, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced an estimated 9,560 people were killed...
