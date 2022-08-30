Read full article on original website
Inmate on the loose, Sheriff Kory Honea believes the escape was pre-planned
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An escaped Butte County Jail inmate remains on the loose Thursday night. Butte County Sheriff's Office is still searching for 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley. Sheriff Kory Honea tells Action News Now, Bondley escaped from the exercise yard in between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night.
Highway 32 reopens at Butte/Tehama County Line after fuel tanker crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATED 7:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 - Highway 32 has reopened after being closed most of the day Friday due to an overturned fuel tanker at the Butte/Tehama Line. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, the crash caused a "relatively small amount of diesel...
List of Cooling Centers for Yuba City, Marysville, Yuba County and Sutter County
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – With hot weather forecast for the entire Labor Day Weekend, and an Excessive Heat Warning with a high of 107 by Labor Day, local cooling centers will be available for local residents. The listings below are from releases courtesy of The County of Sutter, Yuba County, and City of Yuba City:
Yuba City High School student arrested for threatening another student
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday night, a Yuba City High School female student was threatened by a fellow male student, according to a Facebook post from the Yuba City Police Department. According to the post, the Yuba City High School staff found out about the potential threat and then reported it to the Yuba […]
Teenage suspect in homeless camp murder to be tried as juvenile
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A teenage suspect in the murder of a homeless man at Chico’s Teichert Ponds will be tried as a juvenile, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the judge ruled that the now 17-year-old boy will remain in juvenile court for trial and disposition in connection to a deadly shooting nearly a year ago.
Traffic Alert: Hazmat crews responding to rollover on Highway 32
BUTTE MEADOWS, Calif. — Butte County Cal Fire hazmat crews have responded to a rollover crash along Highway 32 near Butte Meadows. According to the CHP traffic page, a tanker rolled over just before 9:30 a.m. Friday. Caltrans says Highway 32 is closed between the junction with State Route...
'Dangerous' man escapes Butte County Jail; search underway
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Deputies are searching for a man who they say is considered dangerous and escaped the Butte County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced. Correctional deputies discovered that 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley had escaped the jail between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m....
Butte County jail escape | Heat wave | Bill bolsters defensible space inspections
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 1. Search underway for inmate who escaped Butte County Jail. A search is underway for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from the Butte County Jail in Oroville. The Sheriff’s Office says it believes 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley escaped an exercise yard and should be considered dangerous.
Suspect in Corning Quinceañera murder to be tried as an adult
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The teen suspect involved in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy at a Quinceañera in Corning, Calif. earlier this year is set to be tried as an adult, the Tehama County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. Tehama County District Attorney Matthew D....
Remains found along Yuba County trail believed to be from man missing since May
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Remains found this week by hikers in Yuba County are believed to be missing man Dean Penn, authorities said in a release. The remains are now being DNA tested to confirm. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 1, 2022. Penn has been reported missing...
Mobile home damaged in fire at Kentwood Mobile Estates
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters are putting out hot spots at the Kentwood Mobile Estates off of Henshaw Avenue Friday afternoon. Just before 4:45 p.m., smoke was coming from a mobile home that had major damage. CAL FIRE, Chico Fire Department, PG&E and medics are at the scene. The cause of...
Structure fire in Thermalito damages homes
THERMALITO, Calif. - A fire was reported in the Thermalito area near Oroville just before 6:30 Friday evening. It is called the Tehama Fire because it started in the 1400 block of Tehama Avenue in Thermalito. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, two structures were damaged and some vehicles...
Hwy 32 closed from junction with 36 to Humboldt Road
Sept. 2 10:30 a.m. Caltrans is reporting that State Route 32 is currently closed from the junction with State Route 36 (Tehama County) to Humboldt Road (Butte County) due to a big rig rollover. No current estimated time to reopen; please use alternate routes.
City of Chico to resume illegal camping enforcements at Little Chico Creek Greenway
CHICO, Calif. 11:07 A.M. UPDATE - The City of Chico can resume its illegal camping enforcements after finishing a conference with the judge on Wednesday, according to Chico’s Public Works Director Erik Gustafson. Gustafson said the city will start the first section of camp enforcement on Tuesday. Gustafson said...
Lake Oroville Community Update - September 2, 2022.
The boat ramp at the Lime Saddle recreation area closed Aug. 29 as lake elevations fell below safe launching levels. The Lime Saddle Marina will remain open and shuttle service to moored boats is available from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. The Bidwell Canyon, Spillway, and Loafer Point boat ramps are open 24-hours/day, including over the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Bidwell Canyon Marina will be open from 8:30 am. to 8 p.m. with shuttle service available during that time.
More than 900 PG&E customers were without power in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than 900 PG&E customers in Oroville are without power Thursday afternoon. PG&E says the outage is affecting 932 customers in the area of Lincoln Street and Mitchell Avenue. Crews are at the scene as they said there is an issue with its equipment. A broken insulator...
Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities
Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
Plumas County Supervisors to appoint Debra Lucero as Chief Administrative Officer
QUINCY, Calif. - At the Plumas County Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 6, supervisors will appoint Butte County Supervisor Debra Lucero as the Chief Administrative Officer, according to a press release by the Plumas County Board of Supervisors. Lucero has been a Butte County Supervisor since 2018 and lost...
