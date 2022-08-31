ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawn Owens
3d ago

Its only been a few months ago NASA claimed they did not have the Capabilities to travel to the Moon, again.. Hmm what changed ?? Do you think they hired fauci ,the worlds most bestest scientist to figure out the science for them ? 🙄

CHAD44
3d ago

just think about the money spent on going to look at another planet when our own planet is a total disaster. The great USA needs help

sonja haynie
3d ago

I agree with some that we didn't go to the moon. because wouldn't we still be going and destroying it. We have more advanced technology than we did in the 60s yet we haven't made it there since???

Andrei Tapalaga

The U.S. Launched a NUKE Into Space 60 Years Ago

The nuclear bomb was 100 times more powerful than the one dropped on HiroshimaWikiImages/Pixabay. The United States as well as the Cold War adversary (The Soviet Union) have launched a few nuclear bombs into space not only to test their power but also the effects such a devastating weapon has in space. With the Space Race of the period becoming more predominant, both sides thought that if a war was to break out, it could be fought in space also, so they had to prepare for every eventuality.
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Digital Trends

Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon

NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
Digital Trends

How to watch NASA launch its mega moon rocket on Monday

NASA is about to perform the first-ever launch of its next-generation rocket and spacecraft in a highly anticipated lunar mission, and you can watch the entire event online. The Artemis I mission, which is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, August 29, will usher in a new era of space exploration as NASA eyes lengthy crewed stays on the moon and the first astronaut voyage to Mars.
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth

Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
DOPE Quick Reads

New Recent Study Predicts Earth Will Soon Experience Alarming Sixth Mass Extinction of Millions of Species in Year 2030

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
The US Sun

Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim

A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
