Dawn Owens
3d ago
Its only been a few months ago NASA claimed they did not have the Capabilities to travel to the Moon, again.. Hmm what changed ?? Do you think they hired fauci ,the worlds most bestest scientist to figure out the science for them ? 🙄
CHAD44
3d ago
just think about the money spent on going to look at another planet when our own planet is a total disaster. The great USA needs help
sonja haynie
3d ago
I agree with some that we didn't go to the moon. because wouldn't we still be going and destroying it. We have more advanced technology than we did in the 60s yet we haven't made it there since???
marthastewart.com
Mark Your Calendars: This Thursday Will Be Your Last Chance to View a Supermoon in 2022
Three supermoons have taken over the night sky so far this year, but if you haven't yet had the chance to view the celestial event, your last opportunity to do so comes in just two days. On Thursday, August 11, the final supermoon of 2022—the Sturgeon Moon—will reach its peak around 9:36 p.m, according to a report by LiveScience.
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
The U.S. Launched a NUKE Into Space 60 Years Ago
The nuclear bomb was 100 times more powerful than the one dropped on HiroshimaWikiImages/Pixabay. The United States as well as the Cold War adversary (The Soviet Union) have launched a few nuclear bombs into space not only to test their power but also the effects such a devastating weapon has in space. With the Space Race of the period becoming more predominant, both sides thought that if a war was to break out, it could be fought in space also, so they had to prepare for every eventuality.
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Is that a facehugger?! How the monster from Alien turned up in the Gulf of Mexico
Name: Bathynomus yucatanensis. Yikes! What the hell is that? Can we do this properly, the Pass notes way?. Sorry. Age: Somewhere near the 160m year mark. From fossil records, that’s how long giant isopods are calculated to have been around. Isopod? It’s a type of crustacean. And bathynomus...
Digital Trends
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon
NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
Nasa reveals mind-blowing image of distant planet spotted by James Webb Space Telescope in major first
THE JAMES Webb Space Telescope has captured new images of a distant planet in a first for the world's top space observatory. Photographing distant planets is extremely difficult because light from their host star will pollute the images. To solve this, the James Webb Space Telescope is fitted with instruments...
natureworldnews.com
Large 'Cannibal' Solar Flare On the Way, Scientists Worried of Potential Radiation Storm
Earth is at risk of "radiation storms" and "cannibal" Sun eruptions due to solar storms. Major interruptions might befall the aircraft as a "cannibal" solar flare hurtles toward the US. Cannibal Coronal Mass Ejection. According to space-weather researchers, a cannibal coronal mass ejection (CME) may be headed for Earth. The...
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
Digital Trends
How to watch NASA launch its mega moon rocket on Monday
NASA is about to perform the first-ever launch of its next-generation rocket and spacecraft in a highly anticipated lunar mission, and you can watch the entire event online. The Artemis I mission, which is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, August 29, will usher in a new era of space exploration as NASA eyes lengthy crewed stays on the moon and the first astronaut voyage to Mars.
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth
Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction
Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water
Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
Inside ‘lost city’ hidden in deep ocean with ‘unusual’ terrain – and it’s baffling scientists
AN UNDERWATER city of unique, upward-reaching rocks and chemical reactions has scientists wondering if they've found the answer to how life begins. The Lost City Hydrothermal Field is situated in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean near the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. The Lost City is affixed on top of an underwater...
Mysterious lightning bolt spotted reaching edge of space leaves scientists baffled
SCIENTISTS are baffled by a mysterious lightning bolt which was spotted reaching from Earth to the edge of space. During an Oklahoma thunderstorm in May of 2018, a "gigantic jet" lightning bolt struck Earth's atmosphere. This lightning bolt carried 100 times as much of an electrical charge as an average...
The US Air Force is stocking up on stealth jets in Alaska, and its pilots are learning to thrive in harsh Arctic conditions
"If you don't do all the little things right," Col. David Berkland said this month, "you are going to pay for it when it's 50 below and dark out."
New Recent Study Predicts Earth Will Soon Experience Alarming Sixth Mass Extinction of Millions of Species in Year 2030
According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim
A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
