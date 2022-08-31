Read full article on original website
Tilena Wilkins
3d ago
the fed consumer protection needs to step up and investigate Direct Express whom is apart of Coamerica Bank, Greendot Bank for Raquteering and money Laundering from 2020 till now!!!
Reply
2
Common Sense
3d ago
So does this mean that she has a choice to keep the $155k she stole and only serve one year jail and one year supervised release?
Reply(1)
2
Related
Man who stabbed Hawaii visitor found guilty
Oscar Cardona, a 23-year-old, was found guilty on one count of murder in the second degree for stabbing a Hawaii visitor, according to the Honolulu Prosecuting Office.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH orders illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down, pay hefty fine
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered an illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down and pay a hefty fine. The DOH issued the Notice of Violation and Order — NOVO — to Helen Ferrer, Millicents Ferrer, and TLC for the Elderly LLC, located at 1863 Hookupa St.
KITV.com
Illegal Pearl City adult care home ordered to shut down, operators fined $271,600
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has ordered an adult care home in Pearl City to shut down for operating without a license. Its operators are also facing a hefty fine. DOH began investigating after receiving reports that the home, TLC for the Elderly LLC,...
Sword attack victim back in the hospital
More than a month after losing a hand from a sword attack, the victim is back in the hospital as doctors try to save his other hand. His attorney also claims that prosecutors have a conflict of interest regarding the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency room worker at Adventist Health Castle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old man accused of assaulting a 50-year-old emergency room worker on Thursday night. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. at Adventist Health Castle. Police said Michael Hanawahine was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault. It’s not known what the motive was. No...
KITV.com
"We are not in paradise." | New Waikiki safety program hopes to crack down on crime, violence
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A recent murder is just part of a string of crimes that include burglaries, shootings, and even a sword attack on Kalakaua Avenue. Residents are calling for a stop to the violence.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Authorities urge vigilance amid rash of violent home invasions in Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD is investigating three violent home invasions in Honolulu. They all happened over the past week. Victims were targeted in Kaimuki, Keeaumoku and Waikiki. It doesn’t appear that the cases are related. The most recent break-in happened a little after 10:00 p.m. Thursday night in an...
KITV.com
Safe and Sound Waikiki program hopes to crack down on violence at popular destination
A recent murder are just part of a string of crimes. Which include burglaries, shootings, and even a sword attack on Kalakaua Avenue. Residents are calling for a stop to the violence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
SHOPO's board holds off on monthly allowance increase following criticism
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After receiving a lot of criticism for giving themselves significant raises, the state board of directors for the Hawaii police officers union temporarily suspended its monthly allowances pending the outcome of a vote. In a letter to its members, the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 2, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
Puna teen charged after he threatens to bring gun to school
A 17-year-old was arrested and charged after making a statement about bringing a gun to school and creating a disturbance on the bus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man accused of being involved in disappearance of 18-month-old girl released from jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of being involved in the disappearance of an 18-month-old girl has been released from jail. A judge dismissed the hindering prosecution charge against Scott Carter and canceled his trial, which was scheduled for this week. Prosecutors said they were delayed in gathering evidence because...
Getting your driver’s license on Oahu? See new rules
The new rules went into effect Thursday, Sept. 1.
Trial delayed again for defendants in 2017 murder of Telma Boinville
Trial for the two suspects charged with the 2017 murder of Telma Boinville, has been delayed yet again. The case has already been pushed back dozens of times.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State, military investigating reports of possible unexploded ordinance at Bellows Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and military crews are investigating reports of a possible unexploded ordnance at Bellows Beach. A viewer sent Hawaii News Now a photo of military and Honolulu Fire Department crews on the shore on Thursday afternoon. Navy officials said there is no immediate threat and the situation...
Massachusetts Corrections Officer Fighting For Life After Brutal Prison Attack
A Massachusetts corrections officer is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked by an inmate while on duty, sources tell Daily Voice. Officer Matthew Tidman, age 36, was attacked by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tidman is now in a coma where he remains in critical condition, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf says.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-HPD officer accused of having extramarital affair with coworker claims he was unfairly ousted
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu police officer alleges he was ousted from the HPD after he had a “consensual,” extramarital relationship with a female officer that went toxic. But Honolulu Police Department disciplinary reports say that the woman was a subordinate and that the officer — Justin...
Woman accused of having 2lbs of meth in carry-on posts $30K bail
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for accusations of attempting to travel from Honolulu to Hilo with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 and by the following day, the Department of Public Safety announced that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui […]
Comments / 11