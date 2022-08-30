ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 arrested in Spring Valley shooting that injured bystander

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Two men, a woman and a juvenile were arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that injured a bystander in Spring Valley’s La Presa neighborhood earlier this month, a sheriff's official said.

The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and the spot where Jamacha Road turns into Apple Street.

Sheriff's investigators discovered that a group of people — investigators said they were members of a street gang — had gotten into an argument with residents in the area over graffiti, Sgt. Noah Zarnow said in a statement.

During the argument, the group fired multiple rounds at the residents, Zarnow said.

The bullets missed their targets, but at least one round struck a bystander, a man in his 50s who was driving through the intersection. The victim was treated at a hospital and later released, Zarnow said.

Investigators who handle gang-related crimes identified the suspects and obtained warrants to search two homes. On Tuesday, the investigators, with the help of SWAT teams, served the warrants at the two locations, one on Mapleview Street near Ashwood Street in Lakeside, the other on 40th Street near Myrtle Avenue in City Heights.

Detectives seized two 9mm ghost guns, a .40 caliber handgun, "multiple" high-capacity magazines, about 1,100 rounds of ammunition and "additional evidence" tied to the shooting, Zarnow said.

Detectives arrested a 32-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man and a 21-year-old man on suspicion of various crimes, including gun-related offenses and child endangerment. A juvenile also was arrested. His age was not released.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Related
FOX 5 San Diego

Officer in City Heights police shooting identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday released the name of the San Diego police officer who fatally shot a suspect in City Heights last week. Officer Mitchel Tani opened fire on Scholar Wang, 48, on Aug. 23 in a home on Bridgeview Drive, according to a news release from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Tani has […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
crimevoice.com

San Diego police arrest man in connection to alleged “sideshow takeover”

A San Diego man was recently arrested in connection to an alleged “sideshow takeover,” according to police. On the night of August 13th, police were alerted to a planned “sideshow takeover” of multiple intersections in the city — Camino Ruiz and Carroll Canyon, Lakehurst and Clairemont, Mission Bay and Garnet, University and Normal, and Roselle and Sorrento, as well as the 400 block of Anita Street in Chula Vista, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

SDPD Unload Pepperball Gun Into Stubborn Barricaded Suspect’s Car After Pursuit | San Diego

08.28.2022 | 10:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Police received several calls about a male driver of a black Honda Civic driving erratically and speeding in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego. he also had half of his windshield smashed in. Officers spotted him on the I-905 heading westbound at approx 120 mph. When the officers caught up with the suspect he briefly went the wrong way on the I-905 going west in the eastbound lanes. As the pursuit was to be called off, the driver suddenly went back into the eastbound lanes. The driver went southbound on the I-5 and got off on W.San Ysidro Blvd, stopped his car, and got out. As the officers showed up behind him the suspect got back inside the Honda and fled again. The driver went northbound on the I-5. As the driver made his way north, the SDPD’s ABLE found the driver and followed him as the patrol vehicles backed off to see if the suspect would slow down. he did not. As the driver approached the “S” Turn on the I-5, he went into the center divider and hit another vehicle causing that car to hit the center divider wall. The suspects’ car went across all lanes of traffic and was heavily damaged. Officers surrounded the suspect, and while he couldn’t drive away, he kept trying to reeved his engine. Pepper Balls were deployed and the suspect would not surrender. 2 K-9s were sent in and the suspect fought with them, biting the dogs back. Officers moved in and forced the driver’s side door open and the suspect continued to fight as the officers pulled him out of the car. The suspect was taken immediately to a local hospital for his injuries. The 2 K-9’s were taken to a Vet to be checked out. Traffic was heavily affected in bother directions due to this Police incident. The suspect is listed as a “Missing Person”. It is still not known what the suspect hit, that started this incident in the first place. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
oc-breeze.com

Carlsbad man convicted of multiple armed robberies

Benjamin Robert Laubbacher of Carlsbad pleaded guilty in federal court today, admitting that he committed six robberies of grocery stores and other businesses during a 15-day period in 2021, including several heists where he displayed a handgun. In his plea agreement, Laubbacher admitted to robbing a CVS pharmacy, a Bath...
CARLSBAD, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

