4 arrested in Spring Valley shooting that injured bystander

Two men, a woman and a juvenile were arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that injured a bystander in Spring Valley’s La Presa neighborhood earlier this month, a sheriff's official said.

The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and the spot where Jamacha Road turns into Apple Street.

Sheriff's investigators discovered that a group of people — investigators said they were members of a street gang — had gotten into an argument with residents in the area over graffiti, Sgt. Noah Zarnow said in a statement.

During the argument, the group fired multiple rounds at the residents, Zarnow said.

The bullets missed their targets, but at least one round struck a bystander, a man in his 50s who was driving through the intersection. The victim was treated at a hospital and later released, Zarnow said.

Investigators who handle gang-related crimes identified the suspects and obtained warrants to search two homes. On Tuesday, the investigators, with the help of SWAT teams, served the warrants at the two locations, one on Mapleview Street near Ashwood Street in Lakeside, the other on 40th Street near Myrtle Avenue in City Heights.

Detectives seized two 9mm ghost guns, a .40 caliber handgun, "multiple" high-capacity magazines, about 1,100 rounds of ammunition and "additional evidence" tied to the shooting, Zarnow said.

Detectives arrested a 32-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man and a 21-year-old man on suspicion of various crimes, including gun-related offenses and child endangerment. A juvenile also was arrested. His age was not released.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .