She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
Marvel’s She-Hulk Reveals New Look at the Wrecking Crew
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to get wrecked. The Marvel Studios series about superhuman lawyer turned superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), already introduced She-Hulk's rival — super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) — and zen reformed supervillain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), the Abomination. Between her Avenger cousin heading into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar, new law firm GLK&H recruiting the hulk lawyer to handle Blonsky's high-profile case, and a certain superhero putting Blonsky's parole in legal peril, a supervillain team-up is the last thing Jen needs.
Marvel Fans Reveal Their D23 Announcement Hopes
This year's San Diego Comic-Con was the first in-person event since the global pandemic started nearly three years ago, and Marvel Studios gave its fans plenty of feast on. In addition to dating several known properties, Kevin Feige and company unveiled new projects like Thunderbolts and Daredevil: Born Again. Fast forward a couple of months and D23 is already on our doorstep, with more reveals sure to take place.
New She-Hulk Clip Explains Abomination's Shang-Chi Cameo
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been taken into a new direction with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the new live-action series that has been debuting weekly on Disney+. Some of the series' most buzzed-about elements have concerned its returning MCU characters, including Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth), who first made a debut in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Prior to his She-Hulk appearance, Abomination made a brief cameo in last year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which has already created a legal headache with regards to Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) representing him in his parole hearing. A new clip from this week's third episode shows Jen confronting Blonsky about the act, and Blonsky revealing that he was forced to leave by Wong (Benedict Wong).
She-Hulk Episode 3 Hidden QR Code Revealed
If the first three episodes are any indication, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a treat for Marvel fans, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a hilarious new path while introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Since her debut decades ago, She-Hulk has had a unique tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics, including quite a few different solo comic runs — and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in Episode 3 lets viewers celebrate that. Following the trend of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, Episode 3 of She-Hulk briefly shows a QR code that, when scanned, takes you to a free copy of 2004's She-Hulk #1. The QR code appears onscreen while Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) is researching his legal case, in which Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) is suing a Light Elf for catfishing him as Megan Thee Stallion.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Explores Dabi's Inner Joker
My Hero Academia has plenty of characters to love, and at this point, some of its villains have become bigger than its heroes. Characters like Toga prove the point easily enough, but no baddie can touch Dabi when it comes to popularity. Of course, this means there are millions of fans who love the blue-flame user. And now, one cosplayer is tapping into the villain's insane side with a gorgeous cosplay.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Leans Back With Female Dio
Dio Brando might have died in the finale for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, but his legacy has continued throughout the anime adaptation that spawned from creator Hirohiko Araki and the animation studio, David Production. In the latest season, Dio plays a major role in Pucci's mission, the main antagonist featured in Stone Ocean, even though he's been in the grave for years at this point. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to share a unique take on who is considered to be the biggest villain of the Joestar franchise.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
The Walking Dead's Last Premiere Title, Description Revealed
The Commonwealth goes into lockdown when The Walking Dead returns with its final midseason premiere. AMC has revealed the official title and description for the Season 11 Part 3 premiere, picking up where April's "Acts of God" midseason finale left off: with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) gunning for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus). After Lance joined forces with Leah (Lynn Collins) to kill Maggie, had his troopers ambush Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and rounded up the Oceansiders, the Commonwealth's unhinged Deputy Governor took the communities of Oceanside, Hilltop, and Alexandria by force.
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Says Marvel Approached Him About Captain America: New World Order Director Julius Onah
The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are currently streaming on Disney+, and the new series has featured the return of some Marvel stars, including Tim Roth as Emily Blonsky/Abomination. Roth appeared as Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year, but She-Hulk marks the actor's first time seen in human form in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk was released in 2008. Roth also has another interesting connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2019, he co-starred in Luce, which was helmed by Julius Onah, the director of the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth today, and he revealed Marvel asked him about Onah while they were looking for directors.
Winnie the Pooh Fans Shocked by Horror Movie Turn
It's been a while since news broke that Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear on a killing spree, would be a thing. Up to this point, most of the reactions have been bemusement or excitement by horror fans and people who just think the idea is absurd. The film has had fans howling when it was first announced, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror. But now that there's a trailer, the first wave of really negative reactions are hitting social media.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cut a Mr. Fantastic Credits Scene
In another timeline, there is a version of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which featured a post-credits scene involving the Fantastic Four's Mr. Fantastic. As the story goes, Mr. Fantastic was shredded by Wanda Maximoff in the Strange sequel and Charlize Theron made a debut in the post-credits scene as Clea. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron actually had a very different vision for the credits scene early on and it involved a Mr. Fantastic which was still alive after the events of the film.
Spider-Man: No Way Home's New Post-Credit Scene Fills Major Plot Hole
A post-credit scene for the extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home finally delivers on a major plot hole from the film. Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version is the title of the film Sony is re-releasing in theaters for the Labor Day weekend, and it comes packed with deleted scenes that didn't make it into the original movie. There are 11 new minutes of never-before-seen footage, including a new post-credit scene that takes the place of the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Instead of dealing with Doctor Strange's multiversal adventure, the post-credit scene follows up on Doctor Strange's spell that made the world forget about Peter Parker.
Malcom in the Middle Star Frankie Muniz Reveals What Happened to Dewey Actor After Show Ended
Malcolm in the Middle was one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 2000s and some of the show's actors are still major stars today, most notably, Bryan Cranston, who went on to play Walter White in Breaking Bad, a role he recently reprised in the final season of Better Call Saul. Malcolm in the Middle followed the daily lives of a dysfunctional family in the fictional town of Star City as told by the family's middle child, Malcolm, who was played by Frankie Muniz. Muniz is still working today and hilariously voiced himself in an episode of Harley Quinn back in 2019. Muniz has some projects in the works, but some of the other young stars from Malcolm in the Middle are no longer pursuing acting. In fact, fan favorite Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, has not acted since 2010. Recently, Muniz did an interview with Malcolm France (via Lad Bible) and revealed he's not sure what Sullivan, who is now 31, is up to these days.
Thunderbolts: Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova Rumored to Lead Marvel Team
The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting brighter and brighter. The studio recently announced that a film focusing on their Thunderbolts comic books was in development and will hit theaters on July 26, 2023. Thunderbolts is a Suicide Squad type project that is rumored to feature John Walker / U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Abomination (Tim Roth), The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). During a new episode of Matthew Belloni's The Town podcast, Deadline's Justin Kroll Yelena Belova will lead the team in the film. The report even reveals that it's technically Pugh's spin-off from Black Widow.
Dragon Ball Super Animator Teases Their Return to the Anime
Dragon Ball Super is back on the big screen, and its return to theaters has reminded fans worldwide why Goku never goes out of style. The show's latest film is a box-office hit, and with its manga taking a short hiatus, all eyes are on the anime's future. After all, it has been years since our favorite Saiyans commanded the small screen, and a recent update from one animator has fans begging for an anime revival.
Smallville Creators Reveal WB Execs Wanted to Make Controversial Change for Superman's Parents
When Jonathan Kent was depicted as less-than-perfect in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, DC fans lost their minds, giving one of the first clear indications that the movie was going to be a controversial take on the Superman mythology. Years before that, though, Smallville could have presented Jon and Martha Kent as a lot less likable, if Warner Bros. TV had their way. In the latest episode of Talkville, a Smallville rewatch podcast hosted by series stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum, executive producers Miles Millar and Alfred Gough appeared, and shared some behind-the-scenes tales from the early days of the series.
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Breaks a Piece of TV History on WB Lot
Ryan Reynolds had a bit of a mistake today when he broke a piece of TV history. While visiting the Warner Bros. lot, the Deadpool actor came across a plaque for Two Guys, A Girl, and A Pizza Place. Now, longtime fans will remember that he starred in the sitcom many moons ago. A lot of people discovered Reynolds from that massively popular TV show and he was able to use it as a springboard for more opportunities. If you want to see the moment for yourself, fire up Hulu's Welcome to Wrexham. During the intro the first episode, the star and Rob McElhenney are walking around the lot seeing the sights. Reynolds immediately recognizes Soundstage 20, where he shot the show back in the 90s. While admiring the work, the MCU actor's co-star poured some cold water on the revelation. He told his fellow football club owner that the sign was plastic. Needless to say, Reynolds tested it out for himself and now it's got a bit of cosmetic work coming on.
HBO Drops Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon Episode One For Free As Rings Of Power Releases
HBO Max is dropping House of the Dragon's first episode for free in response to Amazon releasing Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings series has been highly-anticipated by most fantasy fans. It's been a wild time for fandoms in that space with both new Game of Thrones content and all these other offerings. Amazon is betting big on the Tolkien series cutting through. HBO is doing the same with House of Dragon due to the massive shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery. It's no secret that CEO David Zaslav has made it his mission to make the prequel series as popular as possible. HBO set a record for marketing spent in their history when promoting the show. That investment seems to have paid off with record viewing numbers for the program across the world. Now, the task will be keeping eyeballs on the series as the weeks stretch on. Zaslav sounded confident about it in a recent memo sent to staff before the premiere.
