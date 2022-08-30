ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UC Rookie Coby Bryant Named a Starter for Seattle Seahawks

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The rookie joins Sauce Gardner as day-one starters in the league.

CINCINNATI — The Seattle Seahawks have liked what Coby Bryant is showing in his first year with the team—enough to make him the starting nickel cornerback .

Bryant was a lock to survive cut downs, based on what he did early on in camp, and his impact has only grown. He played on the outside throughout his career at UC and should see limited time there in a fill-in role on top of the nickel duties.

All this comes after a preseason where he posted 12 tackles and three pass break ups across the three contests.

Bryant and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner reigned over opposing offenses throughout the past three years at UC, and now they are day-one starters in the NFL.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">.<a href="https://twitter.com/GoBearcatsFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GoBearcatsFB</a> CB Coby Bryant (<a href="https://twitter.com/CobyBryant8_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CobyBryant8_</a>)<br><br>🔒Thorpe Award winner<br>🔒<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Seahawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seahawks</a> rookie <a href="https://t.co/tIREHPhIvF">pic.twitter.com/tIREHPhIvF</a></p>&mdash; Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) <a href="https://twitter.com/JimNagy_SB/status/1563523465969553408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 27, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

