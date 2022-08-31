ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Want a pet? Gaston County shelter says come

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
People seeking a pet in Gaston County right now have plenty of options.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement says that the number of animals adopted from the shelter in recent years has dipped, and the shelter operates at capacity.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement had 1,273 animals adopted from the shelter in 2018, and the numbers of animals adopted from the shelter each year since then has been slightly lower, said Capt. Matt Hensley, who supervises the shelter.

In 2019, 1,098 animals were adopted; in 2020, when the shelter was closed because of the pandemic, 566 animals were adopted, and in 2021, there were 717 animals adopted. On Monday, to date, 405 animals had been adopted from the shelter, Hensley said, a trend that, if it continues, would put the shelter a little above the number from 2021.

"We strive to get as many animals out of here as possible, so we're hoping get back up there closer to the 2019 numbers," Hensley said. "Hopefully, we're on the rebound."

Hensley said that the problem isn't specific to Gaston County. A cat rescue from another state has stopped accepting cats from Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement because they're struggling to get them adopted.

"They have recently called and said that due to their high population and low adoption rates, they weren't going to be able to pull from us for a little while," Hensley said. "Everybody's having trouble moving animals and getting animals adopted. It's kind of across the board. It's a daily grind to try to move these animals out and find them placement."

An event on Saturday helped. Forty-six animals were adopted at Clear the Shelter, an annual event that is part of a nationwide adoption drive, Hensley said. As part of the event, adoption fees were waived.

"Events like this certainly help us out to clear out some space. But, you know, unfortunately in the shelter world, we find ourselves quickly filling back up," Hensley said. "We have placement coordinators at our shelter that work really hard to move animals out, so just as quickly as they're coming in, we're working really, really hard to move them out and to find placement for them, whether that's through adoptions through people in the community or finding rescues that will pull animals."

Of the 46 adopted on Saturday, five of those animals went as part of a foster to adopt program, while the other 41 — 22 cats and 19 dogs — were outright adoptions.

Hensley said he was grateful to the volunteers and vendors that helped make the event possible. He said that he wants to encourage those seeking a pet to adopt from the shelter.

"We have some really good animals here, lots of dogs and lots of cats that need good homes," Hensley said. "These animals need some good homes and some good love."

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Newton suspends recycling collection, cites worker shortage

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Newton said it is suspending curbside recycling collection beginning Monday due to a worker shortage. City officials said the decision was made due to a staff shortage and lack of availability of CDL drivers in Newton’s Sanitation Division. Officials said the city is installing several new […]
NEWTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Community supports Caldwell County teacher who lost her home in fire

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County community is coming together to help a teacher who lost nearly everything in a fire on the first day of school. Kim Harding, a fifth grade teacher at Dudley Shoals Elementary in Granite Falls, was on the playground with her students this past Monday when she got a call from a neighbor saying her home was ablaze. She rushed home to find much of her home destroyed.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
