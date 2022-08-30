Katie Holmes rocks cropped low-rise ‘90s baggy jeans

Katie Holmes is still staying safe with a mask and looking effortlessly cute in the process. The actress was spotted in New York after spending a few days in Paris, and she rocked a casual look wearing flip fops, low-rise cropped baggy jeans with a tucked-in pink tank top.

GrosbyGroup

The 36-year-old carried a black grocery bag and her burgundy purse.

Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise , who also loves baggy jeans, preferred method of transportation in New York seems to be walking, like most city goers.

RELATED:

The director is usually spotted hitting the city with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III. A couple of weeks ago, they were photographed in NYC wearing matching outfits while out on a date.

Wooten II and Holmes are both incredible artists, so you can only imagine their connection. The musician recently celebrated with her at the Alone Together , premiere at the Tribeca Festival.



GettyImages

The story is about two strangers embroiled in bad relationships who wind up in the same upstate New York Airbnb, and Holmes not only starred in the film but wrote and directed it. Suri, whom she shares with ex Tom Cruise even debuted her voice , singing the classic song Blue Moon in the opening credits.

‘I always want the highest level of talent,’ told Yahoo! Entertainment about the 16-year-old. ‘So I asked her! She’s very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing.’