Florida State

Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
CBS Miami

Florida teen battling brain-eating amoeba to be transferred to world-class rehab center in Chicago

CHICAGO – A 13-year-old boy with a rare brain disease will be brought to Chicago from Florida.Caleb Zieglebauer will check into the world-class rehabilitation center Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.He has been fighting a brain-eating amoeba.Caleb visited a beach in Port Charlotte, Florida on July 1 and began complaining to his parents about a headache. Soon after, they noticed he had a fever.Caleb was then taken to a hospital by his family, where he has been since. Air ambulance company Jet ICU will transport Caleb and his family from Tampa, Florida to Chicago.A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover medical costs. So far, more than $64,000 has been raised.
ABC News

Delivery driver's actions save pups from Florida house fire

LAKE CITY, Fla. -- Three puppies in northeast Florida were saved from a burning house after a delivery driver noticed a fire in the home whose owner was away, fire officials said. The driver for Amazon was delivering a package on Tuesday when she noticed smoke coming from the home...
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
Mysuncoast.com

Widow has power shut off just days after husband’s death

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - No sooner did Gloria Holback lose her husband to prostate cancer last week, but a few days later the power in her home was turned off by Florida Power & Light. “I needed to be able to grieve, I needed to be able to go in...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly wonderful state and the fact that so many people travel to Florida every year stands proof of that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, it's a travel destination suitable for all ages. Whether you are young and you are traveling with a group of friends or you are older and travelling with your partner and children, there is something for everybody in Florida. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are five beautiful but underrated places in Florida that you should definitely check out next time you get the chance.
Fox News

Fox News

