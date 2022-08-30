Read full article on original website
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
Slithery situation: Deputies wrangle large venomous snake near Florida home
Deputies were put into in a slithery situation when they were called to handle a large venomous snake that was spotted near a Florida home.
Watch: Large waterspout caught on camera off Florida coast
A waterspout swirling water high up into the air off the Florida coast was caught on camera by a witness Friday morning.
Blind Michigan judge drives race car — and inspires others to follow their dreams, too
Michigan state Supreme Court justice Richard Bernstein has proven that justice is truly blind. Now, he has demonstrated that someone who is blind can drive a race car as well. Bernstein, legally blind since birth, told Fox News Digital this week that Sheriff Chris Swanson, who rode in the passenger seat, assisted him with directions on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Florida teen battling brain-eating amoeba to be transferred to world-class rehab center in Chicago
CHICAGO – A 13-year-old boy with a rare brain disease will be brought to Chicago from Florida.Caleb Zieglebauer will check into the world-class rehabilitation center Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.He has been fighting a brain-eating amoeba.Caleb visited a beach in Port Charlotte, Florida on July 1 and began complaining to his parents about a headache. Soon after, they noticed he had a fever.Caleb was then taken to a hospital by his family, where he has been since. Air ambulance company Jet ICU will transport Caleb and his family from Tampa, Florida to Chicago.A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover medical costs. So far, more than $64,000 has been raised.
VIDEO: Surprise during Florida captain’s final radio sign-off brings him to tears
A law enforcement officer's final sign-off before retirement can be emotional, but a special surprise brought one Florida captain to tears.
WSFA
WATCH: Beagles rescued from breeding facility touch grass, feel the sun for the first time
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Moments of pure joy were caught on camera as a number of beagle pups, who had never experienced life outside a cage, got their first sniff of outside air and played on grass for the first time. The 18 dogs had their life-changing experience Thursday...
Bear with jar stuck on its head spotted in Florida
A bear with a jar stuck on its head was spotted in Florida and wildlife officials are trying to capture it.
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
ABC News
Delivery driver's actions save pups from Florida house fire
LAKE CITY, Fla. -- Three puppies in northeast Florida were saved from a burning house after a delivery driver noticed a fire in the home whose owner was away, fire officials said. The driver for Amazon was delivering a package on Tuesday when she noticed smoke coming from the home...
fox13news.com
Florida boy flown from Tampa to Chicago as fight against rare brain-eating amoeba continues
TAMPA, Fla. - A 13-year-old Florida boy was flown from Tampa to Chicago to continue his fight against a rare and potentially deadly brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer's battle began in early July, when he and his family went to Port Charlotte Beach. "Caleb has only been to the beach twice...
Sarasota father, daughter accused of burning raccoon alive
A Sarasota father and daughter were arrested Thursday for their alleged connection to a disturbing viral video that showed a raccoon being burned alive in a dumpster.
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
Mysuncoast.com
Widow has power shut off just days after husband’s death
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - No sooner did Gloria Holback lose her husband to prostate cancer last week, but a few days later the power in her home was turned off by Florida Power & Light. “I needed to be able to grieve, I needed to be able to go in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Florida Wildlife Expert Loses Arm in His Second Alligator Attack in Ten Years
Two weeks ago, a wildlife expert in Florida was attacked by a large alligator, which led to the man losing part of his arm. It was the second gator attack that Greg Graziani sustained over the last decade. Graziani is the director of wildlife at Florida Gator Gardens in Venus,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida alligator roaming Wendy's parking lot wrestled by deputies, captured
SPRING HILL, Fla - A Florida alligator was "taken into custody" Wednesday for roaming a Wendy's parking lot. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the fast food chain's Commercial Way location after the gator was spotted "loitering" in Spring Hill. Photos shared on social media appear...
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a truly wonderful state and the fact that so many people travel to Florida every year stands proof of that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, it's a travel destination suitable for all ages. Whether you are young and you are traveling with a group of friends or you are older and travelling with your partner and children, there is something for everybody in Florida. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are five beautiful but underrated places in Florida that you should definitely check out next time you get the chance.
Electric vehicle push in California ‘not about environment,’ it’s ‘about control’: Radio host
Electric vehicle push in California ‘not about environment,’ it’s ‘about control’: Radio host.
mypanhandle.com
‘Agonizing’: Cassie Carli’s family gets update on ‘unacceptable’ autopsy process, investigation into Florida mom’s death
NAVARRE, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of Cassie Carli, a Florida mother found dead in April after disappearing on the Florida Panhandle, has received an update on the lengthy autopsy process in Alabama that they are criticizing as “agonizing” and “unacceptable.”. The Alabama Department of Forensic...
