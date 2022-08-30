Read full article on original website
Clyde Brown
3d ago
as far as biden goes he hasn't done a damn thing for this country and if people believe this piece crap of a president and his administration your part of the problem
Reply(1)
3
Steve Jenson
3d ago
Liberals will say and do anything to garner votes then not carry out one commitment to any voting group. You’d think they’d have learned by now!!
Reply
2
Related
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Ex-Fox Host Slams Laura Ingraham, Fox for Throwing in ‘Trump Towel’
Newsmax host Eric Bolling pounced on Laura Ingraham’s apparent skepticism of former President Donald Trump’s potential run for office, using the opportunity to knock his former Fox News colleague and the network itself. Regarding another Trump presidential campaign, Ingraham said on a podcast Monday that “we’ll see whether...
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
RELATED PEOPLE
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Liz Cheney says she's 'disgusted' the names of the Mar-a-Lago raid FBI agents were leaked and accused Republicans of 'dangerous hypocrisy'
Liz Cheney said it was hypocritical for Republicans to say "back the blue" and then attack FBI agents "for doing their jobs" in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
‘Fox and Friends': Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Trump Raid Proves Presidents Shouldn’t ‘Blindly Back the Blue’
Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade ranted against the FBI Tuesday morning on “Fox & Friends” in defense of former President Donald Trump, in the aftermath of the bureau’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence. His comments were sparked by the retirement of FBI assistant special agent Timothy Thibault,...
Trump and Republicans Are Already Trying to Cash in on the Mar-a-Lago Raid
The FBI’s raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday enraged the former president and his backers throughout conservative media and the Republican Party. It also provided them with an opportunity to prod their supporters for cash. “MAR-A-LAGO was RAIDED,” Trump texted his supporters Tuesday morning, along with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC's Ari Melber Has 2 Words That Could Haunt Trump And Other Right-Wingers
The right has used this phrase for others, but doesn't think it should apply to them.
Fox News
Kamala Harris aide-turned-MSNBC host pleads: Don't call FBI Mar-a-Lago search 'a raid'
Former Kamala Harris aide Symone Sanders, now an MSNBC weekend host, pleaded with people to stop calling the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence a "raid" on Tuesday. "Please folks stop calling it a ‘raid,’" she tweeted, later responding to critics in amusement. Those words may...
GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dan Crenshaw are feuding again — this time over whether the FBI should be defunded over the Mar-a-Lago raid
Crenshaw commented on Greene's push to "defund the FBI," calling the far-right Georgia lawmaker "unserious."
GOP Will 'Incarcerate' Officials Who Approved FBI's Trump Raid, Bannon Says
The right-wing Trump ally accused the Justice Department and FBI of acting like the Gestapo of Nazi Germany.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jared Kushner said Trump wouldn't have been president if he acted 'like a normal person'
Jared Kushner said the truth about Trump's real-life persona is "hiding in plain sight." He acknowledged that many people wish his father-in-law would "act like a normal person." Kushner said Trump probably "wouldn't have been president" if he behaved like the average person. Jared Kushner said this week that he...
Donald Trump Jr. Offers Wildest Defense Yet Of His Dad Over Mar-A-Lago Documents
Donald Trump Jr. now claims it would probably be a “good” thing if his father, a private citizen living at a resort in Florida, was still holding on to the nuclear codes. “By the way, for the record, I’d say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes, it’d probably be good,” he said Monday at a campaign event for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).
Perino to Biden White House: If your answer is to blame Trump for learning loss, you're in the wrong business
Fox News host Dana Perino reacted to the Biden White House blaming former President Trump for the Department of Education's latest report showing decreasing scores across the board for U.S. students on "The Five." DANA PERINO: If your answer to this problem, when you wake up in the morning, and...
How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
Business Insider
Michael Cohen says he 'would not be surprised' if FBI informant was one of Trump's kids or Jared Kushner
"I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared [Kushner] or one of his children," Cohen told Insider."Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" Cohen said. Donald Trump's ex-personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen suspects that the possible informant...
Trump Voter Jon Voight Says Mar-a-Lago Raid Is Start of 'Third World War'
"May God watch over all and make this land great again," the actor said in a video after condemning the FBI's search of Trump's residence this month.
The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again
Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
Fox News
784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10