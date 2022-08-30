ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Unannounced school intruder audits to begin in Texas

By Jala Washington
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3I4k_0hbjGNtR00

This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “ Stop Mass Shootings ,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting . We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In just a couple of weeks, security experts will start showing up unannounced at schools.

The Texas School Safety center worked all summer to make sure it’s ready to conduct these in-person, random intruder audits at campuses across the state. They’ll begin visiting campuses on Sept. 12.

This step is a direct response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.

By design, school districts don’t know much about these random audits. All they know is that they need to make sure all doors are secure, and that they’re keeping a close eye on who’s walking in and out of the school.

At Carpenter Hill Elementary in Buda, Principal Ginger Bordeau said they’re ready.

“The piece that helps me is, I just keep telling it’s for the kids’ safety,” Bordeau said.

Gov. Greg Abbott tasked the Texas School Safety Center with this job.

“We’re going to be checking to see if we can gain unsecured unauthorized access to a campus,” Kathy Martinez-Prather, director of the Texas School Safety Center, said. “And while that seems like such a small piece to the puzzle, it’s a very significant piece, because we know that locked doors create time barriers, and time barriers save lives.”

Martinez-Prather said while campuses will be selected at random, they will tell local law enforcement and a district’s superintendent that they will be showing up within the month. The center just simply won’t reveal which campus will be inspected, or what day.

“We are not going to be simulating an intrusion of any kind, we are not going to have individuals dressed as threat actors carrying weapons, trying to forcefully enter a campus, these individuals are going to be trained, plain-clothed, and at any point in time, if they’re confronted by a school personnel will self identify,” Martinez-Prather said.

By the end of this school year, Martinez-Prather said they want to have inspected at least 75% of campuses.

While schools may already be taking safety seriously, Bordeau admits the pressure from the School Safety Center does motivate them to be extra meticulous.

“That just keeps us in check,” Bordeau said. “And we like that.”

Audits will be happening throughout the school year, every month. The agency plans to give a status update on the audit mid-year, and publish its full report at the end of the school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
MANSFIELD, TX
KWTX

Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - In 2018, Beto O’Rourke put more work into campaigning in rural Texas than perhaps any statewide Democratic candidate ever has. He visited all 254 counties, campaigning in far-flung communities where many had not seen a Democrat running for senator in their entire lifetime. Still,...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Buda, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
CBS DFW

Why some schools, desperate to hire, are forced to turn away teachers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In the midst of a teacher shortage, some Texas school districts say they're having to turn away retired educators who are ready and willing to help. The pandemic pushed many to retire earlier than they otherwise would have, and some want to return. The Texas Legislature, though, has made that complicated."I only retired because of COVID," said Frankie Weathers, who took her first teaching job in 1989. At the start of the pandemic, she was living with her immunocompromised mother, and she felt the risk of bringing the virus home was too great.With vaccines and treatments now...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
BigCountryHomepage

‘I’m here to fight for rural Texas’ values’: Lt. Governor Dan Patrick stops in Abilene on campaign trail, speaks on immigration & reelection

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick made an appearance the Grace Museum Wednesday to talk about how important smaller cities, like Abilene, are in his campaign. “Rural Texas is the key,” Lt. Gov. Patrick said. “Rural Texas is red, our big cities are blue, and I’m here to fight for rural […]
ABILENE, TX
Ash Jurberg

Is Texas Gov. Abbott trying to take credit for Biden's work?

Texas Gov Greg Abbott took to Twitter today to make a big announcement. "BIG NEWS! Just announced a RECORD $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. This program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, & metropolitan communities." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Audits#Elementary School#Kxan#Texans
newcivilengineer.com

Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute

TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
thekatynews.com

Hundreds of Harmony Public Schools teachers across Houston to receive up to an additional $22,000 in salary through TEA’s Teacher Incentive Allotment

Harmony Public Schools is proud to announce that 227 teachers in the Greater Houston area are recipients of the Teacher Incentive Allotment, a special fund created to reward the state’s highest-performing teachers. The recognition means these Harmony teachers will receive up to $22,000 in additional salary starting this fall...
HOUSTON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy