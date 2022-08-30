Suburbs stand together, want MLGW to remain with TVA

For the second consecutive evening, a trio of Shelby County suburbs passed resolutions Tuesday encouraging Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division to remain with Tennessee Valley Authority for its power supply.

The approvals by Bartlett, Germantown and Lakeland were similar to decisions made by Arlington, Collierville and Millington on Monday. All three of Tuesday’s votes were unanimous.

Residents outside of Memphis represent between 30% and 35% of the MLGW ratepayers. Suburban leaders’ resolution states those outside Memphis should have a voice and voting representation on the MLGW Board of Commissioners. Suburban leaders also want MLGW to remain with TVA, a power provider with which they are familiar.

Resolution of Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington

A possible change to Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), a rival of TVA, could be costly due to the infrastructure needed to make the switch. Even if MLGW sticks with TVA, it doesn’t solve the issue of the lack of representation.

“I am passionate about suburban representation on the MLGW board,” Germantown Alderwoman Sherrie Hicks said, noting that adding members to the MLGW board is a simple request. “I would hope the municipalities are viewed as a partner in this.”

Germantown sent a survey to residents last week asking them their thoughts about the possible split and lack of representation. The results were given to aldermen ahead of the special meeting Tuesday, and 72% of residents who took the survey want to stay with TVA.

“It was clear from the 22 pages of community feedback that there is concern about reliability of leaving TVA, but citizens are concerned about the free market and making sure we have competitive pricing,” Germantown Alderman Brian Ueleke said.

He noted leaving TVA for a free market choice could put the Memphis community in a dangerous position, similar to issues like Texas saw after the 2021 ice storm.

“I believe in the reliability of the TVA as an energy source,” Lakeland Commissioner Wesley Wright said after the suburb’s board meeting. “It has been dependable for decades.”

Bartlett Mayor A. Keith McDonald hopes MLGW can agree to a 10-year deal instead of the five-year deal, which automatically renews if MLGW keeps its current agreement with TVA in place.

“TVA, I think, is better at least over the next 10 years,” McDonald said. “There are so many unanswered questions for me, and just because of that, hopefully, the (Memphis) City Council will support their recommendation if they go with TVA.”