John Bernard Belligan passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at the age of 94 years. He was the beloved husband of Winona I. (nee Schultz); loving father of Laurie (Daniel) Morgan, Brenda (Robert) Streblow, Bruce Belligan, Carolyn (James) Panka, Linda (Michael) Ballmann, Connie (John) Schreib, Cathleen Vanasse; dear grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 11; brother of Joseph (Celia) Belligan, Michael (Diana) Neirink.

MAYVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO