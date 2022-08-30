Read full article on original website
FM366 at Hogaboom Road is closed in Groves
GROVES —FM366 at Hogaboom Road is currently closed. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, this is due to a downed power line. Please use an alternate route.
Construction underway on new unit that will boost ExxonMobil's crude refining capacity
BEAUMONT — Here in Beaumont, construction is underway on a new unit that will boost ExxonMobil's crude refining capacity by 65 percent. The expansion adds 250,000 barrels a day to existing capacity. As KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports, this Southeast Texas project will help meet a global demand.
Rainbow Room in Beaumont asking for donations amid influx of child protective services cases, Harvey devastation
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid an influx in child protective services cases and devastation from previous storms, caseworkers are asking for help so they can continue providing for children in Southeast Texas who have been abused and neglected. Caseworkers said the supplies they need to care for area children are...
PHOTO GALLERY — Vehicles rush to store for fuel temporarily priced at $2.38 per gallon
Bridge City Food Mart on W. Roundbunch Road in Bridge City on Thursday sold unleaded fuel for $2.38 per gallon. Although, because the sale was advertised for only 1.5 hours, vehicles were lined in and around the parking lot. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded...
KFDM-TV
New Texas Roadhouse in Beaumont now hiring, estimated opening announced
Port Arthur has one, and soon Beaumont will have a Texas Roadhouse located in front of Parkdale Mall on the Eastex Freeway. The company announced it will have a staff of 225 at the new restaurant currently scheduled to open in late October. Anyone interested in applying can do so...
National Weather Service outlines bad Saturday weather for Port Arthur, Mid County
Port Arthur and all of Southeast Texas motorists should be aware of a heavy rainfall potential on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms, starting Saturday morning and continuing off and on into Saturday afternoon.
Beaumont man indicted after allegedly causing $57K worth of damages to Entergy sub-station in May
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to an Entergy sub-station in May. On May 14 at about 2:31 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Entergy sub-station located at 10764 Old Sour Lake Road.
Developing: Groves PD on scene of a shooting this morning
GROVES — Groves Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred around 9am today. The shooting took place in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue in Groves. Groves PD says a 26 year old woman was shot in the leg and the injury isn't believed to be serious. She was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital.
19-year-old burn victim flown to Texas hospital after incident in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A 19-year-old burn victim had to be flown to a Texas hospital after an incident in Orange County. It happened in the 4100 block of Carlene Street. The call came in around 2:14 p.m. according to Orange County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joey Jacobs. A teenager is...
Port Neches could make local history with new police chief
PORT NECHES — Leaders in Port Neches will soon choose a new police chief — one who will make history, not only in Port Neches but in all Greater Port Arthur and Mid County. “We have concluded the interview process for Chief (Paul) Lemoine’s replacement, and at our...
Animal advocates lobby Jefferson County DA for justice after death of puppy in Groves
GROVES — The death of a puppy in Groves is galvanizing the community. A month and a half ago since the dog's death, pet lovers and animal advocates are banding together to lobby the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office for justice. They say the woman who has confessed to...
New Texas Roadhouse location to bring 225 jobs to Beaumont
Texas Roadhouse's new Beaumont location is currently hiring all positions, a total of 225 jobs with both part-time and full-time work available. The restaurant is being built at 6165 U.S. 69 and is set to open in late-October, according to a news release from the company. Anyone interested in applying...
Adam Isaacks set for trial in Jasper County in November
Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says her office is ready to prosecute Adam Isaacks, the 39-year-old former Evadale Little League Baseball Coach accused of sexual crimes against children. Pickle says jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 14th in the Jasper County Courthouse. Isaacks was arrested on...
Texas moved to Galveston for repair, Getz gives update on bringing her to Beaumont
For only the second time in seventy-four years, the Battleship Texas was moved out of her berth at the San Jacinto Battleground on Wednesday morning and was slowly and carefully being moved to Gulf Copper at Galveston Island where she’ll go into dry-dock and undergo much needed repair. One...
Liberty County arrest leads to rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals
LIBERTY COUNTY — The arrest of a homeowner in Liberty County has led to the seizure and rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals, including donkeys, horses, goats, a dog and 58 birds that were roaming among dead animals on the property. Several of the hooved animals were suffering from laminitis, an extremely painful condition that indicates a lack of care.
Group, including son of “Pimp C”, proposes UGK Day celebration in Port Arthur
People from all over could soon be big pimpin’ down in PAT again if a recent proposal for an annual UGK Day is approved by the City of Port Arthur. A project team of nine people, five from Port Arthur, approached council this week to propose a weekend-long event in December to commemorate the 2012 motion made by then-mayor Deloris “Bobbie” Prince proclaiming UGK Day.
Popular Calder Ave mural defaced over weekend by vandals
BEAUMONT, Texas — Some Southeast Texans have taken to Facebook to express their anger over the defacement of a mural that stretches 300 feet along Calder Ave in the west end of Beaumont. The 300 x 8-foot mural on a block wall along the 4400 block of Calder Ave...
West Orange animal shelter at full capacity; seeking volunteers and donations
WEST ORANGE — The animal shelter that serves West Orange is in desperate need of adoptions, donations and volunteers. The shelter is built to house 10 dogs, but the influx of animals has not slowed. An animal shelter is a non-profit, public or private, that houses and rehabilitates domestic animals for as long as the shelter can hold them.
Multi-agency investigation in Southeast Texas leads to possession of narcotics arrests
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Beaumont Police Department, and the Orange Police Department worked together on an investigation that led to the arrest of 4 people who were charged with Possession of Narcotics. In the area of Calder Avenue and 7th Street in Beaumont, detectives...
Suspect takes full responsibility after the July 2022 death of a puppy found locked in a metal cage in Groves
GROVES, Texas — A suspect has confessed to an act of neglect after the death of a puppy that was found locked in a metal cage on a hot day in Groves. The puppy was found on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Officers assisted Groves Animal Control and were called to a home in the 3100 block of Taft Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m.
