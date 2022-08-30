ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Port Arthur News

FM366 at Hogaboom Road is closed in Groves

GROVES —FM366 at Hogaboom Road is currently closed. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, this is due to a downed power line. Please use an alternate route.
GROVES, TX
Beaumont, TX
Port Arthur News

National Weather Service outlines bad Saturday weather for Port Arthur, Mid County

Port Arthur and all of Southeast Texas motorists should be aware of a heavy rainfall potential on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms, starting Saturday morning and continuing off and on into Saturday afternoon.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Developing: Groves PD on scene of a shooting this morning

GROVES — Groves Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred around 9am today. The shooting took place in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue in Groves. Groves PD says a 26 year old woman was shot in the leg and the injury isn't believed to be serious. She was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital.
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches could make local history with new police chief

PORT NECHES — Leaders in Port Neches will soon choose a new police chief — one who will make history, not only in Port Neches but in all Greater Port Arthur and Mid County. “We have concluded the interview process for Chief (Paul) Lemoine’s replacement, and at our...
PORT NECHES, TX
MySanAntonio

New Texas Roadhouse location to bring 225 jobs to Beaumont

Texas Roadhouse's new Beaumont location is currently hiring all positions, a total of 225 jobs with both part-time and full-time work available. The restaurant is being built at 6165 U.S. 69 and is set to open in late-October, according to a news release from the company. Anyone interested in applying...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Adam Isaacks set for trial in Jasper County in November

Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says her office is ready to prosecute Adam Isaacks, the 39-year-old former Evadale Little League Baseball Coach accused of sexual crimes against children. Pickle says jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 14th in the Jasper County Courthouse. Isaacks was arrested on...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Liberty County arrest leads to rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals

LIBERTY COUNTY — The arrest of a homeowner in Liberty County has led to the seizure and rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals, including donkeys, horses, goats, a dog and 58 birds that were roaming among dead animals on the property. Several of the hooved animals were suffering from laminitis, an extremely painful condition that indicates a lack of care.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Group, including son of “Pimp C”, proposes UGK Day celebration in Port Arthur

People from all over could soon be big pimpin’ down in PAT again if a recent proposal for an annual UGK Day is approved by the City of Port Arthur. A project team of nine people, five from Port Arthur, approached council this week to propose a weekend-long event in December to commemorate the 2012 motion made by then-mayor Deloris “Bobbie” Prince proclaiming UGK Day.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Orange Leader

West Orange animal shelter at full capacity; seeking volunteers and donations

WEST ORANGE — The animal shelter that serves West Orange is in desperate need of adoptions, donations and volunteers. The shelter is built to house 10 dogs, but the influx of animals has not slowed. An animal shelter is a non-profit, public or private, that houses and rehabilitates domestic animals for as long as the shelter can hold them.
WEST ORANGE, TX

