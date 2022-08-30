Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most booked destination for fall 2022
People seem to be clamoring to vacation in this one spot in Jersey this fall. At least, according to Airbnb, who says none other than a beach destination is the top spot people are reserving for autumn 2022. SIMILAR STORIES: A Côtes du Rhône rosé, Vinho Verde and 7 other...
The Fast Food Burger New Jersey Prefers Over All Others
When a fast-food burger craving hits, New Jersey plays favorites. Here's where we're most likely to end up. As Labor Day Weekend approaches, at-home grill masters are certainly prepping to cook up some tasty burgers. But a new study just aimed to find out where we go when we want...
The Unbelievable Choice For New Jersey’s Strangest Animal Has Been Revealed
It turns out that with all the strange things we encounter here in New Jersey, our animal world doesn't disappoint in its level of strangeness. Although I have to admit when I compare the strangest New Jersey animal to the weirdest animal in other states, the choice for the Garden State is pretty disappointing.
The Ten Commandments of car horn honking in NJ
Some people in New Jersey are horn happy, you know the type. The ones who drive with one hand on the wheel and one hand on the horn, just in case they feel the need to honk at someone or something. Whether it’s to prevent danger or just to vent...
NJ is known for its fresh produce...good luck finding these
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
You Can Own An Alligator In New Jersey, It’s Just Extremely Difficult
There's really no question about it; people, for the most part, love animals. When I go home to visit my folks, outside of seeing them the best part of the trip is getting to see the family dog Max. He's such a good boy. Dogs, cats, mice, rabbits even lizards...
It looks like candy: NJ kids face deadly new drug threat
With New Jersey kids about to head back to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents about a deadly new danger their children could face. According to Susan Gibson, special agent in charge of the DEA in New Jersey, Mexican drug cartels are now producing a specific type of fentanyl that’s been dubbed rainbow fentanyl because it’s designed to catch the attention of young people.
Updated COVID boosters will be available around NJ within days
TRENTON – More than 800 vaccine providers around New Jersey are expected to receive the new omicron-specific doses of the COVID-19 boosters in the coming days, state officials said Friday. People ages 12 and older are now recommended to obtain a COVID-19 bivalent booster dose, two months after their...
WARNING: Wawa eyeing world domination and it begins in NJ (Opinion)
While all of New Jersey and frankly America is wringing its hands fretting about an authoritarian like Trump getting back in office, the real danger is something you’re not even seeing coming. Do you want to know who is actually trying to take over? It’s Wawa. Go ahead...
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NJ allergy sufferers warned to brace for a nasty new surprise
This is usually the time of year when hayfever sufferers are sneezing, coughing and rubbing their eyes. But so far, hayfever season has been basically non-existent in New Jersey. That’s about to change. According to Dr. Leonard Bielory, an allergy expert and professor at the Hackensack Meriden School of...
Flight brings over 140 animals from overcrowded southern shelters to New Jersey
There's a new group of animals looking for their forever homes after arriving in New Jersey from overcrowded shelters in the south.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/2
10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph) 8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SAT: E winds...
Updated list — The 10 most violent cities in New Jersey (Opinion)
You know that we live in a relatively safe state. New Jersey is not even close to the top of the list of most violent states in the country. However, we do have our spots. There are some cities in New Jersey that for various reasons will always be the crime centers of our state.
Is This the Biggest Sandwich in New Jersey, I Just Can’t Believe It
Recently, I had the "biggest" sandwich ever and it's right here in New Jersey. I wouldn't believe it, if I didn't see it, just amazing. When we talk about big sandwiches, these are "huge". I've never seen a sandwich so big where four people can share it or you can eat it yourself. Whichever you choose.
Report shows New Jersey’s most misspelled word is actually a number
Remember spelling class in elementary school? It was a class you either loved because you excelled or hated it and dreaded the infamous Spelling Bee. Spelling is extremely easy and effortless now between autocorrect and Google, our phones do it all for us. P.S., that’s not a good thing.
Dennis Township, NJ, Students Getting Sorted Like Harry Potter This Year
If you're unfamiliar with that spell, "Accio" is the incantation uttered to bring forth an object within the world of Harry Potter. Teachers and faculty within the Dennis Township School District in Cape May County are taking a page from the magical world of "The Boy Who Lived" in order to bring the fun to the 2022-2023 school year.
Mike Tyson to debut his bitten-ear-shaped edibles at 3 N.J. legal weed shops over Labor Day weekend
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Legendary boxer-turned-cannabis mogul Mike Tyson is visiting three New Jersey legal dispensaries this weekend to promote the...
New Jersey Has An Absolutely Delicious Grilled Cheese Champion
Yes, it's the time of year here in New Jersey to start thinking about the warm comfort food that makes us feel so much better. Headlining that list of food is the mighty grilled cheese sandwich. Grilled cheese may be the ultimate comfort food, and now that September is here,...
Things That Atlantic & Cape May County locals Do After Labor Day
Jon Baker, a local artist, raised a very good point during the preparation phase of this assignment. We are reviewing here, things that locals will do after Labor Day, that they don’t do during the busy summer months. Jon told us that he used to hear from customers, “See...
