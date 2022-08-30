ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jan Smedley
3d ago

yup the thought police ready to destroy free speech. you must only think the way the Lord's and Masters tell you to think. can we say nazi Germany, China. now democrats have stopped hiding they want this country under their dictatorship. people wake up because if we don't stop them now we won't get another chance.

5
eastcountytoday.net

California Zero Bail Reform Bill Fails in State Assembly

On Wednesday, even after scaling back a zero-bail bill, it could not muster the votes needed to pass out of the State Assembly. The bill would have reformed the states cash bail system. Needing 41 votes to pass, SB 262 came up 9 votes short in the State Assembly with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Governor Gavin Newsom could sign a controversial fast food worker bill into law

California Governor Gavin Newsom could sign controversial fast food worker bill into law. Assembly bill 257 was narrowly passed in the state Assembly and Senate this week. Newsom has 30 days to sign the bill. It would create an independent council to set standards across the fast food industry on workplace conditions and wages, a first-of-its-kind in the nation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

State legislature sends paid COVID sick leave extension to Newsom’s desk for signature

State legislators approved an extension this week of COVID-specific paid sick leave, keeping it intact through the end of December. State officials last approved an extension of paid leave for full-time workers in February, requiring businesses with more than 25 employees to provide at least 40 hours of paid sick leave to workers who get infected or care for another person who is sick.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom signs executive order to ramp up electricity supply to the state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsomsigned an executive order Wednesday meant to ramp up the state’s energy supply temporarily as the state prepares for an upcoming several-days-long heat wave, the governor announced in a press conference. The governor said the weeklong emergency proclamation would allow flexibility. For instance,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home

SACRAMENTO — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won't lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock.State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.These tests, which rely on urine or hair samples, look for a substance that the body makes when it breaks down THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. But that substance, called metabolites,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill, despite objections by restaurants

California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers’ costs. The bill will create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

