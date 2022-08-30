Read full article on original website
Jan Smedley
3d ago
yup the thought police ready to destroy free speech. you must only think the way the Lord's and Masters tell you to think. can we say nazi Germany, China. now democrats have stopped hiding they want this country under their dictatorship. people wake up because if we don't stop them now we won't get another chance.
Related
Help paying water bills may be on way for low-income Californians
As tens of thousands of low-income Californians struggle to pay their water bills, the Legislature approved a bill offering assistance. But without funding, the program won’t start this year. Maria Dolores Diaz sighs when she opens her water bill every month because she knows what she’ll see: another bill...
California fails to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons
California lawmakers failed early Thursday to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
California lawmakers decline to reform state's cash-bail system
California lawmakers balked at a scaled-back attempt at reforming the state's cash bail system Wednesday, a year after a more expansive effort also stalled amid headlines over a gruesome killing.
Only 1 Bay Area Democrat didn't vote to keep California's Diablo Canyon open
Every single Bay Area lawmaker except one voted to keep California's last nuclear plant open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Looking for a deal on a car? California may offer $1,000 tax break for not buying one
With 28 million vehicles on the road, California can rightfully call itself the unofficial capital of American car culture. The Legislature, though, just passed a bill offering a $1,000 tax break to households that don’t have any. In an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change,...
New Legislation Will Force California Refineries to Reveal Profit Margins
Gas prices may be tumbling now but history has shown that once there’s any disturbance in the market, the prices will start climbing yet again. But the next time it happens, California drivers will know which companies are making big profits during the run-ups at the pump — and how much they are making.
eastcountytoday.net
California Zero Bail Reform Bill Fails in State Assembly
On Wednesday, even after scaling back a zero-bail bill, it could not muster the votes needed to pass out of the State Assembly. The bill would have reformed the states cash bail system. Needing 41 votes to pass, SB 262 came up 9 votes short in the State Assembly with...
KTVU FOX 2
Governor Gavin Newsom could sign a controversial fast food worker bill into law
California Governor Gavin Newsom could sign controversial fast food worker bill into law. Assembly bill 257 was narrowly passed in the state Assembly and Senate this week. Newsom has 30 days to sign the bill. It would create an independent council to set standards across the fast food industry on workplace conditions and wages, a first-of-its-kind in the nation.
KTVU FOX 2
California remains 1 of 3 states that doesn't require independent coroner and sheriff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California is only one of three states that doesn’t require independent coroner and sheriff offices. And it will remain that way. On Tuesday, the bill that would have forced the separation of powers failed to pass out of the senate. AB 1608 received only 13 votes when it needed 21 to pass.
California government to give an extra $1,500 bonus to these workers
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that gives approximately 70,000 California workers a retention bonus of up to $1,500. Newsom approved the legislation in a $1.1 billion deal with state legislators. The goal is to improve the state’s ability to stabilize and retain a workforce of critical employees.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Addressed the People Wednesday on ‘Extreme Heat’ and Wobbly Electricity Grid
UPDATE BELOW: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday morning he will discuss the heat wave expected to hit California and the entire West Coast starting today and lasting through Labor Day weekend until next Wednesday. Is this because a heat wave is unusual or because our state electricity grid is precarious?
State legislature sends paid COVID sick leave extension to Newsom’s desk for signature
State legislators approved an extension this week of COVID-specific paid sick leave, keeping it intact through the end of December. State officials last approved an extension of paid leave for full-time workers in February, requiring businesses with more than 25 employees to provide at least 40 hours of paid sick leave to workers who get infected or care for another person who is sick.
Here's why California’s grid is at risk of blackouts in the next few days
California, bracing for its longest and most intense heat wave of the year, faces the threat of its power grid being pushed beyond capacity and triggering rolling blackouts for the first time since 2020.
CA households could prevent blackouts by reducing energy use by 25%, expert says
"What it takes is about 50,000 customers to reduce their energy use by a bit, and that's enough to make up for an entire power plant not having to turn on."
Gov. Newsom signs law requiring California electors to vote for popular vote winner
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a bill that will “ensure the state’s presidential electors cast ballots for candidates who win the popular vote and do not instead switch candidates or abstain from voting,” according to a press release from state Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa). Heretofore, if one of California’s electors changed their […]
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom signs executive order to ramp up electricity supply to the state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsomsigned an executive order Wednesday meant to ramp up the state’s energy supply temporarily as the state prepares for an upcoming several-days-long heat wave, the governor announced in a press conference. The governor said the weeklong emergency proclamation would allow flexibility. For instance,...
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home
SACRAMENTO — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won't lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock.State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.These tests, which rely on urine or hair samples, look for a substance that the body makes when it breaks down THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. But that substance, called metabolites,...
State senator pulls youth vaccine consent bill citing death threats, lack of votes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California state Senator Scott Wiener said he pulled a bill that would have allowed minors as young as 15 to get consent to getting vaccinated without a parent’s consent citing a lack of votes and death threats. Weiner said SB 866 was “very close” to but short of the 41 votes […]
One of California’s first prisons was a ship that sank
A ship on the Sacramento River, anchored near H Street, served as one of California’s first prisons in the 1800s.
California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill, despite objections by restaurants
California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers’ costs. The bill will create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with […]
