Columbus, GA

Ep. 64: Chancellor Sonny Perdue

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NlK7y_0hbjEx9p00

The former governor and member of the Trump cabinet is now the chancellor of the University System of Georgia.

In this wide-ranging conversation, Perdue talks about Columbus State University and its search for a new president, the West Point Kia plant he brought to Georgia, and the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary between Gov. Brian Kemp and Perdue’s cousin, David Perdue.

Perdue also weighs in on his relationship with the city of Columbus over the years.

“Columbus is very much a unique town,” Perdue said. “It ought to be very proud of how they have been successful, but they haven’t hoarded that money. They haven’t kept it. They have invested it there locally and nationally in order to make a better community and a better life for its citizens.”

