‘It was so wrong of me’: Heat icon Tim Hardaway speaks out on ‘I hate gay people’ comment from 15 years ago

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Regrets Giving Up Around $20 Million During The Big 3 Era Of The Miami Heat: "Now, As Someone Who’s On The Other Side Of It, I Didn’t Have To Give That Money Up."
Dwyane Wade entered the NBA as a part of the iconic 2003 NBA draft class. Wade was drafted using the fifth overall pick by the Miami Heat, and that decision turned the fortunes around for both the Heat and Wade. It was clear from the start that Wade was here...
WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor
Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Collin Sexton reacts to being traded to the Jazz in Donovan Mitchell deal
Collin Sexton is off to the next chapter of his NBA career after getting traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster deal that also sent Donovan Mitchell to The Land on Thursday. While Sexton is busy saying his goodbyes to his friends and teammates in Cleveland, he is clearly all hyped up about landing with the Jazz.
‘F—-n’ ruined basketball for me’: YouTube superstar reveals how Sixers star James Harden DM’d his girl
Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden has been in his fair share of controversy through the years. This time around, however, he’s being dragged into a brand new one after YouTube superstar SteveWillDoIt, aka Stephen Deleonardis, dropped a massive truth bomb about the former league MVP sliding into Steve’s girlfriend’s DM’s.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jae Crowder’s not-so-subtle hint indicates he wants to reunite with Miami Heat
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder offered a subtle hint on social media that the Miami Heat should again consider acquiring him either this season or after when he becomes a free agent. Crowder has been with the Suns for the past two seasons, but cracks in that relationship have apparently...
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement
It has been a rather tough offseason for Ben Simmons. After needing surgery to address his back injury, as well as going over the recent Brooklyn Nets drama, he now has some personal issues to deal with. According to a New York Post report, Simmons and fiancée Maya Jama have ended their engagement. While they […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The major price Lakers star LeBron James will have to pay if he wants to play with sons in NBA, per Jalen Rose
LeBron James has made it abundantly clear that his dream is now to play with his son, Bronny James, in the NBA. Right now, though, there has been a lot of talk about the Los Angeles Lakers superstar potentially also playing on the same team with his second son, Bryce, who himself is two years younger than Bronny.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warriors sign former Clippers lottery pick to training camp flier
All signs still point to the tax-paying Golden State Warriors carrying 14 players on their active roster in 2022-23. With Andre Iguodala still mulling his playing future as the regular season fast approaches, general manager Bob Myers has brought in a former lottery pick to potentially fill his roster spot.
Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on Cavs trade, shares emotional message
On Thursday, the NBA world was rocked once again with the news that the Utah Jazz had traded All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Friday, Mitchell finally spoke out and addressed his former fans and the organization that he came up with. View this post on Instagram A post shared […] The post Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on Cavs trade, shares emotional message appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jazz Forward Bojan Bogdanovic Linked to New Trade Rumor
The Utah Jazz aren't done trading away every meaningful asset on the roster.
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Explains Why He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Does Not Understand Basketball: "Give Him Tim Duncan's Knowledge, A Whole Different Player Isn't He?"
Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely considered to be the best player in the league today due to the combination of athleticism, offensive firepower, and DPOY-caliber defense that is his playstyle. He has won almost every single award possible in the game, including a championship in 2021. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's achievements and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘He wanted to rob them’: Jazz exec Danny Ainge’s vendetta against Knicks that led to failed Donovan Mitchell trade
Despite the fact that the New York Knicks were considered the frontrunner to land Donovan Mitchell, the fact of the matter is that they never got their man. The Cleveland Cavaliers emerged at the last minute to steal him away after agreeing to a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz.
RUMOR: Knicks’ ‘poorly received’ move that may have impacted botched Donovan Mitchell trade with Jazz
To be fair to the New York Knicks, they did do everything they can to try and trade for Donovan Mitchell. In the end, however, their efforts proved futile after the Utah Jazz decided to accept a trade offer from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. A couple of ESPN’s NBA...
The Miami Heat Just Made A Big Announcement
On Wednesday, the Miami Heat revealed their "Classic jersey" for the 2023 NBA season.
‘I was getting slapped on the hand’: Nets star Kyrie Irving reveals traumatic experience from Catholic School
Kyrie Irving will go down as the owner of one of the best handles in the history of the sport. The fact that the Brooklyn Nets superstar is highly proficient in using both of his hands is perhaps the biggest reason behind his dribbling prowess. As it turns out, however, Irving actually went through quite a horrific experience as a kid for being ambidextrous.
Mavs star Luka Doncic shows off body transformation with sick dunk, muscle flex at EuroBasket
In case you missed it, Luka Doncic is now absolutely jacked. The Dallas Mavericks star has long been criticized and made fun of for his… doughy body. Unlike most of today’s stars, Doncic simply wasn’t as ripped as say, LeBron James or even Paul George. He’s been incredible, but fans always felt that he could […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic shows off body transformation with sick dunk, muscle flex at EuroBasket appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Has High Expectations From Russell Westbrook Next Season: “I Think He'll Be Much Better This Year. Make No Mistake About It.”
Will Russell Westbrook be a part of the Los Angeles Lakers when the 2022-23 NBA season starts? This has been a question that has been asked thousands of times over the last few months. Russ arrived at the Lakers last season through trade, and fans expected him to complete the...
Jordan Clarkson’s 5-word message amid Jazz trade rumors following Donovan Mitchell exit
Rudy Gobert left a while back. Now, Donovan Mitchell is also on his way out after the Utah Jazz traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Jazz are gutting their core, and there now appears to be a looming fire sale. Right now, one of the names that have been linked to a potential Utah […] The post Jordan Clarkson’s 5-word message amid Jazz trade rumors following Donovan Mitchell exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Miller Lands Coaching Job: NBA World Reacts
Andre Miller has joined the growing list of former players to land coaching jobs in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets are finalizing a deal to hire Miller as the new head coach of the G League Grand Rapids Gold, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Miller replaces another former NBA...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
108K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1