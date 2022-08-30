ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickman, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Infant found in back of U-Haul after police chase, deputies say

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in Tennessee found a 2-month-old infant in the back of a U-Haul van when they arrested two people after a pursuit. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies got involved in a pursuit that started in Nashville late Tuesday night. Deputies said that a U-Haul van was driving east on Interstate 40 at a high rate of speed, trying to evade police. Deputies said in the news release that they eventually deployed spike strips, causing the van to stop.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Three Injured In Monday Highway 111 Accident

Two adults and one minor were injured after a sedan struck the rear of a farm tractor on Highway 111 Monday evening. 31-year-old Jeffrey Usrey of Quebeck and 57-year-old Tammy Brumfield of Sparta sustained injuries riding as passengers in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra driven by 27-year-old Samantha Osborn. An eight-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.
QUEBECK, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Cookeville, TN
City
Rickman, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED

Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
CROSSVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Putnam County August 2022 new businesses

COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 63 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of August 2022. There were 60 new retail businesses licensed along with three manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Industrial Drive#Ems
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN’S TIRES SLASHED AT DOLLAR GENERAL MARKET

On 8-20–2022 Crossville Police responded to Dollar General Market on Miller Ave. in reference to a vandalism. Upon arrival the officer spoke with the victim. She stated she had parked her vehicle at work, and returned to find the two driver side tires flat. She stated she suspected her soon to be ex spouse to be the culprit. There was no witnesses, and the camera surveillance was not accessible at the time of the report.
CROSSVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Former Overton Correctional Officer Sentenced For Misconduct

A former Overton County correctional officer pleaded guilty to a charge for criminal misconduct after inmates revealed he had sexual contact with them. According to a release, Jesse Mitchell engaged in sexual contact with three incarcerated females inside the Overton County Jail between the months of July and November of 2021. Mitchell was sentenced to a total of four years and 120 days to serve and will be required to report on the sex offender registry.
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

Monster trucks coming to Superspeedway

GLADEVILLE – Monster Trucks, including the original Bigfoot and Bigfoot 5, will be among the attractions during the Labor Day weekend Power Nationals at Nashville Superspeedway. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday Sept. 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newstalk941.com

Algood Gains Required Permits To Bid Out Big Mac Drive Extension

Algood received the required state permits to move forward with its second Walmart entrance project. City Administrator Keith Morrison said this allows the city to move forward with bidding and finding a funding mechanism. “We had to apply for permits and make sure we weren’t causing any problems with wetlands,...
ALGOOD, TN
tnledger.com

Buc-ee’s turns detour into destination

Travel store with loyal following offers preview of changing industry. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, buying snacks for a road trip should always look like an unsupervised 9-year-old was given $100.” Wisdom from the internet. Perhaps nothing more clearly defines the undeniable allure of Buc-ee’s to children of all ages than the staggering number of snacks.
CROSSVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Changes Coming To Cookeville Employee Health Insurance

Both employee budgets and the city budget could take a hit from Cookeville’s City Employee Health Insurance. City Manager James Mills said that the city’s health insurance is self-funded, meaning the city and the employees contribute to a fund to pay claims. He said that with COVID and major claims depleting the city’s health insurance fund balance over the last two years, changes need to be made before it goes in the red.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Sparta Preparing For White County To Sell Its Landfill

Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the Board of Aldermen needs to be prepared for the county to sell its landfill. Hennessee told the Board Tuesday night in a work session that the city has a backup plan prepared. Hennessee said the city needs concrete information from the county before making a decision though.
SPARTA, TN
ucbjournal.com

Local Raymond James Branch shows thanks to Mustard Seed Ranch

COOKEVILLE– Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) is committed to helping their community become a better place to live and work. A RJFS Cookeville based branch owned by Matthew Brown has made it their mission to give back to local organizations throughout the year. Executive Assistant Lindsay Maxwell, from Cookeville, chose Mustard Seed Ranch as this quarter’s focus.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Sparta Police Chief Says New PD On Wish List For New Administration

Sparta Police Chief Doug Goff said a new police department is a need in the next three to five years. Goff told the Board of Aldermen about the cramped facility during a work session after Alderman Jim Floyd asked about the department’s long-term plan. Goff said the department has outgrown the current facility.
SPARTA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy