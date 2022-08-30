Read full article on original website
Infant found in back of U-Haul after police chase, deputies say
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in Tennessee found a 2-month-old infant in the back of a U-Haul van when they arrested two people after a pursuit. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies got involved in a pursuit that started in Nashville late Tuesday night. Deputies said that a U-Haul van was driving east on Interstate 40 at a high rate of speed, trying to evade police. Deputies said in the news release that they eventually deployed spike strips, causing the van to stop.
Three Injured In Monday Highway 111 Accident
Two adults and one minor were injured after a sedan struck the rear of a farm tractor on Highway 111 Monday evening. 31-year-old Jeffrey Usrey of Quebeck and 57-year-old Tammy Brumfield of Sparta sustained injuries riding as passengers in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra driven by 27-year-old Samantha Osborn. An eight-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.
CRIME STOPPERS TIP LEADS TO ARREST OF CROSSVILLE WOMAN AT MCDONALD’S ON MAIN STREET
On 08/28/2022 City Units were dispatched to McDonald’s on N Main St. regarding a Crime Stoppers tip on a gold Buick SUV in the parking lot with possible drug activity. The officer made contact with the female in the driver seat of the vehicle who was identified as Crystal Simmons (03/22/1985). Ms. Simmons consented to a vehicle search.
Watch: Wilson Co. deputies find endangered child in U-Haul on interstate
Authorities in Tennessee were after a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his infant son, and it took drastic measures to stop a van on the run.
Rockwood man lost his life after motorcycle accident in Cumberland County
We were informed Wednesday night through an email that asked why we didn’t report a fatal accident involving a Rockwood man in Cumberland County. The email from Bren Farne stated — “There was a motorcycle chase in Cumberland County that ended in a fatality on Monday, August 29th. The...
CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED
Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
Smith County residents concerned bluff repairs could shut down area’s main road
TDOT said repairs are now needed on a bluff on Highway 70, however, officials are working to find a detour so they don't have to shut down the highway to fix the falling rocks.
Putnam County August 2022 new businesses
COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 63 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of August 2022. There were 60 new retail businesses licensed along with three manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
Cookeville Police Department Names 2021 Officer of the Year, Distinguished Citizen Award
Cookeville Police Officer Andrew Gibbs named Officer of the Year for 2021. Chief Randy Evans said the department received only one nomination, and it was somewhat unanimous across the department. At Thursday night’s Cookeville City Council meeting, Evans read memos from Gibbs’ supervisors lauding his work. “He has...
CROSSVILLE WOMAN’S TIRES SLASHED AT DOLLAR GENERAL MARKET
On 8-20–2022 Crossville Police responded to Dollar General Market on Miller Ave. in reference to a vandalism. Upon arrival the officer spoke with the victim. She stated she had parked her vehicle at work, and returned to find the two driver side tires flat. She stated she suspected her soon to be ex spouse to be the culprit. There was no witnesses, and the camera surveillance was not accessible at the time of the report.
Former Overton Correctional Officer Sentenced For Misconduct
A former Overton County correctional officer pleaded guilty to a charge for criminal misconduct after inmates revealed he had sexual contact with them. According to a release, Jesse Mitchell engaged in sexual contact with three incarcerated females inside the Overton County Jail between the months of July and November of 2021. Mitchell was sentenced to a total of four years and 120 days to serve and will be required to report on the sex offender registry.
Monster trucks coming to Superspeedway
GLADEVILLE – Monster Trucks, including the original Bigfoot and Bigfoot 5, will be among the attractions during the Labor Day weekend Power Nationals at Nashville Superspeedway. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday Sept. 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Algood Gains Required Permits To Bid Out Big Mac Drive Extension
Algood received the required state permits to move forward with its second Walmart entrance project. City Administrator Keith Morrison said this allows the city to move forward with bidding and finding a funding mechanism. “We had to apply for permits and make sure we weren’t causing any problems with wetlands,...
Buc-ee’s turns detour into destination
Travel store with loyal following offers preview of changing industry. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, buying snacks for a road trip should always look like an unsupervised 9-year-old was given $100.” Wisdom from the internet. Perhaps nothing more clearly defines the undeniable allure of Buc-ee’s to children of all ages than the staggering number of snacks.
Changes Coming To Cookeville Employee Health Insurance
Both employee budgets and the city budget could take a hit from Cookeville’s City Employee Health Insurance. City Manager James Mills said that the city’s health insurance is self-funded, meaning the city and the employees contribute to a fund to pay claims. He said that with COVID and major claims depleting the city’s health insurance fund balance over the last two years, changes need to be made before it goes in the red.
Sparta Preparing For White County To Sell Its Landfill
Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the Board of Aldermen needs to be prepared for the county to sell its landfill. Hennessee told the Board Tuesday night in a work session that the city has a backup plan prepared. Hennessee said the city needs concrete information from the county before making a decision though.
Local Raymond James Branch shows thanks to Mustard Seed Ranch
COOKEVILLE– Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) is committed to helping their community become a better place to live and work. A RJFS Cookeville based branch owned by Matthew Brown has made it their mission to give back to local organizations throughout the year. Executive Assistant Lindsay Maxwell, from Cookeville, chose Mustard Seed Ranch as this quarter’s focus.
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His Sister
32-year-old Chadwick Carr is from Knox County, Tennessee, but later moved to Oliver Springs in the Anderson County, Tennessee area. Chad is a friendly, funny guy who loves to make people laugh. He is close to his mother and his sister, Whitney Williams Carr, with who he spoke to almost every day.
Sparta Police Chief Says New PD On Wish List For New Administration
Sparta Police Chief Doug Goff said a new police department is a need in the next three to five years. Goff told the Board of Aldermen about the cramped facility during a work session after Alderman Jim Floyd asked about the department’s long-term plan. Goff said the department has outgrown the current facility.
