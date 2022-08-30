Read full article on original website
New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming
There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
Maine sees some drought relief due to recent rain
Our recent rain has helped the drought... at least for some. York County is no longer in a severe drought. Severe drought conditions continue for coastal Cumberland County and the Midcoast, but there is some improvement. This is a drop from about 20% of Maine being in a drought to...
Here's How to Avoid the Worst of Maine's Holiday Weekend Traffic
Labor Day weekend brings the unofficial end of summer and with it droves of travelers to Vacationland. Summer is peak tourist season in Maine, and they're expecting plenty of cars on the roads this weekend. According to the Maine Turnpike Authority, if you can avoid driving north between 3 p.m....
Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?
Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
Outside Edge | Visiting Maine's Hundred-Mile Wilderness
MAINE, USA — If you’re looking for remote locations, we’ve found it in the 100 mile wilderness. We tagged along with guide Baileigh Studer from the New England Outdoor Center to explore Gulf Hagas. “If anybody’s looking to get out of Baxter State Park and kind of...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
Portland Downtown Paints Third of Ten Pride Crosswalks in Maine’s Largest City
More and more cities and towns in Maine are celebrating pride by painting a number of their crosswalks in rainbow colors. The Portland Downtown organization has been grabbing paint and rollers and going through the downtown Portland area to create these works of art that recognize and celebrate the LGBT community.
WGME 13’s Lauren Healy Leaving TV News but Staying in Maine
Weekends and holidays will now be free for Lauren. After 4 years in Portland on WGME, Lauren Healy is not only saying goodbye to WGME13, but to TV news. She announced on her Facebook page that she's hanging up the mic for something new. Lauren said that ever since she...
Hurry and Try These Route 1 Clam Stand Maine Favorites Before Summer Ends
It seems like we just "opened the gates" for not only the tourist season in Maine, but summer in general. And even though we're still getting blessed with some decent weather (including some humid days earlier this week), the unofficial end to summer is here. It's already time for Labor Day weekend, believe it or not.
Silver lining: Northeast drought benefits some businesses
BOSTON, Massachusetts — There is a silver lining to the drought affecting the northeastern U.S. that has frustrated farmers, dried up rivers and reservoirs, and brought water use restrictions and brush fires to the region. The arid conditions have benefited amusement parks, minor league baseball teams, construction contractors, and...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
2022 Maine Any-deer Permit Drawing Results
Hunters going into the 2022 deer season with antlerless permits have been named. Were you selected? Take a look. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held Thursday, September 1. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders
Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
This summer has been hard for Maine's hospitality industry -- and tourists are noticing
(BDN) -- Most of the Mainers who work in the state’s hospitality industry already know that this summer hasn’t been easy. Whether due to a housing shortage that is making it difficult for workers to find places to live or because the state is working hard to rebound from two summers of a pandemic, tourism in Maine just hasn’t quite been the same this year.
Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire
TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) -A wildfire in Tomhegan, north of Greenville, has grown to almost 10 acres at last report. Maine Forest Rangers say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region have helped them get the fire 90-percent contained. They say firefighters should have it fully contained by sunset.
Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine
(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
Greater Androscoggin Humane Society to receive rescued Virginia beagles
LEWISTON, Maine — The Humane Society of the United States has a big job on its hands. The organization must find homes for about 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia that bred the dogs to be used in lab experiments. The Humane Society said the last...
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway
Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
