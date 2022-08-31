ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenmont, NY

2 accused of crashing into police car in Glenmont

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tvN9_0hbjEIPO00

GLENMONT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two men have been arrested after allegedly crashing into a police car while fleeing police in Glenmont. The Bethlehem Police Department said Bishop Fraser, 19, of Albany, and Jaquan Johnson, 19, of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

O August 24 around 2:15 p.m., police responded to a theft in progress at the Price Chopper on Glenmont Road. After officers arrived, police said two suspects, Fraser and Johnson, were fleeing the store on foot and got into a car.

As officers approached the car, the driver, Fraser, allegedly accelerated toward the officers, crashed into a marked Bethlehem Police car, and almost struck one of the officers. Officers tried to stop the car, but police said it fled the scene at a high speed. The car was located abandoned a short time later in Albany.

Albany woman sentenced in 2020 stabbing death

Charges for Fraser

  • First-degree reckless endangerment (felony)
  • Second-degree criminal mischief (felony)
  • Fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)
  • Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)
  • Firth-degree conspiracy (misdemeanor)
  • Vehicle and traffic law violations

Charges for Johnson

  • Fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)
  • Firth-degree conspiracy (misdemeanor)
NYSP: Teens arrested for damaging cars in Saratoga County

Fraser is being held at Albany County Correctional Facility. Johnson was released under the supervision of Albany County Probation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany County, NY
Cars
City
Glenmont, NY
City
Albany, NY
Glenmont, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Albany County, NY
City
Bethlehem, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany, NY
Cars
Bethlehem, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Bethlehem Police
WNYT

Woman recovering after being shot in Albany

Albany police say a woman was shot late Thursday night on Lark Drive. Police say it happened around midnight. The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. Albany police says the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking any member of the public who has information to call them.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Cars
wamc.org

Authorities say remains are believed to be missing Capital Region teacher

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says remains found Thursday are believed to be that of a Capital Region teacher who has been missing since March. 42-year-old Meghan Marohn of Bethlehem, who taught at Shaker High School in Colonie, was last seen in Lee, Massachusetts where police found her car at Longcope Park March 29th.
LEE, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy