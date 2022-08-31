2 accused of crashing into police car in Glenmont

GLENMONT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two men have been arrested after allegedly crashing into a police car while fleeing police in Glenmont. The Bethlehem Police Department said Bishop Fraser, 19, of Albany, and Jaquan Johnson, 19, of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident.

O August 24 around 2:15 p.m., police responded to a theft in progress at the Price Chopper on Glenmont Road. After officers arrived, police said two suspects, Fraser and Johnson, were fleeing the store on foot and got into a car.

As officers approached the car, the driver, Fraser, allegedly accelerated toward the officers, crashed into a marked Bethlehem Police car, and almost struck one of the officers. Officers tried to stop the car, but police said it fled the scene at a high speed. The car was located abandoned a short time later in Albany.

Charges for Fraser

First-degree reckless endangerment (felony)

Second-degree criminal mischief (felony)

Fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)

Second-degree reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Firth-degree conspiracy (misdemeanor)

Vehicle and traffic law violations

Charges for Johnson

Fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)

Firth-degree conspiracy (misdemeanor)

Fraser is being held at Albany County Correctional Facility. Johnson was released under the supervision of Albany County Probation.

