Cheyenne, WY

Highway Patrol trooper arrested Tuesday; charges unknown

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE – A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Tuesday by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, according to a WHP news release sent out at 5:30 p.m. that day.

On May 2, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, the release said. The trooper, Sgt. Gabriel Testerman, was immediately removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Neither WHP spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Beck nor a CPD spokesperson responded immediately to questions about Testerman's charges.

Testerman is stationed in Cheyenne.

An investigation is ongoing, and media inquiries were directed to CPD. The Highway Patrol said in the release that it was "cooperating fully with the investigation."

Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

