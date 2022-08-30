ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX Conversation: Department of Health exceeding the standards of excellence

By Morgan DeVries
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) – For our August 30th KX Conversation, Joel Porter spoke with Kelly Nagel from the North Dakota Department of Health. During the conversation, Nagel discusses what it means about the department successfully completing the review process to maintain a national accreditation status and why it’s a good thing.

North Dakota State
