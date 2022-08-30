KX Conversation: Department of Health exceeding the standards of excellence
BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) – For our August 30th KX Conversation, Joel Porter spoke with Kelly Nagel from the North Dakota Department of Health. During the conversation, Nagel discusses what it means about the department successfully completing the review process to maintain a national accreditation status and why it’s a good thing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0