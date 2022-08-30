ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, TN

ucbjournal.com

Second Tennessee Tech alumnus wins “Forged in Fire”

COOKEVILLE – A second Tennessee Tech University alumnus has won History Channel’s reality show, “Forged in Fire.” Josh Foran, a 2012 graduate with a manufacturing and industrial technology major and business minor, followed fellow alumnus, Jay Replogle. His journey to the show, however, was not a...
COOKEVILLE, TN
tnledger.com

Buc-ee’s turns detour into destination

Travel store with loyal following offers preview of changing industry. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, buying snacks for a road trip should always look like an unsupervised 9-year-old was given $100.” Wisdom from the internet. Perhaps nothing more clearly defines the undeniable allure of Buc-ee’s to children of all ages than the staggering number of snacks.
CROSSVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Putnam County August 2022 new businesses

COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 63 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of August 2022. There were 60 new retail businesses licensed along with three manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

UPDATE: COOKEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL LOCKDOWN LIFTED AND STUDENT CHARGED

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cookeville High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday, and a student was charged with making a false report. The district said CHS administration, school resource officers and law enforcement were on site. No one was allowed in or out of the building during the lockdown. According to the sheriff, a crisis center called law enforcement after an 18-year-old made suicidal threats in an online chat.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Changes Coming To Cookeville Employee Health Insurance

Both employee budgets and the city budget could take a hit from Cookeville’s City Employee Health Insurance. City Manager James Mills said that the city’s health insurance is self-funded, meaning the city and the employees contribute to a fund to pay claims. He said that with COVID and major claims depleting the city’s health insurance fund balance over the last two years, changes need to be made before it goes in the red.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Sparta Preparing For White County To Sell Its Landfill

Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the Board of Aldermen needs to be prepared for the county to sell its landfill. Hennessee told the Board Tuesday night in a work session that the city has a backup plan prepared. Hennessee said the city needs concrete information from the county before making a decision though.
SPARTA, TN
WTVCFOX

Meigs County man charged with raping child

DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Three Injured In Monday Highway 111 Accident

Two adults and one minor were injured after a sedan struck the rear of a farm tractor on Highway 111 Monday evening. 31-year-old Jeffrey Usrey of Quebeck and 57-year-old Tammy Brumfield of Sparta sustained injuries riding as passengers in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra driven by 27-year-old Samantha Osborn. An eight-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.
QUEBECK, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED

Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
CROSSVILLE, TN

