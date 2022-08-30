Read full article on original website
Manchester, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Shelbyville Central High School football team will have a game with Coffee County Central High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Shelbyville Central High SchoolCoffee County Central High School.
ucbjournal.com
Second Tennessee Tech alumnus wins “Forged in Fire”
COOKEVILLE – A second Tennessee Tech University alumnus has won History Channel’s reality show, “Forged in Fire.” Josh Foran, a 2012 graduate with a manufacturing and industrial technology major and business minor, followed fellow alumnus, Jay Replogle. His journey to the show, however, was not a...
tnledger.com
Buc-ee’s turns detour into destination
Travel store with loyal following offers preview of changing industry. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, buying snacks for a road trip should always look like an unsupervised 9-year-old was given $100.” Wisdom from the internet. Perhaps nothing more clearly defines the undeniable allure of Buc-ee’s to children of all ages than the staggering number of snacks.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
Murfreesboro man killed in plane crash in Texas
A Murfreesboro man is dead after a plane crashed near Houston, Texas, after taking off from Knoxville, Tennessee Thursday night.
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County August 2022 new businesses
COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 63 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of August 2022. There were 60 new retail businesses licensed along with three manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
bbbtv12.com
Rockwood man lost his life after motorcycle accident in Cumberland County
We were informed Wednesday night through an email that asked why we didn’t report a fatal accident involving a Rockwood man in Cumberland County. The email from Bren Farne stated — “There was a motorcycle chase in Cumberland County that ended in a fatality on Monday, August 29th. The...
crossvillenews1st.com
UPDATE: COOKEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL LOCKDOWN LIFTED AND STUDENT CHARGED
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cookeville High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday, and a student was charged with making a false report. The district said CHS administration, school resource officers and law enforcement were on site. No one was allowed in or out of the building during the lockdown. According to the sheriff, a crisis center called law enforcement after an 18-year-old made suicidal threats in an online chat.
newstalk941.com
Changes Coming To Cookeville Employee Health Insurance
Both employee budgets and the city budget could take a hit from Cookeville’s City Employee Health Insurance. City Manager James Mills said that the city’s health insurance is self-funded, meaning the city and the employees contribute to a fund to pay claims. He said that with COVID and major claims depleting the city’s health insurance fund balance over the last two years, changes need to be made before it goes in the red.
newstalk941.com
Sparta Preparing For White County To Sell Its Landfill
Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the Board of Aldermen needs to be prepared for the county to sell its landfill. Hennessee told the Board Tuesday night in a work session that the city has a backup plan prepared. Hennessee said the city needs concrete information from the county before making a decision though.
Man arrested following shooting outside Murfreesboro plant
A man was arrested after a shooting outside a Murfreesboro facility early Wednesday morning.
Remains of missing Sumner County man identified
The remains of a man missing from Sumner County have been identified, according to Major Tim Bailey of the Sheriff's Department.
WTVCFOX
Meigs County man charged with raping child
DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Police Department Names 2021 Officer of the Year, Distinguished Citizen Award
Cookeville Police Officer Andrew Gibbs named Officer of the Year for 2021. Chief Randy Evans said the department received only one nomination, and it was somewhat unanimous across the department. At Thursday night’s Cookeville City Council meeting, Evans read memos from Gibbs’ supervisors lauding his work. “He has...
newstalk941.com
Three Injured In Monday Highway 111 Accident
Two adults and one minor were injured after a sedan struck the rear of a farm tractor on Highway 111 Monday evening. 31-year-old Jeffrey Usrey of Quebeck and 57-year-old Tammy Brumfield of Sparta sustained injuries riding as passengers in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra driven by 27-year-old Samantha Osborn. An eight-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.
Gallatin animal hospital sees many sick dogs as canine flu concerns increase
Canine Influenza has become a growing concern here in Tennessee. The illness is extremely contagious and deadly among our furry friends.
WSMV
Student charged after making threat towards Coffee Co. school, claims it was joke
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Coffee County Schools officials confirmed that a third threat against a school was investigated Wednesday. CCS officials said a student of Coffee County Central High School was overheard making a threat toward the school. Investigators found that the statement was a joke; however, the student will be charged criminally.
2 suspects in custody after Endangered Child Alert
Two people are facing charges following an Endangered Child Alert for a White County baby by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday.
crossvillenews1st.com
CRIME STOPPERS TIP LEADS TO ARREST OF CROSSVILLE WOMAN AT MCDONALD’S ON MAIN STREET
On 08/28/2022 City Units were dispatched to McDonald’s on N Main St. regarding a Crime Stoppers tip on a gold Buick SUV in the parking lot with possible drug activity. The officer made contact with the female in the driver seat of the vehicle who was identified as Crystal Simmons (03/22/1985). Ms. Simmons consented to a vehicle search.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED
Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
