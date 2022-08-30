Both employee budgets and the city budget could take a hit from Cookeville’s City Employee Health Insurance. City Manager James Mills said that the city’s health insurance is self-funded, meaning the city and the employees contribute to a fund to pay claims. He said that with COVID and major claims depleting the city’s health insurance fund balance over the last two years, changes need to be made before it goes in the red.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO