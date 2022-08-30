Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
North Mississippi Medical Center revamping support group for cancer patients to reach more people
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Medical Center’s Cancer Care in Tupelo is working to revamp its support group for cancer patients. Known as the Cancer Journey, the group is open to current patients, their family members, caregivers and cancer survivors. “Some of the patients that attend this...
wtva.com
Worker injured in Pontotoc fall
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A worker installing an air conditioning unit was injured after falling from the roof of a store. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Pontotoc. Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said the worker was transported to the hospital in Tupelo.
Oxford Eagle
Without beds to call their own, 50 Oxford-area children surprised with gift of sleep
Fifty Oxford-area children who routinely sleep on the floor, with others, or in makeshift arrangements now have beds to call their own, thanks to Ashley’s Hope to Dream program in partnership with Ole Miss Athletics. Believing they were coming to the Ole Miss campus to work out with players...
wcbi.com
Mississippi sheriff’s offices receive thousands of donated water bottles to send to Jackson as water crisis continues
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Water donations for Jackson are pouring into sheriff’s offices across the state after a call to action by Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan, president of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association. “The Vardaman Fire Department, Mounce Supermarket (are assisting), TNT in Bruce gave a pallet,...
WLOX
Woman sustains serious injuries after Monroe County altercation
Only a few hit-or-miss showers today in South MS. Then, possibly wetter weather going into Saturday, Sunday, & Labor Day Monday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Liking the less rainy weather in South MS from the...
wcbi.com
Bank First merges with Mechanics Bank Holding Company and expands to Water Valley
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WCBI)- Bank First is expanding its services to the Water Valley and Oxford areas. The Columbus-based company bought Mechanics Bank Holding Company, which includes Mechanics Bank in Water Valley. The deal is expected to be finalized by the beginning of next year. No word yet on when...
wtva.com
Two Tupelo residents arrested on drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested two residents on Thursday after they executed a search warrant at a home on North Green Street. Agents with the Tupelo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit found an ounce-and-a-half of suspected crack cocaine. They also found two weapons at the...
trbnews.net
Movie shot in Tishomingo County, ‘Mysterious Circumstance,’ opens in theaters Sept. 9
BALDWYN, Miss. | The wait is nearly over for those who have been anxiously awaiting the public release of Six Shooter Studios’ “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis.”. The film, written and directed by Baldwyn’s Clark Richey and shot in Tishomingo County in the woods at Bay...
wtva.com
Tupelo police arrest man for stolen vehicle
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police have a man in custody after he was caught in a stolen vehicle. Officers pulled over a Gray Nissan Altima on a routine traffic violation near South Gloster and South Green. They discovered the car was stolen from the Enterprise Car Rental back...
wtva.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
wcbi.com
A Tuesday night shooting leaves one Clay County man and another injured
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A Clay County family is grieving and in shock, after three relatives were involved in a shooting. One is dead, one is seriously injured, and police say the third family member was the shooter. It’s difficult enough when a family member is the victim of a...
Police assist U.S. Marshals with kidnapping arrest at Mississippi apartment complex
Oxford police aided the U.S. Marshals Service in executing an arrest warrant at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex Thursday evening, arresting one individual connection with kidnapping before conducting a search of their apartment. Marshals arrested Tamarius Webster of Carroll County and charged him with two counts of felony kidnapping...
wtva.com
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
wcbi.com
Cold case solved with surprise confession from pastor
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A three-year-old missing person case may be wrapped up after a surprise confession. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook has been in law enforcement for more than twenty years, and he’s seen a lot. But Tuesday, was a first. “James Eric Crisp walked into...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Department Distributing Coasters That Can Detect Drinks Spiked with Drugs
The Oxford Police Department would like to remind the L-O-U community about our bar safety partnership with the Associated Student Body. One concern people have when drinking in public is somebody tampering with their drinks. The Oxford Police Department and ASB looked into different safety precautions being taken around the...
Mississippi woman charged with vehicle theft
A Mississippi woman has been charged with vehicle theft, according to police in Oxford. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Ave. for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and...
monitordaily.com
BankFirst to Acquire Mechanics Bank
BankFirst Capital, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, signed a merger agreement with Mechanics Banc Holding Company, the parent company of Mechanics Bank, under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank for all-cash consideration. The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of each company, is expected to close in Q1/23 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the shareholders of Mechanics and bank regulatory authorities.
Mississippi parents speak out to school board about dress code they call ambiguous and sexist
The Oxford School District held a meeting earlier this month regarding the ongoing dress code conflict. Community members and parents were given the opportunity to speak out on the issue. Megan Anderson is a licensed counselor and mother. She expressed her concerns with the dress code and its ambiguity, which...
wtva.com
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
