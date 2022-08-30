ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, MS

wtva.com

Worker injured in Pontotoc fall

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A worker installing an air conditioning unit was injured after falling from the roof of a store. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Pontotoc. Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said the worker was transported to the hospital in Tupelo.
PONTOTOC, MS
WLOX

Woman sustains serious injuries after Monroe County altercation

Only a few hit-or-miss showers today in South MS. Then, possibly wetter weather going into Saturday, Sunday, & Labor Day Monday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Liking the less rainy weather in South MS from the...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Two Tupelo residents arrested on drug charges

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested two residents on Thursday after they executed a search warrant at a home on North Green Street. Agents with the Tupelo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit found an ounce-and-a-half of suspected crack cocaine. They also found two weapons at the...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police arrest man for stolen vehicle

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police have a man in custody after he was caught in a stolen vehicle. Officers pulled over a Gray Nissan Altima on a routine traffic violation near South Gloster and South Green. They discovered the car was stolen from the Enterprise Car Rental back...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
GREENWOOD, MS
wcbi.com

Cold case solved with surprise confession from pastor

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A three-year-old missing person case may be wrapped up after a surprise confession. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook has been in law enforcement for more than twenty years, and he’s seen a lot. But Tuesday, was a first. “James Eric Crisp walked into...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman charged with vehicle theft

A Mississippi woman has been charged with vehicle theft, according to police in Oxford. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Ave. for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and...
OXFORD, MS
monitordaily.com

BankFirst to Acquire Mechanics Bank

BankFirst Capital, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, signed a merger agreement with Mechanics Banc Holding Company, the parent company of Mechanics Bank, under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank for all-cash consideration. The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of each company, is expected to close in Q1/23 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the shareholders of Mechanics and bank regulatory authorities.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Amory woman arrested for auto B&E

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
AMORY, MS

