Greenville residents fight homes for addiction recovery but don't have leg to stand on

Greenville residents upset about the opening of a group home for addiction recovery in the North Main Street area have been told there is very little they can do.

Neighbors expressed concerns about safety and more at a community meeting that followed the opening of a group home on Summit Drive this summer, and others grew concerned about potential plans for a second group home opening on North Park Drive.

Kyle Marsh, founder of Next Steps Today, a residential program that "empowers men to shatter the chains of addiction," helps operate the home on Summit Drive, and he said his program has elected not to operate on North Park Drive.

That decision was partly driven by the choice of tenants of the North Park house to remain.

But if any organization chose to open such a group home in a residential neighborhood in Greenville, like on North Park Drive, legally there's very little that could be done by residents who object. That's according to Greenville City Attorney Leigh Paoletti and Rivers Stillwell, a partner at the Nelson Mullins law firm, who answered questions at a community meeting held in the Sears Recreation Center on Park Avenue.

The meeting was hosted by Greenville City Councilmember John DeWorken, whose District 1 includes the North Main area, and at-large City Councilmember Dorothy Dowe. It was intended to provide legal information about group homes.

Stillwell said the federal Fair Housing Act includes protections from discrimination for persons with a disability who are dealing with addiction. The act’s definition of a disability includes mental or physical impairments that substantially limit major life activities, and mental or physical impairment may include conditions such as alcoholism and drug addiction.

While challenges have been mounted nationwide with cities trying to restrict group homes, including through zoning regulations, the Fair Housing Act has withstood them one after another, Stillwell said.

And upset residents have been forced to accept a group home's operation elsewhere in Greenville already.

Fair Housing Act bars Greenville from restriction of certain group homes

According to Paoletti, there was a situation with a home locating in Greenville's Stone Lake area for people recovering from addiction in 2018, and it was determined that the city could not prohibit that home's operation.

Like Stillwell and Paoletti, Marsh said digging into Fair Housing Act guidelines and case studies shows that group homes are actually encouraged in neighborhoods.

"It's a way of transition," he said. "These men need to feel a part of the community. So you either put them in a corner and isolate them and wonder why they’re not adapting into our society and doing well, or we can encourage them, bring them into the fold, teach them how to be noble citizens in our community, and entrench them in it so that they can succeed."

Still, in the case of a second home operating in the North Main area, Marsh said his organization has decided against it.

He said local residents and organizations need to work together to make lives better for people, neighborhoods and the wider Greenville community.

"If we stand beside them and we work with the community and they work with us instead of fighting us, it only helps both of us in the long run," he said. "There needs to be a come-together moment to where both can agree to disagree and work together."

Next Steps Today was formed by Marsh in 2018. By October 2021, the organization had three locations and was preparing to open a fourth one, he said in a YouTube presentation promoting Next Steps' work .

Citing federal law that protects individuals' sensitive health information, Marsh said he can't disclose much more about Next Steps' operations and homes, but he said there are men are living at the Summit Drive location "rebuilding their lives."

The house is set up for five or six people, Marsh said, but he did not disclose how many men are living there.

It caught local residents, even officials, by surprise.

Federal law protects group homes in residential neighborhoods

DeWorken said he was notified earlier this summer by Summit Drive residents about the group home locating on Summit Drive. That was the first he or city officials had heard about it because notification is not required, he said.

DeWorken said his first thought was, "Well, that's silly. They're not going to be allowed to locate in a residential neighborhood."

He went to city staffers and attorneys for information, and the crux of what he heard was that federal law protects group homes' location in residential neighborhoods.

Summit Drive is a two-lane road lined with sidewalks two blocks away from the northern end of North Main Street. It's the home of several churches and Summit Drive Elementary School and an active artery for the neighborhood of mostly single-family homes.

During a community meeting in July, after the group home opened on Summit Drive, a resident suggested another group home could soon locate nearby on North Park Drive, DeWorken said.

A second community meeting was held in August at the Sears shelter at McPherson Park, where residents expressed concerns about safety, congestion, transparency and regulation.

Alex Lilla owns the house that's being leased by Next Steps Today on Summit Drive, and he owns a house on North Park Drive, too. Like Marsh, Lilla told residents at the meeting in August that there are no plans to make the North Park Drive house a home for Next Steps Today, though Lilla said he'd be within his rights to do what he wants with the houses.

Lilla said he has a tenant in the North Park Drive house that has elected not to move at this time.

He also said Next Steps Today is an honorable organization that does admirable work.

Greenville zoning regulations allow group homes near other homes

More than 60 local residents were at the meeting.

One of them, Joe Farmer, said he’d been through a similar experience with a group home locating near his Dellwood community, less than a mile from Summit Drive. He asked how many group homes are enough for the area.

“Things tend to congregate with like things either because of zoning or habit,” he said.

In some established neighborhoods on the peripheries of streets, a doctor’s office or an attorney’s office might go in, Farmer said. Residents might think, it’s an attorney’s office, so it’s OK, Farmer said.

“Then more stuff comes, and all of a sudden it’s not residential anymore," he said. "It’s all office space."

North of Stone Avenue, where the intersection with North Main Street is anchored by businesses, the North Main area of Greenville is primarily filled with homes. It is mostly zoned R-6 for single-family residential use, according to Greenville's Zoning Values map .

That does not bar a house's operation as a group home, officials said.

And Marsh said recovery houses are "popping up left and right all over our area" because there’s a need.

"We can either work together or we can split hairs and be against each other, which is not the right way to do it," he said.

Greenville attorney Michael Coulter was at the community meeting in August, too. He said his daughter's property abuts the property in question and his family is very concerned.

“I hope that the city doesn't just say we’re going to not do anything because it can lose," he said.

Group homes are not run as a 'free-for-all,' Greenville attorney says

No home — whether it’s run as a group home or residential facility for people with disabilities, or whether it's a typical single-family home — can disregard city regulations, Paoletti said.

"There are requirements," she said. "It's not just a free-for-all."

What the Fair Housing Act covers is disability for those who are in recovery, she said. It specifically excludes active addiction from that definition, she said.

Thus, “if there are indications that there are problems with the home or if there's indication and evidence that the home is not being used as a residence for those living in recovery from addiction, we would consider that to be a zoning violation in saying, 'You're not protected by the Fair Housing Act by the way that this is operating,'” she told concerned residents at the meeting in August.

Beth Brotherton, spokesperson for Greenville city government, confirmed that distinction in an email. She said evidence that residents of the group home are not living in recovery from addiction could lead to the home's loss of protections provided by the Fair Housing Act.

"That would mean that the city could pursue a zoning violation as outlined in our code," Brotherton said. "Depending on the outcome of the zoning violation process, the group home may be required to stop operating."

DeWorken told neighborhood residents at the meeting in August that if they see something illegal happening at the group home to call 911. If there are other concerns, “call me,” he said.

“There's no better eyes or ears on the back end of this than you all," DeWorken said. "You're right there.”

Property owner defends Next Steps Today and supports program

Lilla said he understands neighborhood residents' concerns. He said he would have the same concerns if he didn’t know a lot about Next Steps Today's program and Marsh, its founder.

But, Lilla said, he knows a lot about the program, the men in it and Marsh, and he said, "It's something I'm sinking a lot of my time and money into because I believe in it."

Lilla lives nearby in another home in the North Main neighborhood.

He told residents at the meeting in August that they’re in the Main Street area of a large, growing city. In such an area, "you’re going to get people you probably don’t want as your neighbor. They’re already living in the area," he said.

“We live in an area where there are not HOAs, and we’re not in a gated community,” Lilla said. “It’s some of what comes with living where we live."

He said Marsh would be open to having neighbors tour the facility on Summit Drive to learn more and meet the people living there.

Marsh said he wants to work with the community and be a good neighbor. He said his organization provides an important service to Greenville.

"Transitional homes work," he said.

His organization's current goal is to build a facility that could hold up to 50 men so that they can be served in one location before reintegrating into the community. Where that facility would be located remains to be determined.

