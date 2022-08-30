KINGWOOD — The 2022 Buckwheat Festival Premium book is available at the West Virginia University Extension Office in Kingwood. This is the book that includes all the livestock information and competitions, as well as the requirements and categories for Memorial North exhibits. If you have a craft, photo or large vegetable you think is a winner the Premium Book has all the information you need to enter your exhibit.

KINGWOOD, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO