Fed magistrate: Extradition of ex-WVU basketball player can proceed

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Extradition proceedings for a former West Virginia University and professional basketball player from Morgantown can proceed, a federal magistrate has ruled. Greek authorities are seeking the extradition of Brian Casey Mitchell, 34, to face a rape charge.
KINGWOOD — A woman who tried to help a Clarksburg resident who said she had been abandoned by her family told police that Sierra Nichole Walls, 18, stole from those who helped her. According to a criminal complaint, on June 20 a family was at the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy...
Morgantown, West Virginia, City Council gets update on Health Right move

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Once the new Milan Puskar Health Right building is completely renovated, the free health clinic will have more than double the space it currently has. That’s according to the clinic’s executive director, Laura Jones, who updated the Morgantown City Council on efforts to move...
Backyard Brawl ends in heartbreak for West Virginia

If it could go wrong, it did go wrong in the fourth quarter as a brave West Virginia team suffered a 38-31 defeat to Backyard Brawl rival Pitt that was almost as hard to swallow as the 13-9 loss of 2007 that cost the Mountaineers a shot at a national championship game in 2007.
Mon Health announces staff changes

MORGANTOWN — Mon Health System has announced elevated roles for several medical leaders across the system. Dr. Bonnie Forman has assumed the role of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital Director of Clinical Affairs, and Dr. Robert Snuffer will assume the same position at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Rowlesburg

MORGANTOWN — LUCAS, a first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Preston and Barbour counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at the following sites:
Fairmont State offers new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program

FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing has expanded academic offerings through the launch of its traditional, in-person Bachelor of Science in Nursing program to address healthcare needs throughout the region. Admission to the program will begin in the spring term of 2023, to be followed with...
Free Narcan will be given out on Save a Life Day

MORGANTOWN — On Sept. 8, all 55 West Virginia counties are joining together to host the largest day of free naloxone (Narcan) distribution in the state. In its third year, Save a Life Day will include every county for the first time, and Mon Health System hospitals are participating. A statewide map of over 150 events can be found at savealifewv.org.
Preston test scores improving but need to do better, superintendent says

KINGWOOD — The most recent student test scores show Preston County’s students are gaining proficiency, but they still need improvement, Preston Superintendent Brad Martin told the board of education recently. The West Virginia general summative assessment results of testing done for grades three through eight. Federal law requires...
KINGWOOD — The 2022 Buckwheat Festival Premium book is available at the West Virginia University Extension Office in Kingwood. This is the book that includes all the livestock information and competitions, as well as the requirements and categories for Memorial North exhibits. If you have a craft, photo or large vegetable you think is a winner the Premium Book has all the information you need to enter your exhibit.
Crookshanks leads Bees to win over Grafton, 34-13

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ian Crookshanks passed and rushed for two touchdowns to lead East Fairmont to a 34-13 victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference football action Friday night at McKinney Field. Crookshanks completed 6 of 12 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 11...
Morgantown edges Bridgeport

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In a matchup of two Class AAA schools that each scored 50 or more points in Week 1, it was the Morgantown Mohigans getting the best of the Bridgeport Indians, 10-6, in a defensive battle Friday at Pony Lewis Field in Morgantown. Morgantown outgained...
Documentary on Friends of the Cheat debuts Sunday

KINGWOOD — Friends of the Cheat announces the debut of a new documentary film, “The Friends of the Cheat Story.”. The film is directed by Robert Tinnell as an artist-in-residence working with students and alumni of George A. Romero’s Filmmaking Program at the Douglas Education Center in Monessen, Penn. The film has been picked up by West Virginia Public Broadcasting, and will premiere at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. For those with PBS Passport access, the film will be streamable after its debut.
Swanton tree named champion Norway spruce

SWANTON, Md. — A Norway spruce was recently measured and crowned the Garrett County, Md., champion of its species. According to Melissa Nash, forester and Garrett Project Manager for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the tree scored a total of 217.4 points. It is located on private property.
