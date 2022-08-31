ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Clemson's path to College Football Playoff starts with D.J. Uiagalelei

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
CLEMSON – In order to return to the top of the ACC and the College Football Playoff, it’s imperative that Clemson undergo an offensive rebirth.

The Tigers’ offense regressed significantly last season and emerged as the primary culprit as Clemson lost its six-year stranglehold on the ACC title. The Tigers notched their 11th consecutive season with 10 or more victories, but for a program accustomed to making the CFP, it was a setback.

Numerous injuries to quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and several key members of his supporting cast hampered the offense’s efficiency. In addition, the play of the offensive line was inconsistent at best. The numbers, both in terms of yardage as well as points, suffered greatly.

The Tigers, who averaged more than 500 yards and 43 points per game in each of the previous three seasons, saw those averages drop dramatically to 359 yards and 26.3 points – the second-lowest totals in coach Dabo Swinney’s 13 full seasons.

Uiagalelei, who as a freshman performed admirably while starting two games in place of Trevor Lawrence, struggled mightily. He was inconsistent and had to deal with a broken finger and knee injury that hampered his effectiveness.

The Tigers’ defense, which returns eight starters, is expected to be among the nation’s best, so the team’s ultimate success will be determined in large part by Uiagalelei and company.

As No. 4 Clemson prepares to play Georgia Tech in Monday night’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game (8 p.m., ESPN) at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Swinney is counting on seeing the rookie version of his junior starting quarterback.

“I expect him to be who he is and play like he played as a freshman,” Swinney said. “Part of that is us being better around him.

“We went from the previous year throwing for more yards per game than any team in Clemson history to couldn’t hardly complete a pass last year, for a lot of reasons.”

Foremost among them were Uiagalelei’s 55.1% completion rate – the second-lowest among ACC quarterbacks – and the fact that he threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (nine).

“The biggest thing is he’s got to take care of the football,” Swinney said. “D.J.’s mistakes were magnified because we just had a lot of craziness going on around him -- no continuity up front, guys getting hurt, young players at every position. And the biggest thing was we just couldn’t keep anybody healthy at receiver.”

Clemson averaged a meager 15.2 points in its first six games against Power Five opponents last season, with the lack of point production leading to three regular-season defeats for the first time since 2014.

The Tigers’ passing game ranked 103rd nationally and Clemson was 82nd in scoring.

“When you’re the quarterback and things aren’t going well and there’s criticism, you can try to do too much, and that was certainly the case with D.J.,” Swinney said. “As bad as we were, we had a chance to win every game. And I like how he finished. It wasn’t pretty, but we found a way to win some really difficult games. I think he carried that into the off season.

“He doesn’t have to do anything super-human or anything like that. This is a really talented, high-level player; we’ve just got to be better around him. What he’s done of the practice field he’s got to do on gameday. We’ve seen him do it. If he plays like he’s practiced, you’re going to love what you see. It’s all going to start with D.J.”

