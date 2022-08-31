Read full article on original website
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
BBC
Saudi Arabia investigates girls' orphanage beating video
Saudi authorities say they have opened an investigation after videos posted online appeared to show security forces beating teenage girls at an orphanage. In the unverified footage, police and officials in plainclothes are purportedly seen raiding the Social Education House in Khamis Mushait. One official seems to drag a screaming...
BBC
Community invited to funeral of stabbed girl, 9
The funeral of a nine-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire is open to the whole community, her family has announced. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July. Her family said the public funeral would take place at St Botolph’s Church on...
My ex-husband died and now the government won't give me the contents of my safe deposit box
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. After my ex-husband died, I went to the bank to retrieve the contents of our safe deposit box. However, the bank teller informed me the government had seized the contents of the box. When I asked why I was told that because we hadn't paid the bill in years. Fair. That was accurate.
BBC
Oscar Pistorius: South African ex-Paralympian seeks to force early prison release
Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius is going to court to try to force South African authorities to hold a parole hearing for him. The former Paralympic gold medallist is serving a 13-year sentence for killing his girlfriend in 2013. Pistorius shot dead Reeva Steenkamp through a locked toilet door, claiming he...
BBC
Child assaults: ‘If the police won’t do their job, we’ll do it for them’
Children as young as 11 have been subjected to brutal attacks by teenagers in a Lancashire town - with the assaults filmed and shared on social media. Victims' mothers say police aren't doing enough to stop the group and have taken matters into their own hands. The mother of one...
BBC
Tributes to loving father killed in crash
A motorcyclist killed in a crash involving four vehicles has been remembered as “as a joker who loved a laugh and banter”. Andrew Clark, 34, known as Clarky, died after the crash on Freemans Way in Haverfordwest on 26 August. His family have paid tribute to the “loving...
BBC
Man jailed for attacking blind wife with meat cleaver
A man has been jailed for nine years after striking his blind wife in the head with a meat cleaver. Jonathan Eldridge, 42, from Ryde on the Isle of Wight, told police he lost control when he returned home to see his wife Victoria had knocked his Xbox and TV on the floor.
BBC
Driffield: 'Earliest Roman settlement' evidence found at secret site
Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire believe they have found evidence of early Roman habitation. Volunteers have found various pottery items, including a decorative piece depicting a dog. The location, near Driffield, is believed to be one of the earliest examples of Roman settlement north of the Humber estuary.
BBC
Man, 90, stabbed wife to quieten her, Old Bailey hears
A 90-year-old man accused of trying to murder his unwell wife told a court he stabbed her to "quieten her down" after she woke him up one night. Edward Turpin allegedly lost patience with caring for Joan Turpin, also 90, at their home in Orpington, south-east London. The Old Bailey...
BBC
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru: Lingayat leader arrested for allegedly raping minors
Police in the southern Indian state of Karnataka have arrested an influential Hindu religious leader for allegedly raping two minor schoolgirls. Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru from the Lingayat community, a dominant Hindu sect in the state, is accused of assaulting the girls at his seminary. He was arrested on Thursday night,...
BBC
Dylan Price: Man arrested a year after teen found dead on road
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old on a country road last year. Dylan Price's body was found on the B4385 Brampton Road near Bishop's Castle in Shropshire last September. A post-mortem examination revealed his injuries to be consistent with a being hit by...
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Funeral held for Boston stabbing victim
Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects to a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death. Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July. Mourners gathered near St Botolph's Church in the Lincolnshire town to watch her...
BBC
Man, 90, tried to stab sleeping sick wife, Old Bailey told
A 90-year-old man attacked his sick wife in bed, claiming she "got on my nerves", the Old Bailey heard. Edward Turpin is accused of attempting to stab his wife Joan Turpin, also 90, at their home in Orpington, south-east London, on 22 September 2021. He denies attempted murder and an...
BBC
Murder charge over woman found dead in Haydock house
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house in Haydock. The body of Jacqueline Forrest, 49, was discovered at the property on Piele Road on Wednesday morning. Robert Massey, of Piele Road, has been charged with one count of murder...
BBC
Three Canadian police charged in toddler shooting death
Three Canadian police officers have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-month-old child in November 2020. The charges were announced following a nearly two year investigation by Ontario police watchdog, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU). The boy, Jameson Shapiro, was killed when police shot at the truck driven...
BBC
West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead
A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
BBC
Ramsgate mother and daughter who targeted elderly jailed
A mother and daughter who robbed elderly people and used their stolen bank cards to pay for cigarettes and alcohol have been jailed. Dionne Clarke, 57, and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud offences which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court. The mother was sentenced to...
BBC
Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately
A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said. More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July. Police...
BBC
Christopher Halliwell: Becky Godden murder probe missed clues
Significant opportunities to bring Becky Godden's killer to justice sooner were missed during a flawed murder investigation, a report says. Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard has been heavily criticised over the inquiry into double murderer Christopher Halliwell. An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) report said the investigation “was...
