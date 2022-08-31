ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
BBC

Saudi Arabia investigates girls' orphanage beating video

Saudi authorities say they have opened an investigation after videos posted online appeared to show security forces beating teenage girls at an orphanage. In the unverified footage, police and officials in plainclothes are purportedly seen raiding the Social Education House in Khamis Mushait. One official seems to drag a screaming...
BBC

Community invited to funeral of stabbed girl, 9

The funeral of a nine-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire is open to the whole community, her family has announced. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July. Her family said the public funeral would take place at St Botolph’s Church on...
Tracey Folly

My ex-husband died and now the government won't give me the contents of my safe deposit box

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. After my ex-husband died, I went to the bank to retrieve the contents of our safe deposit box. However, the bank teller informed me the government had seized the contents of the box. When I asked why I was told that because we hadn't paid the bill in years. Fair. That was accurate.
BBC

Tributes to loving father killed in crash

A motorcyclist killed in a crash involving four vehicles has been remembered as “as a joker who loved a laugh and banter”. Andrew Clark, 34, known as Clarky, died after the crash on Freemans Way in Haverfordwest on 26 August. His family have paid tribute to the “loving...
BBC

Man jailed for attacking blind wife with meat cleaver

A man has been jailed for nine years after striking his blind wife in the head with a meat cleaver. Jonathan Eldridge, 42, from Ryde on the Isle of Wight, told police he lost control when he returned home to see his wife Victoria had knocked his Xbox and TV on the floor.
BBC

Driffield: 'Earliest Roman settlement' evidence found at secret site

Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire believe they have found evidence of early Roman habitation. Volunteers have found various pottery items, including a decorative piece depicting a dog. The location, near Driffield, is believed to be one of the earliest examples of Roman settlement north of the Humber estuary.
BBC

Man, 90, stabbed wife to quieten her, Old Bailey hears

A 90-year-old man accused of trying to murder his unwell wife told a court he stabbed her to "quieten her down" after she woke him up one night. Edward Turpin allegedly lost patience with caring for Joan Turpin, also 90, at their home in Orpington, south-east London. The Old Bailey...
BBC

Dylan Price: Man arrested a year after teen found dead on road

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old on a country road last year. Dylan Price's body was found on the B4385 Brampton Road near Bishop's Castle in Shropshire last September. A post-mortem examination revealed his injuries to be consistent with a being hit by...
NewsBreak
BBC

Lilia Valutyte: Funeral held for Boston stabbing victim

Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects to a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death. Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July. Mourners gathered near St Botolph's Church in the Lincolnshire town to watch her...
BBC

Man, 90, tried to stab sleeping sick wife, Old Bailey told

A 90-year-old man attacked his sick wife in bed, claiming she "got on my nerves", the Old Bailey heard. Edward Turpin is accused of attempting to stab his wife Joan Turpin, also 90, at their home in Orpington, south-east London, on 22 September 2021. He denies attempted murder and an...
BBC

Murder charge over woman found dead in Haydock house

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house in Haydock. The body of Jacqueline Forrest, 49, was discovered at the property on Piele Road on Wednesday morning. Robert Massey, of Piele Road, has been charged with one count of murder...
BBC

Three Canadian police charged in toddler shooting death

Three Canadian police officers have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-month-old child in November 2020. The charges were announced following a nearly two year investigation by Ontario police watchdog, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU). The boy, Jameson Shapiro, was killed when police shot at the truck driven...
BBC

West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead

A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
BBC

Ramsgate mother and daughter who targeted elderly jailed

A mother and daughter who robbed elderly people and used their stolen bank cards to pay for cigarettes and alcohol have been jailed. Dionne Clarke, 57, and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud offences which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court. The mother was sentenced to...
BBC

Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately

A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said. More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July. Police...
BBC

Christopher Halliwell: Becky Godden murder probe missed clues

Significant opportunities to bring Becky Godden's killer to justice sooner were missed during a flawed murder investigation, a report says. Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard has been heavily criticised over the inquiry into double murderer Christopher Halliwell. An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) report said the investigation “was...
