Around Town: Bounty of Bethlehem planning event; Off-Road Series returns; Art in Bloom set

For this week's Around Town, several events will be happening, led by an important meeting next week in preparation for an annual feast on Christmas Day.

Bounty of Bethlehem team seeks more volunteers

The Bounty of Bethlehem team is hard at work preparing for its annual Christmas Day meal, and the team is in need of more volunteers. The group is holding a meeting from 2-3 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Salvation Army.

This marks the 39th year the Bounty of Bethlehem has been held, and the goal for this year is to engage as many community volunteer leaders as possible, according to a press release.

For more information visit the Bounty of Bethlehem Facebook Page or contact Annamarie Jakubielski at (828) 699-6996 or Leanne Christensen at (206) 280-9088.

Knights of Columbus to have booth at Apple Festival

The Knights of Columbus of Hendersonville will have a booth at the Apple Festival where they will collect donations for their Operation LAMB (Least Among My Brethren) 2022 campaign that distributes money to organizations in Henderson County that help people who are intellectually challenged.

The organizations are the Exceptional Children's Program in public schools, Helping Hand Development Center, the Hope Center, the Special Olympics, St. Gerard House, Vocational Solutions and Mountain Bowlers. This is the second and last fundraiser the Knights will have this year.

Asheville Off Road Series returns to Ride Kanuga

The 10th annual Asheville Off Road Series returns on Sept. 18 to Ride Kanuga in Hendersonville.

It consists of two main events: Asheville Duathlon and Gravel Grinder Bike events. Both provide the ability to explore the Western North Carolina trails, gravel roads and scenic country paved roads via mountain bike, according to a press release from iDaph Events, which is hosting the event.

Originally designed and created by iDaph Events in 2013 at Biltmore Estate in Asheville, it began with only the duathlon (run/bike/run) event. Through the years it has evolved and grown to meet the needs of local and regional runners and cyclists. With the move to Ride Kanuga last year, participants have gained the opportunity to mix it up and try new courses, new trails, gravel roads and a new venue, the release said.

For more information and to register, go to iDaph.net.

'Art in Bloom' comes to The Gallery at Flat Rock

The Gallery at Flat Rock will present the seventh annual “Art in Bloom,” beginning Friday, Sept. 2, according to a press release.

The event will raise funds for the Aminga Youth and Sport Development Program, an annual summer education day camp in Cape Verde that The Gallery at Flat Rock is supporting by sending two to three gallery artists per year for arts education for middle school students.

The Labor Day weekend exhibit and event will be unveiled at a special ticketed Preview Party on Friday, Sept. 2 and will be available for viewing by the public on Saturday, Sept. 3 and also Sunday, Sept. 4, both in the gallery and virtually, on galleryflatrock.com. Artists José Bayro C. and Robert Smith participated by teaching at Aminga’s 2022 program in July, the release said.

“We are excited about our new arts outreach with Aminga and are proud to have this fun annual event raise funds for their worthy programming,” said Suzanne Camarata, owner of The Gallery at Flat Rock, in the release. “Seeing the Art in Bloom exhibit unfold is a highlight of the year here at the gallery.”

Advanced reservations are required for the Art in Bloom Preview Party, taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2. Tickets are $45 per person and are available on galleryflatrock.com or by calling the gallery at 828-698-7000. Art in Bloom 2022 will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4. A $5 per person admission fee will include unlimited visits. To learn more about Aminga, visit aminga.org.

Transylvania County Library's Fall Concert Series wrapping up

The Transylvania County Library is hosting its free Fall Concert Series, which will take place at the library’s amphitheater on Fridays in September. No concert will be held on Sept. 9 due to the Mountain Song Festival. In the event of rain, the concert will move inside to the Rogow Community Room. Concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and continue through sunset.

The opening performance will be Sept. 2, with Asheville-based Fwuit returning to the library stage. Navigating through a scheduling conflict, the band has arranged for a unique and collaborative performance with Melissa Hyman and Ryan Furstenberg (The Moon and You), according to a press release.

The series will resume Sept. 16 with The Abbey Elmore Band out of Spartanburg, S.C., followed by Blake Ellege on Sept. 23. It will conclude on Sept. 30 with folk Americana duo The Rough & Tumble.

All of the shows are made possible by funding from the Friends of the Transylvania County Library, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing and supporting Transylvania County Library programs and services. The Friends raise funds through memberships, donations, and through used book sales at the Second Story Book Store and at annual sales. To learn more, visit library.transylvaniacounty.org/fol.

Fletcher Family Festival set for Sept. 24

The Fletcher Family Festival will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Bill Moore Community Park. There will be 18 vendors selling crafts, jewelry and food on field No. 5 beginning at 5 p.m., according to a press release.

The children’s Fun Zone will be on field No. 2 with face painting, inflatables and the Mills River Dental activity tent. A food truck alley will feature five food vendors.The evening concert will begin at 6 p.m., featuring the Irish bluegrass band, JIG JAM.

This is a free community family event presented by the Fletcher Parks & Recreation Department & the Town of Fletcher.

