Byers Precision nominated in Coolest Thing Made in NC contest

Byers Precision Fabricators has been nominated in the statewide competition for the “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest.

The Hendersonville-based company is in the running with 80 other North Carolina businesses, for its Arras Hotel Architectural Panels located in Asheville, according to a press release. Byers Precision has a long history of taking on incredibly complex projects that require huge feats of engineering and fabrication precision, the release said.

The first round of voting is already under way, and the company needs more votes by the cutoff date of Friday, Sept. 2, in order to get enough votes to advance to the next round. Semifinalists for each category will be announced Thursday, Sept. 8, when Byers may move on to round two of voting. To cast a vote for Byers Precision, go to this link: http://wshe.es/WKZJi0pZ.

Once semifinalists are announced, the second round of voting will begin and close on Friday, Sept. 16.

By voting, members of the community can help Byers Precision Fabricators win an exclusive “Coolest Thing Made in NC” trophy and statewide recognition, as well as an exclusive profile in the NC manufacturing partnership’s newsletter, an exclusive “Behind the Business” profile sent to thousands of NC Chamber readers, according to the release. For a list of prizes Byer’s Precision could win as well as rules for voting, click here: https://coolestthingmadeinnc.com/rules/.

When the Arras Hotel approached Byers with a vision for visually-stunning metal accents on a grand scale, the local company welcomed the challenge and got to work, creating elaborate window metal panels and a six-foot metal logo for the hotel. More information about what Byers Precision created for the Arras Hotel is available at this link: https://www.byersprecision.com/projects/hotel-arras-architectural-panels.

Byers Precision Fabricators was opened in 1942 by Paul Byers, where he started a general sheet metal shop in Hendersonville. Byers Sheet Metal Works quickly became one of the largest ductwork and roofing contractors in the state. Today, Byers Precision Fabricators is a 60,000-square-foot facility, which has grown from its humble beginnings 80 years ago. For more information about Byers go to https://www.byersprecision.com/.

This competition helps to highlight manufacturing in NC, a crucial key to the state’s economic success.