ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Byers Precision nominated in Coolest Thing Made in NC contest

By Dean Hensley, Hendersonville Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476gIB_0hbjDTpw00

Byers Precision Fabricators has been nominated in the statewide competition for the “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest.

The Hendersonville-based company is in the running with 80 other North Carolina businesses, for its Arras Hotel Architectural Panels located in Asheville, according to a press release. Byers Precision has a long history of taking on incredibly complex projects that require huge feats of engineering and fabrication precision, the release said.

The first round of voting is already under way, and the company needs more votes by the cutoff date of Friday, Sept. 2, in order to get enough votes to advance to the next round. Semifinalists for each category will be announced Thursday, Sept. 8, when Byers may move on to round two of voting. To cast a vote for Byers Precision, go to this link: http://wshe.es/WKZJi0pZ.

Once semifinalists are announced, the second round of voting will begin and close on Friday, Sept. 16.

By voting, members of the community can help Byers Precision Fabricators win an exclusive “Coolest Thing Made in NC” trophy and statewide recognition, as well as an exclusive profile in the NC manufacturing partnership’s newsletter, an exclusive “Behind the Business” profile sent to thousands of NC Chamber readers, according to the release. For a list of prizes Byer’s Precision could win as well as rules for voting, click here: https://coolestthingmadeinnc.com/rules/.

When the Arras Hotel approached Byers with a vision for visually-stunning metal accents on a grand scale, the local company welcomed the challenge and got to work, creating elaborate window metal panels and a six-foot metal logo for the hotel. More information about what Byers Precision created for the Arras Hotel is available at this link: https://www.byersprecision.com/projects/hotel-arras-architectural-panels.

Byers Precision Fabricators was opened in 1942 by Paul Byers, where he started a general sheet metal shop in Hendersonville. Byers Sheet Metal Works quickly became one of the largest ductwork and roofing contractors in the state. Today, Byers Precision Fabricators is a 60,000-square-foot facility, which has grown from its humble beginnings 80 years ago. For more information about Byers go to https://www.byersprecision.com/.

This competition helps to highlight manufacturing in NC, a crucial key to the state’s economic success.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
avlwatchdog.org

In Woodfin, the Balance of Power Is Shifting

Last November’s election in Woodfin, Asheville’s sleepy northern neighbor, came at a time of major transformation. The town’s population has more than doubled since 2000 — it is now home to 8,000 people — and Woodfin is attracting keen interest from developers. The proposed Bluffs...
WOODFIN, NC
WRAL

Living in North Carolina: 11 inspiring reasons why North Carolina is the perfect place for you and your family

Why Your Family Should Consider Living In North Carolina. If you're looking for a place with mild temperatures, scenic surroundings, and friendly faces, consider living in North Carolina. North Carolina has plenty to offer newcomers - from excellent educational institutions to thriving job markets and family-friendly towns. And from the coastal areas and the Outer Banks in the east to the Great Smoky Mountains and the Blue Ridge Mountains in the west, there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. Here are the reasons why moving to North Carolina is a great idea for you and your family.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
Asheville, NC
Business
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Industry
Hendersonville, NC
Business
Tryon Daily Bulletin

A foot in the doorway?

Save Hwy 9 group worried state has bigger plans for rural roadway. Community members opposed to the state’s plans to widen a 2.7-mile stretch of Hwy. 9 in Polk County say they have more questions than answers about the NCDOT’s reasons for pursuing the $12.2 million project. Over...
POLK COUNTY, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium

Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
GREENVILLE, SC
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nc Chamber#Byer S Precision#The Arras Hotel
holycitysinner.com

Taco Boy Expanding to Asheville

The new openings in Asheville will coincide with the rollout of a new food and beverage menu across all locations, which will showcase updates from Taco Boy’s new Culinary Director, the Charleston-based chef Francisco Alvarez. The restaurant will also debut a new craft cocktail and beverage menu from Taco Boy’s new Beverage Director, Asheville-based mixologist Maty Hollingsworth later this year.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WBTW News13

CDC: North Carolina worst in nation for COVID-19 booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina ranks as the worst state in the nation for its rate of fully vaccinated residents who have also received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 28.7% of North Carolina’s population that are already vaccinated has received […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Pan for Real Gold at Lucky Strike in Western North Carolina

Have you ever panned for gold? Parts of Western NC are known for gems and gold mining and Lucky Strike in Marion, NC has both. We tried our hand at gold panning, and here’s how it went!. During our wonderful stay at Gold River, a glamping campground in Western...
MARION, NC
WCNC

This is when you can expect to see the best fall color in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is right around the corner in the Carolinas, which means many people are already looking forward to leaf peeping. And even though Thursday, Sept. 1 is the start of meteorological fall, it's going to feel like summer across the Carolinas for a few more weeks. In fact, we're going to be pushing 90 degrees through Labor Day weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Smoky Mountain News

Save on Mountain State Fair admission

The N.C. Mountain State Fair comes to Fletcher Sept. 9-18, featuring a variety of contests, activities and entertainment. An adorable otter water show, an alligator show and a thrilling high-wire act will join the fairgrounds entertainment lineup, along with a dozen new food and merchandise vendors. General admission is $12...
FLETCHER, NC
Times-News

Times-News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy