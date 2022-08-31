PREP VOLLEYBALL: Addison sweeps Curry at home

ADDISON, Ala. – The Addison Lady Bulldogs hosted the Curry Lady Yellow Jackets at Allen Stephenson Gym on Tuesday afternoon, and the home team came away with a solid sweep in two sets 25-15 and 25-19.

The first set saw the Lady Dawgs jump out to a 4-1 lead. Addison would score two or three points and then the Lady Jackets would follow with a couple of their own. There were several long rallies as both teams played solid defense. Bailee Ory had several key digs and Abby Waldrep had enough kills to be on the FBI’s Most Wanted List. Addison led 10-8 and after a timeout, went on a 12-3 run to take control of the game. Addison led 22-11 but the Lady Jackets wouldn’t quit as they scored four of the next five points to cut the lead to 23-15. The Lady Dawgs put the game away as they scored the final two points of the game to take the first set, 25-15.

The second game was a back-and-forth affair as the visitors from Curry were determined to send this match to a third set. Addison jumped out quick, again taking a 5-2 lead. Addison’s All-State Senior Setter Gracie “Bug” Manley did what she does best by setting up her teammates for the kill. Dacey Baker would take the set and destroy the ball giving the Lady Jackets nothing but flash burn as the ball went by their faces. The Jackets returned the favor as they refused to quit. The Jackets took four of the next seven points to cut the lead to 8-6. The Lady Bulldogs said enough is enough and went on a 5-2 run to push their lead to 13-9 but it was still anybody’s game.

Just when you thought that the Lady Dawgs would pull away, here come the Jackets. Curry went on another 4-3 run to cut the lead to 16-12. After another timeout, both teams split the next 14 points at 7 apiece. Hadley Butler, the team’s starting Libero, also is adept at passing the ball and she set up her teammate, Katie Barrett for numerous kills. With the score standing at 23-19 Addison took the final two points to take the match 25-19.

Addison Head Coach Kaydi Woodard seemed pleased at the end of the match.

“We looked much better today. The ladies took care of business and didn’t fold when (Curry) put pressure on them,” Woodard said. “I am very happy on how we played today and the way that the ladies communicated on the court.”

Unofficial stats for Addison:

Waldrep and Baker led in blocks with one each. Manley led in assists with 15 while Butler had 10. Ory had 11 digs and Manley had nine. Waldrep had nine kills, Baker and Barrett had five apiece. Manley had six.

