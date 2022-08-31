ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, AL

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Addison sweeps Curry at home

By Todd Walker
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

ADDISON, Ala. – The Addison Lady Bulldogs hosted the Curry Lady Yellow Jackets at Allen Stephenson Gym on Tuesday afternoon, and the home team came away with a solid sweep in two sets 25-15 and 25-19.

The first set saw the Lady Dawgs jump out to a 4-1 lead. Addison would score two or three points and then the Lady Jackets would follow with a couple of their own. There were several long rallies as both teams played solid defense. Bailee Ory had several key digs and Abby Waldrep had enough kills to be on the FBI’s Most Wanted List. Addison led 10-8 and after a timeout, went on a 12-3 run to take control of the game. Addison led 22-11 but the Lady Jackets wouldn’t quit as they scored four of the next five points to cut the lead to 23-15. The Lady Dawgs put the game away as they scored the final two points of the game to take the first set, 25-15.

The second game was a back-and-forth affair as the visitors from Curry were determined to send this match to a third set. Addison jumped out quick, again taking a 5-2 lead. Addison’s All-State Senior Setter Gracie “Bug” Manley did what she does best by setting up her teammates for the kill. Dacey Baker would take the set and destroy the ball giving the Lady Jackets nothing but flash burn as the ball went by their faces. The Jackets returned the favor as they refused to quit. The Jackets took four of the next seven points to cut the lead to 8-6. The Lady Bulldogs said enough is enough and went on a 5-2 run to push their lead to 13-9 but it was still anybody’s game.

Just when you thought that the Lady Dawgs would pull away, here come the Jackets. Curry went on another 4-3 run to cut the lead to 16-12. After another timeout, both teams split the next 14 points at 7 apiece. Hadley Butler, the team’s starting Libero, also is adept at passing the ball and she set up her teammate, Katie Barrett for numerous kills. With the score standing at 23-19 Addison took the final two points to take the match 25-19.

Addison Head Coach Kaydi Woodard seemed pleased at the end of the match.

“We looked much better today. The ladies took care of business and didn’t fold when (Curry) put pressure on them,” Woodard said. “I am very happy on how we played today and the way that the ladies communicated on the court.”

Unofficial stats for Addison:

Waldrep and Baker led in blocks with one each. Manley led in assists with 15 while Butler had 10. Ory had 11 digs and Manley had nine. Waldrep had nine kills, Baker and Barrett had five apiece. Manley had six.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Addison smothers Cherokee on the road 72-0

CHEROKEE, Ala. – Addison traveled to Cherokee, Alabama to take on the Cherokee Indians in a 1A region matchup at absolutely beautiful William Lyle Harris Stadium and for the second consecutive week the game was never in doubt as the Bulldogs crushed the Indians 72-0. Addison kicked off and forced a three and out on the Indians first possession, it didn’t take the Bulldogs long to score the game’s first points. After having a 40-yard touchdown pass called back due to penalty, three plays later Jacob Mauldin ran it in from 4 yards out. This was the Dawgs first of many touchdowns...
CHEROKEE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Arab handles Douglas at home 40-6

ARAB, Ala. – The Arabian Knights cruised past Albertville and Brewer on the road in the first two weeks to start the season 2-0 and they finally came home to host a regional matchup against Douglas. The kept the momentum rolling Friday night with a 40-7 win over the Eagles on their home field. Neither team was able to find the end zone in the first quarter, but Arab got the second started with a scoring drive to take a 7-0 lead over the Eagles. The Knights stayed aggressive, recovering on onside kick to get the ball back and struck quickly...
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: West Point pulls away to top Vinemont 44-12

VINEMONT, Ala. – While most teams started region play Friday night, the Eagles and the Warriors met on the field at Vinemont for another county rivalry matchup. It was a tight battle in the first half but in the second half West Point pulled away to earn a 44-12 victory over the Eagles. “It’s just a young team that continues to learn and get better every week.” West Point Head Coach Don Farley said after the game. The Eagles continued their trend of getting on the scoreboard first but this week it took a while, after both teams failed to convert on...
WEST POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Cold Springs drops region battle with Sulligent 24-12

BREMEN, Ala. –  The Sulligent Blue Devils made the trip to Bremen, Alabama to face the undefeated Eagles of Cold Springs in a critical 2A, Region 5 game. The Eagles fought hard, but the Blue Devils walked away with a 24-12 victory over Cold Springs. Cold Springs received the opening kickoff in front of a packed home team crowd. Unable to move the ball against a tough Blue Devil defense the Eagles were forced to punt.  Starting on its own 38, Sulligent wasted no time getting their offense rolling. Driving the ball to the Eagle 21-yard line, the Blue Devils quarterback Noah...
SULLIGENT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Addison, AL
Sports
City
Jasper, AL
City
Addison, AL
Jasper, AL
Sports
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Hartselle hands Cullman 1st loss of season 34-3

CULLMAN, Ala. – After handling Jasper 42-21 last week, the Bearcats returned home Friday night for another big rivalry game. This time, the Hartselle Tigers came to town for a region matchup with the ‘Cats and they got off to a great start to put Cullman in a hole early. The Tigers kept the Bearcats in check defensively and were able to hand Cullman its first loss of the season 34-3. Cullman was forced to punt on its opening possession and a big return by the Tigers set up Hartselle’s offense deep in Bearcats territory. A few plays later, the...
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Good Hope drops road game at Cherokee County 50-7

CENTRE, Ala. – After collecting wins over county rivals West Point and Vinemont in the first two weeks of the season, the Good Hope Raiders made the trip out to Cherokee County for their region opener Friday night. Unfortunately for the Raider fans on the trip, the Warriors scored early and often to build a lead over Good Hope and sent the Raiders home with their first loss of the season 50-7. The Raiders had a lot of trouble moving the ball most of the night and Cherokee County was able to pull ahead with a 10-0 lead midway through the...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Broncos drop region game with Locust Fork 73-37

HOLLY POND, Ala. – After falling to county rival Cold Springs last week, Holly Pond returned home Friday night to face Locust Fork. The Broncos were able to create some explosive plays and put points on the board, but they couldn’t score enough to keep pace with the Hornets and Locust Fork was able to defeat Holly Pond 73-37. A touchdown run by Sawyer Olinger gave the Broncos an early, 7-0 lead over Locust Fork but turnovers made things difficult for Holly Pond as the first half went on. The Broncos still led 7-6 at the end of the opening quarter...
LOCUST FORK, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Meek downs Waterloo on the road 38-12

WATERLOO, Ala. – After getting the season started with wins over Maplesville and Hackleburg in the first two weeks, the Tigers were back on the road Friday night to take on Waterloo. Meek showed up to play on both sides of the ball and left Waterloo unbeaten after defeating the Cougars 38-12. A 38-yard touchdown run by Cam Deaver put the Tigers in front 6-0 with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter. Deaver broke loose for another scoring run later in the second quarter, this time from 25 yards out, and a successful two-point conversion extended the lead...
WATERLOO, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Jackets#Sweeps#Fbi
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Hanceville falls to Oneonta at home 41-18

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville Bulldogs earned their first win of the season over West Point 27-13 last week and they returned to Ray Talley Stadium for a critical region battle with Oneonta Friday night. The Bulldogs were able to get some points on the board in the second half but couldn’t overcome the early deficit and dropped their region opener to the Redskins 41-18. After a scoreless first quarter, the Redskins began to create some separation in the second. Oneonta scored on the first play of the quarter to take a 7-0 lead and found the end zone again with...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘I want to soak it all in’: Hanceville’s Kayley Kahler looking forward to senior season

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The 2022 high school volleyball season is underway, and Hanceville senior Kayley Kahler is excited to see what this year’s Lady Bulldogs squad can do. “I feel like last season was a good step in the right direction. We had a lot of new players last year, so we definitely focused on the basics of volleyball,” Kahler said. “Last season, I really learned to love the sport again. We had great team chemistry, and it gives me lots of hope for this season.” Hanceville will have a lot of experienced players back in 2022 and will have a new...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Do everything with a purpose’: Vinemont’s Ayden Thomason prepared for senior season

VINEMONT, Ala. – The Vinemont Eagles played their way into the postseason in 2021 and their journey back to the playoffs has already begun in 2022. Senior quarterback Ayden Thomason wants to help his team build off that momentum from last year. “I feel like we did really well in the spring game. There were a lot of positives. We moved the ball well in the run game and gained some yards in the passing game. Our defense played very well, getting some big stops and giving the offense good opportunities to score,” Thomason said. “Overall, the spring game gave me...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Cullman sweeps tri-match over Hartselle, Danville

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Lady Bearcats returned home Thursday night to host a tri-match against Danville and the rival Lady Tigers of Hartselle and the ‘Cats were able to pick up big wins over both of them. They toppled Hartselle in an area match 3-0 (25-22, 26-24, 25-22) to get the afternoon started and wrapped the evening up with a 2-1 (23-25, 25-16, 15-10) victory over Danville. Cullman 25 – Hartselle 22 (First Set) Juliana Brannon got Cullman on the scoreboard first with a kill and later on, they reeled off seven straight points as Brannon collected an ace during that...
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Virginia Dale Bridges

Virginia Dale Bridges, age 87 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Lakeland community hospital. Virginia was born on Feb. 2, 1935, in Winston County, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept.  3, 2022 from 10 – 11 a.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery (Dime Road Community). Dr. Ron Horton will officiate. Virginia is survived by her son: Tony Lee Bridges; daughters: Pam Woodard and Teresa (Jason) Lovett; grandchildren: Judd Bridges, Tasha (Zach) Haley, Charity (Sage) Brasher, Chasity (Colby) Pugh, Dylan (Breanna) Scott, Chole (Patrick) Stonecipher, and Noah Bridges; brother: Bobby Ray (Patricia) Benefield. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ovid and Esther Benefield; brother: Jr Benefield; sisters: Pauline Hood, Imogene Godsey, and Edith Eudy.
HALEYVILLE, AL
alabamaliving.coop

Tuscaloosa area is home to hot spots for spotted bass

Anglers hoping to catch giant spotted bass traditionally head to the Coosa River, but another Alabama stream also holds trophy spots. “The Black Warrior River can produce some big spotted bass,” reports Russell Jones with Alabama Guide Services in Tuscaloosa. “Several times, I’ve caught five spotted bass totaling more than 25 pounds. The biggest spot I’ve ever caught weighed 6.4 pounds.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hbsdealer.com

SBSI acquires Buettner Brothers in Alabama

Southeast Building Supply Interests now operates in five states. Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI), has acquired Buettner Brothers Lumber Company based in Cullman, Ala. SBSI is a platform company of the building industry investment company, Building Industry Partners. Buettner is SBSI’s first location in Alabama and third acquisition of the...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Buettner Brothers acquired by Southeast Building Supply Interests

CULLMAN, Ala. – Boston’s Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI) has acquired local building supply staple Buettner Brothers Lumber Company. The announcement was made Wednesday. The acquisition of the 130-year-old company came as a surprise to many who have been accustomed to seeing the green benches bearing the Buettner name throughout Cullman for generations. Despite the change of hands, however, the benches are here to stay.  Jimmy Barnes, great-grandson of founder Hugo Buettner, shared, “Anytime you have something like this, there’s going to be change, some positive and some negative. For the most part, I think the positive outweighs the negative. We’re...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Clellan Earl Grimmett

Clellan Earl Grimmett, age 86, of Baileyton, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Clellan was born Nov. 20, 1935. A celebration of life visitation for Clellan will be held Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Ave NW, Cullman, AL 35055, followed by a celebration of life funeral service at 2 p.m. Clellan will be laid to rest in welcome Baptist Church Cemetery, 3017 County Road 1564, Baileyton, AL 35019.
BAILEYTON, AL
momcollective.com

The Best Waterfalls and Swimming Holes Near Birmingham

Fall is almost here and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than visiting some of the best waterfalls and swimming holes near Birmingham. As a family of four, we are always chasing after an outdoor adventure, or should I say chasing waterfalls for the sake of this post? While we have traveled all over the country visiting multiple national parks, forests, and cascades along the way, we still consider Alabama the best kept secret for majestic waterfalls and refreshing swimming holes. Whether you’re looking to beat the lingering southern heat with a dip in nature’s pools or you’re just craving a spectacular view, this guide offers several options for all you waterfall lovers out there.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy