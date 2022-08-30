Read full article on original website
Tram the Town: a new way to fall in love with the city
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For history lovers, there's a new way to connect to the heart of the Historic Downtown Mobile- a traveling tour! But it's not by bus or car, it's a more unconventional mode of transportation: tram. Scott Tindle is the same person who brought the Duck...
Truck load and a trailer full of water heading to Jackson, Mississippi Tuesday from Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves said, "the tanks are full and water pressure is solid." However, for days, residents couldn't trust that water would even come out of their faucet, let alone safe, causing one local man and organization to take action in Mobile.
Mobile business and Cops for Kids collecting water for Jackson, MS amidst water crisis
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jackson Mississippi residents are facing a water crisis after flooding from the Pearl River damaged an already broken water system. One local business along with Mobile's Cops for Kids is spending this holiday weekend filling trailers with bottled water. After hearing how citizens couldn't take...
Mobile's Labor Day parade returns for first time since 2019
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: For many people, Labor Day is a day where we celebrate the end of summer, take advantage of good Labor Day sales, and have a fun day at the beach. But the true meaning of Labor Day is to honor the American laborers that contribute to our society. Today Mobilians celebrated with a Labor Day parade in Downtown Mobile, honoring those that keep our world turning and people said it was a great morale boost for the community.
Daphne using $2 lodging fee to improve tourism, quality of life
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne, one of Baldwin County's fastest growing cities, is looking to boost its tourism using a new lodging fee on individual room rentals. I-10 travelers either visiting the Eastern Shore, or stopping off for the night, will soon help fund some of the biggest projects in the city of Daphne.
Mobile Police urging residents to report crimes to the department, not social media
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is urging people to report criminal activity to their department, not just post to social media. Corporal Katrina Frazier with the Mobile Police Department says with neighborhood social media sites growing, people are posting situations that are occurring within the city's jurisdiction but not being properly reported to police.
Baldwin Co. Sheriff: AL permitless carry law cutting revenue
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama sheriffs are sounding the alarm on the public safety and financial implications of the state's new permitless carry law, which is set to go into effect in January. Many sheriffs oppose the idea and argue the move will not only result in more...
Homeless advocates ask city to address Tillman's Corner homeless population
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In recent weeks, we've reported about complaints of crime and litter associated with one homeless camp off Highway 90 behind Lowe's. The city cleared it out but advocates argue that doesn't address the problem. Elizabeth Chiepalich who runs the Homeless in Mobile ministry told city leaders on Tuesday day rooms for homeless people are a critical need right now.
Wave transit workers claim management retaliated against them
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Wave workers say transit system management wouldn't let them use a bus in this year’s Labor Day parade, which had been customary in years past. Angela Wood says in her 32 years with Wave they've always been given things to throw to the crowd and a bus to ride on to promote the transit system. This year, the union says it had to shell out $400 to rent a bus.
Fort Morgan water rescues decrease after Baldwin County launches "Beach Safe" initiative
FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County's continued push to improve beach safety appears to be making a difference in one of its most popular coastal communities. Beach safety is a top priority in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan, which, unlike the other coastal cities, has no beach flag system or lifeguards.
Nine-time convicted Mobile felon gets 7 years in prison for gun stolen from Daphne
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile man has been sentenced to 92 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a gun. According to court documents, Ivan Laron Edwards, 38, was arrested in March 2021 by Mobile police officers on several active felony arrest warrants, including charges of domestic violence by strangulation.
Several local nonprofits seeking donations, volunteers
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Inflation and shortages have affected many in 2022 but created a enormous burden on local non-profit organizations that depend on free assistance. "We are slowly seeing an increase in families needing assistance really a lot to do with inflation, you go to the grocery store, and you see sticker shock."
Labor Day weekend car discounts a thing of the past for some dealerships, at least for now
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Labor Day sales once offered some of the year’s best discounts on new cars. However, supply problems mean balloons, barbecues and bargains to clear stock are a thing of the past, at least for now. "It's weird, you know normally we would. I've been...
All-Star After School program at 10 Mobile community centers begins this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Wednesday is the beginning of this year's All-Star After School program at 10 Mobile community centers, according to city officials. Students will be able to get help with homework, engage in different activities, and even enjoy a free meal. "The All-Star after school program is...
Citronelle PD: Man rammed vehicle of, aimed gun at woman with kids, infant in car
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Citronelle Police Department is looking for Marcus Leon Byrd, 31 years of age. Mr. Byrd has active warrants for Domestic Violence 2nd degree (felony) and three counts of Reckless Endangerment (misdemeanor). On Sept 1, 2022 at approximately 8:27 a.m. Mr. Byrd observed the victim...
Rain chances increase through the week
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Today will be fairly similar to yesterday with afternoon, pop-up thunderstorms covering less than half of the area. Some isolated showers are possible south of I-10 this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will cover more than half of the area tomorrow through Saturday. It still will not rain all day, but it will be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy.
Broad street construction project lost about 29 working days because of the weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Roughly 29 working days were lost on the Broad Street project because of the weather. Despite the setback, the project lead said it’s expected to be completed this fall. "So in the past year, so far 2022, we have had almost 45 inches of...
Mobile Police officer arrested on domestic violence charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to a release from the Mobile Police Dept., a Mobile police officer is facing domestic violence charges related to an off-duty incident that occurred on Monday, September 5, 2022. Officer Gavin Cotter, 25, was arrested and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail in the...
Police: Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Florida St. shooting in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A shooting happened around 8 Monday night near Emogene Street in Mobile. Police say they responded to a call of a person shot, and found a victim suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. They say the victim and the shooter knew each other. The victim...
