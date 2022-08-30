MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: For many people, Labor Day is a day where we celebrate the end of summer, take advantage of good Labor Day sales, and have a fun day at the beach. But the true meaning of Labor Day is to honor the American laborers that contribute to our society. Today Mobilians celebrated with a Labor Day parade in Downtown Mobile, honoring those that keep our world turning and people said it was a great morale boost for the community.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO