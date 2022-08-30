Norman North full of experience and go-to players to compete in challenging district

By Patrick Kays | Photo by John Michaels

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Norman North Timberwolves.

HEAD COACH

Justin Jones

RETURNING STARTERS

7 offense, 4 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 7-4

District record: 4-3, 4th in District 6AI-2

Playoffs: Lost in 6AI quarterfinals to Jenks, 41-14

PLAYERS TO WATCH

RB Chapman McKown, 5-7, 170, Sr.

McKown is easily one of the most flashiest and versatile running backs in the state. Committed to play next door at the University of Oklahoma, McKown rushed for 1,317 yards and 12 touchdowns with 15 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns last year.

QB Kam Sixkiller, 6-4, 187, Sr.

Sixkiller looked poised under center during 7-on-7’s this offseason. His size and arm strength will catch the eyes of many this season and has many weapons at his disposal.

WR Brayden Dorney, 6-0, 180, Sr.

One weapon for Sixkiller this year is Dorney, who entered the scene as a campus legend with a huge game against crosstown rival Norman. He finished with seven catches for 194 yards and three touchdowns in an eventual Timberwolves' win.

DE Parker Andrews, 6-4, 250, Sr.

Andrews was a problem for opposing backfields all season. He finished with 68 tackles and five tackles for loss last season. Expect that to climb this season.

LB Austin Vincent, 6-1, 210, Sr.

Vincent made an impact with 43 tackles and one interception this past season, and will be poised to improve on that as he returns for his final year.

DB Mason Pace, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Pace made his presence felt all over the field last year. He finished with 90 tackles, two pass breakups, one tackle for loss and an interception. He leads a strong secondary for the Timberwolves.

OUTLOOK

Norman North has a ton of experience and some dangerous weapons ready to go following a playoff season last year that ended in the first round.

Coach Justin Jones will look to keep the momentum going to get Norman North back in the 6A title game. He will have strong leadership at nearly every position, which is hopefully a recipe for late season success.

The Timberwolves will face their crosstown rivals, the Norman Tigers, in the season opener on Sept. 1. North will also face Edmond Santa Fe and Yukon as part of its non-district schedule.

This season, Norman North is playing in District 6AI-1, which features last season's 6A state champions in Jenks (6AI) and Bixby (6AII). The Timberwolves will start their district slate at home against Bixby on Sept. 23 and will travel to Jenks on Oct. 7.