Disruption of Water Service Scheduled for Numerous Streets in the Area of 6th Avenue in Lake Charles on September 1, Boil Advisory will be Implemented. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on August 30, 2022, that on Thursday, September 1, 2022, temporary disruption of water service is scheduled for numerous streets in the area of 6th Avenue where contractors are currently working on an underground utility project. The outage is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The shut-off is required to allow contractors to finish the tie-ins for newly installed water mains.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO