Akron, OH

WYTV.com

Man charged in local prison stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault. Prince Brown was arraigned Friday in a Youngstown court. A city prosecutor confirmed Brown is accused of stabbing another inmate on August 18. The victim has not been named. An...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Akron, OH
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Emily Shue

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Emily Shue is 17. She’s been missing since April 29 and was last seen in Akron. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2552.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Winking Lizard Tavern employees remember former co-worker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The murder of a Bedford man continues to shatter the hearts of those he loved--including his coworkers. “Everybody I think collectively is just very heartbroken that he’s not with us anymore,” said Jennifer Sivec, the director of learning and development at the company. Employees at...
WKYC

Louisville house fire ruled arson in Stark County

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) has ruled a recent Stark County house fire arson. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire happened early Wednesday...
LOUISVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Citizen review board for police: Two initiatives underway in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron is now on track to create a long-awaited citizen review board to provide oversight of the police department. The city has talked about such a board for years, officials said. In recent weeks, groups protesting the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker have also called for a review board along with other police reforms.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Shooting outside Akron hookah lounge wounds 1

AKRON, Ohio — A fight broke out in a hookah bar in downtown Akron early Tuesday morning, spilling outside and leading to a shooting that wounded a 28-year-old man, police say. Police say the unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the victim during the fight, which occurred just after...
AKRON, OH
insideedition.com

Ohio Couple Allegedly Steals Fire Hydrant From Street: Police

Stealing a fire hydrant — that’s not a crime you hear about every day! Video captured on a family’s doorbell camera shows a car with its trunk open outside of a house. This took place around 1 o'clock in the afternoon, and the two people appear to struggle with the heavy object. The Louisville Ohio Police Department asks if you have any information on who these suspects may be, to please call them at 330-875-2871.
LOUISVILLE, OH

