Tiffany Cattle: Water conservation at a Kansas cattle feedlot
At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
KAKE TV
Blue-green algae warnings issued for 12 bodies of water throughout Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas health and wildlife departments have issued blue-green algae warnings for twelve bodies of water, and six are under a watch. When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:. Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock. Lake...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas research shows reintroducing bison on tallgrass prairie doubles plant diversity
TOPEKA — Decades of research led by scientists at Kansas State University offered evidence reintroducing bison to roam the tallgrass prairie gradually doubled plant diversity and improved resilience to extreme drought. Gains documented in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science were among the largest recorded globally...
‘Kansas Ghost Towns’ premieres Tuesday on KPTS
Chris Frank joined "Kansas Today" to talk about "Kansas Ghost Towns" airing on KPTS.
KWCH.com
Kansas State Fair unveils 3 new food options
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Fair time is always the best time to try new and interesting foods. The Kansas State Fair announced three new offerings this year - Burnt End Burgers (at the Original Beer Garden), Waffle Cheese Curds with syrup (at the Original Beer Garden) and OMG Chicken Sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup (at Chicken City).
farmtalknews.com
NASA scientists visit Kansas farm on information seeking mission
Of all the folks that might visit his central Kansas farm, Ray Flickner probably never figured a group from the nation’s space agency would be among them. Yet, there they were: A small group of NASA scientists pulling up in SUVs to quiz Flickner about his farm just west of Moundridge.
Counties with the oldest homes in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Friday's quake the 14th in NW Kansas since beginning of August
Another area earthquake was reported in southern Rooks County at 12:47 p.m. Friday. The Kansas Geological Survey recorded the 2.8-magnitude quake near the Rooks-Ellis county line. There have been 14 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
WIBW
Kannaco Hemp Field Tour
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Hemp Consortium, Kansans for Hemp, Planted Association of Kansas, WSU-SBDC and other hemp advocates invited members to tour the Kannaco Industrial Hemp Field. Kansas lawmakers and industrial hemp regulators were also in attendance for discussion of the crop’s current status and future potential in the state.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Evening storm chances northwest, warm stretch ahead
Temperatures bake Wednesday afternoon! Most of us will climb over that 90 degree mark, with some spots in central Kansas making it to the mid 90s. Humidity levels will be moderate, so prepare for a slightly sticky feel. Most of the afternoon should be dry, but we will turn our...
KWCH.com
Hit/miss rain chances before the holiday weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances will be on hold now until Friday evening when another cold front will be coming into Kansas from the north. It’s not a likely scenario, but chances will pick up for northwest and north central Kansas by early evening, and then it should spread farther south around 9 or 10 pm.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: More scattered storm chances, standard September feel
Happy September! If you feel like the month of August was incredibly dry, you would be correct. We have worsening drought conditions across the entire state. The Wichita Metro is now included in the “extreme” drought category with this week’s update. Many of our communities were multiple...
adastraradio.com
Western Kansas’ Economy Threatened by Reliance on Irrigating Crops with Ogallala Aquifer
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Tentacles of the irrigation-based agriculture economy of Kansas extend far from fields of lush, tall corn to the ethanol producers, dairy and beef facilities, meatpacking plants, and finally the homes of people living in the state’s rural areas. Earl Lewis, chief engineer of...
CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
Kan. teen hospitalized after car strikes KDOT signs on I-70
ELLIS COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Jesse A. Lopez, 18, Dodge City was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Toulon Avenue. The car left the roadway, struck a KDOT...
WIBW
Kansas AG’s office warns people to watch out for utility scams
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Although summer is winding down, high temperatures are still here, which strains power systems’ ability to keep up with electricity demands. Another issue which comes with utilities this time of year is scammers who attempt to defraud residents by demanding payment and threatening to shut off power. Utility companies across the state have reported an increase in customer calls alerting them of imposters, who are out in full force.
Kansas Rep. Gail Finney fought for you. Now, it’s time to fight for her.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. If you knew Wichita […] The post Kansas Rep. Gail Finney fought for you. Now, it’s time to fight for her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Bodycam footage shows a Kansas lawmaker turned gubernatorial candidate caught speeding during session. During the stop, he told an officer he was protected under the state constitution. Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained video from the Brown County Sheriff’s office of state senator Dennis Pyle from Hiawatha. On April 2, the former Republican […]
WIBW
Oklahoma man dies in South-Central Kansas semi-truck rollover crash
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man is dead after a semi-truck rollover in South-Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S Caldwell Rd. in Sumner Co. with reports of a fatality crash.
