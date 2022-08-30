ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina Post

Tiffany Cattle: Water conservation at a Kansas cattle feedlot

At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
KWCH.com

Kansas State Fair unveils 3 new food options

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Fair time is always the best time to try new and interesting foods. The Kansas State Fair announced three new offerings this year - Burnt End Burgers (at the Original Beer Garden), Waffle Cheese Curds with syrup (at the Original Beer Garden) and OMG Chicken Sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup (at Chicken City).
farmtalknews.com

NASA scientists visit Kansas farm on information seeking mission

Of all the folks that might visit his central Kansas farm, Ray Flickner probably never figured a group from the nation’s space agency would be among them. Yet, there they were: A small group of NASA scientists pulling up in SUVs to quiz Flickner about his farm just west of Moundridge.
WIBW

Kannaco Hemp Field Tour

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Hemp Consortium, Kansans for Hemp, Planted Association of Kansas, WSU-SBDC and other hemp advocates invited members to tour the Kannaco Industrial Hemp Field. Kansas lawmakers and industrial hemp regulators were also in attendance for discussion of the crop’s current status and future potential in the state.
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
KWCH.com

Hit/miss rain chances before the holiday weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances will be on hold now until Friday evening when another cold front will be coming into Kansas from the north. It’s not a likely scenario, but chances will pick up for northwest and north central Kansas by early evening, and then it should spread farther south around 9 or 10 pm.
KSN News

CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
WIBW

Kansas AG’s office warns people to watch out for utility scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Although summer is winding down, high temperatures are still here, which strains power systems’ ability to keep up with electricity demands. Another issue which comes with utilities this time of year is scammers who attempt to defraud residents by demanding payment and threatening to shut off power. Utility companies across the state have reported an increase in customer calls alerting them of imposters, who are out in full force.
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Rep. Gail Finney fought for you. Now, it’s time to fight for her.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. If you knew Wichita […] The post Kansas Rep. Gail Finney fought for you. Now, it’s time to fight for her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW

Oklahoma man dies in South-Central Kansas semi-truck rollover crash

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man is dead after a semi-truck rollover in South-Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S Caldwell Rd. in Sumner Co. with reports of a fatality crash.
