Hospice of WF to host support group for grieving teens and kids
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is preparing to host the Building Bridges support group, which supports grieving children and teens, along with extra support from their families. Michaela Fielding joined the News Channel 6 team to give us more details on the group, which lasts for...
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to participate in Texoma Gives
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is preparing for this year’s Texoma Gives, which kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8. Simon Welch gave the News Channel 6 team a little insight on how funds from the event would help the food bank, and how much they hoped to earn this year.
Texoma Gives is one week away
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the biggest fundraising events in Texoma is only a week away. Texoma Gives is an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in the area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022.
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Debbie Barrow
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with one of the longest-serving employees. Though she initially expected to only spend a couple of years at the university,...
Meals on Wheels expands in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The community and Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday at THE Kitchen for a ribbon cutting, symbolizing the expansion of the Meals on Wheels program. People across Wichita County will now be helped as well as people in city limits. As a part of...
All About The Wichita Falls Skyscraper Scam
While Texans refuse to admit it, not everything is "bigger" in the Lone Star state. Long before oil booms meant $100k lifted trucks and inshore 'Salt Life' stickers, they meant development, good jobs, and big-buck real estate deals. Gaining grounds not only in the oil patch but staking a claim in a convenient urban area and putting down bricks.
Annual Harding Street garage sale prepares for 12th year
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls tradition will mark its 12th year Saturday, September 3, with an entire street full of garage sale bargains. The Harding Street Community Garage Sale will run from 8 a.m. to around 1 in the afternoon. The event isn’t just a garage sale,...
Storms chances continue
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 96 with morning storms. Saturday night, we will have a low of 69 with a few storms. Sunday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 68 with a few storms.
Nonprofit raising money to honor first African American woman lawyer in Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is raising money to honor the legacy of Wichita Falls’ very own Charlye Farris. Charlye was the first African American woman licensed to practice law in Texas and the first African American attorney in Wichita Falls. The alliance is raising money for a bronze sculpture to be installed on the lawn of the Wichita County Courthouse.
Don’t Like Lawton? You Don’t Have To Stay
As we grow older, people tend to realize that life is too short to be unhappy all of the time. Though, if you look around social media enough, you'll know this is one of those lessons some people never learn. For some people, being unhappy is the cornerstone of their...
Birdie is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Birdie is a friendly dog, who is 3 to 5 years old, and just loves rolling around in the grass and cuddling.
Hirschi HS teacher receives positive Post-It surprise from students
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local teacher at Hirschi High School had a sweet surprise, after her students posted some positive Post-Its on her classroom door!. Rebecca Buck arrived at school Friday morning to find her door covered in colorful paper squares, featuring positive messages from her students. With...
WFAFB makes change to Produce Express schedule
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has made a slight time change to their Sept. 2 Produce Express stop. The food bank’s Produce Express stop on Friday, Sept. 2 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will take place from 9-10:30 a.m., instead of the normal time of 2:30-4 p.m.
Sheppard AFB to display World Trade Center remnant
SHEPPARD AFB (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheppard Air Force Base will be receiving a piece of 9/11 history. Four New York Fire Department firefighters will deliver a 3,000-pound remnant of twisted steel from the World Trade Center to Sheppard AFB on Tuesday, September 6, for future display in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks, according to […]
Crime of the week: Fentanyl arrests in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been 15 fentanyl related deaths this year in Wichita Falls. Those happened in the span of just six months. Sadly, the increase has been seen specifically among teenagers as young as 14 years old. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint reports some were unaware they...
Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - " When we arrived on scene we found a man suffering from pretty serious injuries to his arms hands and legs he was unable to stand on his own we had to assist him to an area of safety while we held the dogs at gunpoint”, said Sgt. Bryan Eades.
Less Rain Chances
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The overall weather pattern doesn’t look quite as wet starting on Friday. There will still be areas of showers scattered around here and there. It will be humid as temperatures rise into the 90s. Right now, the weather looks good for high school football games Friday night. The weekend still shows rain chances hitting around. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s. More rain chances into next week.
Gun found in WFISD student’s backpack
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Friday morning that a gun had been found in a middle schooler’s backpack. The administration at Barwise Middle School reportedly received a tip on Friday morning that a student had a gun on campus. The student was removed from their classroom, and a gun was found after a search of their backpack, according to a Facebook post by WFISD.
Wichita Falls district to receive $1.1 billion from 2023 Unified Transportation Program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Governor Greg Abbott’s adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, the Wichita Falls district is set to receive $1.1 billion for roadway projects. The program’s approval advances a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. “The...
Thousands of dead fish wash up at Lake Wichita
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of dead fish are washing up on the banks of Lake Wichita as water levels continue to drop. It is a mixture of many different things, but due to the lack of rain this summer, wildlife officials had a feeling that this could occur because they have seen it happen in the past.
