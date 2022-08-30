Read full article on original website
Missing Samson teen located
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brent Michael Johnson, 16, who was last seen August 24, 2022 has been located. Authorities say that he has been found in West Virginia and may be with relatives. Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill said that West Virginia authorities are trying to locate him at different...
Dothan man involved in Bay County crash, 100 gallons of fuel spill on highway
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Dothan man traveling through Bay County was involved in a 3-car accident on Thursday that resulted in several gallons of fuel being spilled onto the roadway. According to information released by both the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident...
Tony Hoffman speaks to Wiregrass about overcoming substance abuse
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the year 2020, the CDC reported well over 91,000 drug overdose deaths that occurred in the United States. Tony Hoffman is a nationally recognized speaker who has overcome addiction and recently shared his journey to the Wiregrass in honor of International Opioid Awareness Day. “I...
Arrest made in Jackson County school bus hit-and-run incident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - After an August 25 hit-and run of a school bus in Jackson County, and a request for public assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest was made of the individual responsible. The vehicle used in the incident, a 4-door green sedan, was...
Andalusia @ Dale County | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Andalusia takes on Dale County.
Ashford @ Pike County | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Ashford takes on Pike County.
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
Man convicted of snookering elderly woman into purchasing two cars in only a few days
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County jury, on Wednesday, convicted Kevin Saffold of conniving to scam an elderly woman who he convinced to purchase vehicles and obtain a credit card. Saffold, frequent police critic, accompanied the 79-year-old to a Dothan dealership twice in three days where she bought the...
Houston County @ Elba | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Houston County takes on Elba.
Enterprise @ Central | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Central.
Coffee County Schools hold budget hearing
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) -Budget preparations are underway for school systems for the new fiscal year. The Coffee County Board of Education held hearings on September 1 to discuss their proposed budget for the next school year. They recently opened a brand-new middle school. With that addition of New Brockton...
New Brockton @ Providence Christian | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as New Brockton takes on Providence Christian.
City blames one woman for feeding mess
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s city manager admits mistakes have been made in the city’s feeding program but places the blame squarely on one employee. “It’s damaging to the city to know that we have an employee to do something like this,” Kevin Cowper said after the Dothan Personnel Board upheld Stephanie Wingfield’s termination on Wednesday.
ALEA provides travel safety tips for Labor Day weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Labor Day weekend isn’t all BBQs and boat rides. There can be major travel and safety concerns. One of the largest of those concerns is traffic. Drivers should be prepared for congestion on the roads, especially heading towards the beach. An easy way to prevent rear...
New veterans home undergoes significant budget increase
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Work has been taking place for about a month now on the new Command Sergeant Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise. Now over $30 million in additional funding is going into the project, which is a huge change singe the groundbreaking. “Inflation has certainly...
Dothan power bill increase due solely to wholesale costs
DOTHAN, Ala (WTVY)--After sending an email to its customers indicating power bills will be going up, the city clarified Friday that hike is a direct reflection of wholesale energy costs and not a rate increase. “Due to unprecedented increases in nationwide fuel prices, Dothan Utilities must initiate a power cost...
Conviction upheld in 2018 murder
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - James Benton Horn, of Andalusia, had his appeal denied for sentences in relation to a 2018 murder. He was convicted in May of 2021 for Murder, Arson II, and Criminal Mischief I. Horn was charged and tried for the murder of Bruce Wayne Nelson, also from Andalusia, after Nelson’s body was found on June 10, 2018.
Zion Chapel @ Wicksburg | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Zion Chapel takes on Wicksburg.
Greenville @ Charles Henderson | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Greenville takes on Charles Henderson.
Eufaula @ Headland | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Eufaula takes on Headland.
