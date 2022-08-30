ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samson, AL

wtvy.com

Missing Samson teen located

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brent Michael Johnson, 16, who was last seen August 24, 2022 has been located. Authorities say that he has been found in West Virginia and may be with relatives. Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill said that West Virginia authorities are trying to locate him at different...
SAMSON, AL
wtvy.com

Tony Hoffman speaks to Wiregrass about overcoming substance abuse

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the year 2020, the CDC reported well over 91,000 drug overdose deaths that occurred in the United States. Tony Hoffman is a nationally recognized speaker who has overcome addiction and recently shared his journey to the Wiregrass in honor of International Opioid Awareness Day. “I...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Arrest made in Jackson County school bus hit-and-run incident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - After an August 25 hit-and run of a school bus in Jackson County, and a request for public assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest was made of the individual responsible. The vehicle used in the incident, a 4-door green sedan, was...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Andalusia @ Dale County | 2022 Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Andalusia takes on Dale County.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Ashford @ Pike County | 2022 Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Ashford takes on Pike County.
ASHFORD, AL
wtvy.com

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what's going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what's trending online and what's happening this weekend. If there's a community event going on that you want to tell us...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Houston County @ Elba | 2022 Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Houston County takes on Elba.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise @ Central | 2022 Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Central.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Coffee County Schools hold budget hearing

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) -Budget preparations are underway for school systems for the new fiscal year. The Coffee County Board of Education held hearings on September 1 to discuss their proposed budget for the next school year. They recently opened a brand-new middle school. With that addition of New Brockton...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

New Brockton @ Providence Christian | 2022 Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as New Brockton takes on Providence Christian.
NEW BROCKTON, AL
wtvy.com

City blames one woman for feeding mess

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s city manager admits mistakes have been made in the city’s feeding program but places the blame squarely on one employee. “It’s damaging to the city to know that we have an employee to do something like this,” Kevin Cowper said after the Dothan Personnel Board upheld Stephanie Wingfield’s termination on Wednesday.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

ALEA provides travel safety tips for Labor Day weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Labor Day weekend isn’t all BBQs and boat rides. There can be major travel and safety concerns. One of the largest of those concerns is traffic. Drivers should be prepared for congestion on the roads, especially heading towards the beach. An easy way to prevent rear...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

New veterans home undergoes significant budget increase

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Work has been taking place for about a month now on the new Command Sergeant Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise. Now over $30 million in additional funding is going into the project, which is a huge change singe the groundbreaking. “Inflation has certainly...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan power bill increase due solely to wholesale costs

DOTHAN, Ala (WTVY)--After sending an email to its customers indicating power bills will be going up, the city clarified Friday that hike is a direct reflection of wholesale energy costs and not a rate increase. “Due to unprecedented increases in nationwide fuel prices, Dothan Utilities must initiate a power cost...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Conviction upheld in 2018 murder

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - James Benton Horn, of Andalusia, had his appeal denied for sentences in relation to a 2018 murder. He was convicted in May of 2021 for Murder, Arson II, and Criminal Mischief I. Horn was charged and tried for the murder of Bruce Wayne Nelson, also from Andalusia, after Nelson’s body was found on June 10, 2018.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Zion Chapel @ Wicksburg | 2022 Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Zion Chapel takes on Wicksburg.
NEWTON, AL
wtvy.com

Greenville @ Charles Henderson | 2022 Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Greenville takes on Charles Henderson.
GREENVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Eufaula @ Headland | 2022 Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Eufaula takes on Headland.
DOTHAN, AL

