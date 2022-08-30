Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
A.J. Samuel dazzles as Kar trounces L.B. Landry in season opener
A.J. Samuel threw four touchdown passes in the first half, and Karr rolled behind its defensive pressure and special teams play in a 40-6 rout of L.B. Landry on Friday at Behrman Stadium in the season opener for both teams. The Cougars (1-0), poised for their first season in District...
Arch Manning and Newman got off to a strong start in 2022. Here's how things played out.
Newman put together a strong second half in Friday night’s season opener at Hahnville en route to a convincing 35-14 victory over the Tigers. The Greenies defense held Hahnville scoreless in the last 24 minutes while Arch Manning led the offense to touchdowns on three of their last four possessions to secure the victory.
Salmen-Booker T. Washington came down to a single point. Here's how it was decided.
The Salmen Spartans made their share of mistakes in a 21-20 season-opening victory against Booker T. Washington on Friday afternoon at City Park’s Pan-American Stadium. But Salmen’s saving grace was its ability to overcome, something the host Lions could not do while committing nine penalties that negated several big plays that included a first-half touchdown.
Covington dominated early and pulled away from John Ehret. Here's how the Lions did it.
Covington used a potent rushing attack to put away John Ehret, scoring on three consecutive first-half possessions on their way to a 50-28 thrashing of the Patriots on Friday night in Harvey. David Harris led the Lions' attack with 187 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries, scoring twice in...
In a 'normal' opener, St. Paul's got four TDs from one player in a rout vs. West Jefferson
For the first time in three years St. Paul’s, played a Week 1 game as scheduled — a welcome sight after COVID-19 disrupted the start of the 2020 season and Hurricane Ida postponed the 2021 opener. The Wolves had to make up for lost time. It took all...
How Brother Martin's star running back led the way in a 'physical' battle with Madison Prep
Returning senior all-district running back Torey Lambert rushed 29 times for 131 yards and scored two touchdowns as Brother Martin defeated Madison Prep 17-0 in a nondistrict opener Friday at Tad Gormley Stadium. Lambert scored on a first-and-goal run from the 1 early in the second quarter and reached the...
Prep football: Here are 3 games we’re watching Friday night
Wayne Stein and Hank Tierney each coached in a state championship game last season, with Stein helping St. Charles to the Division III title while Tierney coached his final game with Ponchatoula in a 5A title-game loss. With Tierney back at Shaw, each team has a proven coach with state championship experience.
Rummel seals opening win with long scoring drive against Ouachita Parish
Rummel used a quick-strike offense and a late fourth quarter drive to put away Ouachita Parish 42-28 in a non-district game played at Strawberry Stadium on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus in Hammond. Casey Avrard paced Rummel through the air with 176 yard with two touchdowns and an interception. Jaidyn...
Prep football is here. Here are our top 5 matchups for the upcoming season
The winner between these two district favorites — Ehret in 8-5A and Destrehan in 7-5A — will get an early season boost. Karr has defeated Easton the last 10 times they faced each other, four of those in the postseason. Karr won last season 20-18. JOHN CURTIS vs....
Here are the top 10 storylines heading into New Orleans high school football 2022
Louisiana high school football will start on time in the New Orleans area for the first time in three years — a welcome change from what happened between then and now. COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused more than 17,000 deaths in Louisiana and millions more around the world, put a halt to everything we considered normal.
In this game, the ‘only guarantee is that Holy Cross is going to win’
All Nick Saltaformaggio wanted was for his Holy Cross football players to experience something different. The best way to do that, the coach figured, was to find an opponent that would require a long road trip for a chance to play somewhere outside the New Orleans area. He did that,...
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area
High school football season has arrived in New Orleans, and this will be the place to keeep up with scores across the metro area and South Louisiana. There's an impressive slate of games on tap for Friday night in the New Orleans area, including Madison Prep-Brother Martin and Arch Manning's senior season debut in Newman-Hahnville.
Caesars Sportsbook cuts ribbon with massive screen, Rickey Jackson's $1K bet
There’s no need to ask for directions when you enter Harrah’s New Orleans these days, the freshly minted Caesars Sportsbook is impossible to miss. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Pearl River gives up 2 safeties but wins 12-10 at Pope John Paul II
Pearl River coach Eric Collins' debut against Pope John Paul II was unique. The Rebels gave up two safeties and were outgained by 201 yards, but Pearl River found a way to claim a 12-10 victory at Lester Latino Field on Sept. 2. "I have never been a part of...
Denham Springs knocks off Mandeville, 28-13
It was a homecoming of sorts for first-year Mandeville head coach Craig Jones, but the Skippers' contest against Denham Springs didn't have a storybook ending. Mandeville turned the ball over four times as the Yellow Jackets earned a 28-13 win in the season opener on Sept. 2. The game was...
Harrah's New Orleans opens brand new 5,700-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook: 'We nailed it'
Last Friday, seven days before the new sportsbook at Harrah's New Orleans opened, general manager Samir Mowad had that same feeling a bettor gets when the wrong cards appear. "Seven days ago, I would have bet against us," said Mowad against the backdrop of the glittering new 5,700-square-foot space. "I was questioning whether we were gonna make it happen, but to the credit of our entire team, we surely did."
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 2-4
Labor Day weekend in the Crescent City brings fun for all ages. The WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL kicks into gear Sunday and Monday at Segnette Field at Westwego's Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd. Starting at noon each day, the fest draws lots of great food from local vendors, artisans and experiences. Plus, entertainers like Musiq Soulchild, Choppa, Cherchez La Femme, Tucka, Brass-A-Holics and Gerald Albright get everyone dancing. Check it out here.
New brewery and barbecue restaurant coming to New Orleans, blocks from the Superdome
A regional restaurant group with a reputation for beer and a local pitmaster known for his way around the smoker are bringing a two-pronged concept to downtown New Orleans, very close to the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center. The brewery and restaurant called Brewery Saint X and a counter-service...
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 15-19, 2022; see list and other sales
Palmyra St. 2736: $285,000, Paul N. Sens to Hazlebrook Capital LLC. S. Peters St. 1107: $265,000, Insanis LLC to Makenli Shea Essert. S. Peters St. 1111: $219,000, Richard Jon Lazes to Joseph Robert Edward Tingley. St. Charles Ave. 1224: $186,000, Teresa O. Preston, William N. Preston Jr., William and Teresa...
This weekend's DaBaby concert in New Orleans is canceled following low ticket sales
A concert by controversial rapper DaBaby scheduled for Friday (Sept. 2) at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans has been canceled. The concert's promoters say they are working on putting together a replacement show on a new date, possibly at a different venue, with a beefed-up talent roster that will "likely" still include DaBaby.
