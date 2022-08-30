ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

A.J. Samuel dazzles as Kar trounces L.B. Landry in season opener

A.J. Samuel threw four touchdown passes in the first half, and Karr rolled behind its defensive pressure and special teams play in a 40-6 rout of L.B. Landry on Friday at Behrman Stadium in the season opener for both teams. The Cougars (1-0), poised for their first season in District...
Salmen-Booker T. Washington came down to a single point. Here's how it was decided.

The Salmen Spartans made their share of mistakes in a 21-20 season-opening victory against Booker T. Washington on Friday afternoon at City Park’s Pan-American Stadium. But Salmen’s saving grace was its ability to overcome, something the host Lions could not do while committing nine penalties that negated several big plays that included a first-half touchdown.
Prep football: Here are 3 games we’re watching Friday night

Wayne Stein and Hank Tierney each coached in a state championship game last season, with Stein helping St. Charles to the Division III title while Tierney coached his final game with Ponchatoula in a 5A title-game loss. With Tierney back at Shaw, each team has a proven coach with state championship experience.
Rummel seals opening win with long scoring drive against Ouachita Parish

Rummel used a quick-strike offense and a late fourth quarter drive to put away Ouachita Parish 42-28 in a non-district game played at Strawberry Stadium on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus in Hammond. Casey Avrard paced Rummel through the air with 176 yard with two touchdowns and an interception. Jaidyn...
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area

High school football season has arrived in New Orleans, and this will be the place to keeep up with scores across the metro area and South Louisiana. There's an impressive slate of games on tap for Friday night in the New Orleans area, including Madison Prep-Brother Martin and Arch Manning's senior season debut in Newman-Hahnville.
Denham Springs knocks off Mandeville, 28-13

It was a homecoming of sorts for first-year Mandeville head coach Craig Jones, but the Skippers' contest against Denham Springs didn't have a storybook ending. Mandeville turned the ball over four times as the Yellow Jackets earned a 28-13 win in the season opener on Sept. 2. The game was...
Harrah's New Orleans opens brand new 5,700-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook: 'We nailed it'

Last Friday, seven days before the new sportsbook at Harrah's New Orleans opened, general manager Samir Mowad had that same feeling a bettor gets when the wrong cards appear. "Seven days ago, I would have bet against us," said Mowad against the backdrop of the glittering new 5,700-square-foot space. "I was questioning whether we were gonna make it happen, but to the credit of our entire team, we surely did."
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 2-4

Labor Day weekend in the Crescent City brings fun for all ages. The WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL kicks into gear Sunday and Monday at Segnette Field at Westwego's Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd. Starting at noon each day, the fest draws lots of great food from local vendors, artisans and experiences. Plus, entertainers like Musiq Soulchild, Choppa, Cherchez La Femme, Tucka, Brass-A-Holics and Gerald Albright get everyone dancing. Check it out here.
