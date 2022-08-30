Read full article on original website
WSMV
Bus driver strike ends in Franklin Co. after commission approves raise
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - After refusing to work without a pay raise, school officials confirmed that school bus drivers in Franklin County would be back on the job Thursday morning. The county commission called an emergency meeting Wednesday night to vote on whether to pass the school board’s budget, which...
Grundy County Herald
New sheriff begins term with 19 fewer employees
Gunter started his term with 19 fewer deputies, corrections officers and administrative positions. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office changed command at midnight, Sept. 1. Sheriff Heath Gunter started his term with 19 fewer deputies, corrections officers and administrative positions than were on the job the day prior. Among those who quit were: 12 patrol officers, two corrections officers and five members of the administrative staff. Gunter inherited a department with three patrol officer positions and three corrections officer positions that were open.
chattanoogacw.com
After teacher pushback, Thurman clarifies comments about Hispanic students in Hamilton Co.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County School Board Member Rhonda Thurman is getting backlash from county teachers over comments she recently made that the county's growing Hispanic student population represents a 'burden' for schools. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said. "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students...
Dashcam video of Wilson County police pursuit with vehicle carrying endangered baby released
The two-month-old baby was missing out of White County which prompted the Endangered Child Alert Tuesday night.
newstalk941.com
Sparta Preparing For White County To Sell Its Landfill
Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the Board of Aldermen needs to be prepared for the county to sell its landfill. Hennessee told the Board Tuesday night in a work session that the city has a backup plan prepared. Hennessee said the city needs concrete information from the county before making a decision though.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office first woman deputy, detective dies Tuesday
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Carolyn McGowen, 63, Rutherford County Sheriff’s first certified woman deputy and first woman detective, died Tuesday. McGowen started her career as a La Vergne Police Department police officer. She joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1984 as a patrol deputy and was later promoted as the first woman detective. McGowen primarily investigated crimes against children and sexual abuse crimes.
radio7media.com
Giles County Sheriff's Office Continues to Seek Wanted Person
THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS CONTINUING TO SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON WHO FLED LAW ENFORCEMENT ON WEDNESDAY DURING AN ATTEMPT TO SERVE A WARRANT. THE SUBJECT IS A WHITE MALE HEAVILY TATTOOED AND WANTED FOR SEVERAL THEFTS IN MULTIPLE JURISDICTIONS. HE FLED FROM GILES COUNTY AND THE SUBJECT IS LIKELY IN A TOYOTA AVALON TAKEN FROM PATRICK ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
WDEF
County Mayor Jim Coppinger’s Final Term Comes to an End
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — At noon, the current Hamilton County Board of Commissioners adjourned for the last time. Beginning tomorrow, four commissioners will be replaced and two additional commissioners will be added to represent new Districts 10 and 11. Mayor Jim Coppinger will be succeeded by Mayor-elect Weston Wamp, and...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga-Hamilton County Sports Authority Convenes To Build New South Broad Stadium
The newly created Chattanooga-Hamilton County Sports Authority convened this week to kick off the process of constructing a new $72 million multi-use stadium, a project that is expected to catalyze hundreds of millions of dollars in development across the South Broad district. The revitalization will conservatively generate $40 million in...
WDEF
Witness to shooting on dove season’s first day says shooter “lacked remorse” & “looking to exit area”
HAMILTON COUNTY (WDEF) – A mother and son were shot on the first day of dove hunting season on a site in North Chickamauga Creek. It was a controlled hunt Thursday, but an eyewitness says the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency did not limit the number of people entering the area.
‘They took my heart’: Lewisburg family still seeks answers one year after homicide
It's as though time has stood still for JJ Contreras' family, one year and still no answers in his murder.
2 suspects in custody after Endangered Child Alert
Two people are facing charges following an Endangered Child Alert for a White County baby by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday.
WAAY-TV
Man who tried to murder 2 police officers in Jackson County loses appeal
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of a man who tried to murder two police officers in Jackson County. Christian James Street, 25, of Monteagle, Tenn., was convicted in Jackson County Circuit Court on Nov. 17, 2021, for the attempted murder of Stephenson Police Department Officer Luke Ballard and Bridgeport Police Department Officer Ryan McCarver.
WDEF
EPB warns customers of potential phone scam
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — EPB is warning the community about a scam some of its customers may be experiencing or have experienced. Some customers have reached out to the company’s call center reporting referrals to an automated payment system. The issue is the company doesn’t use such...
Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison
An East Tennessee law enforcer who bragged about the “tune-up gloves” he wore when beating suspects to remind them “who the boss was” and shouted “I’m not sorry for what I’ve done” when a judge convicted him of civil-rights abuses is headed to federal prison. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Aug. 26 sentenced Anthony […] The post Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Missing White County baby found safe, suspect in custody
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a missing White County baby.
Two-month-old missing from White County found safe on Wednesday
Gunner Boland was found safe in Wilson County just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. His father, Daniel Boland, Jr. is currently in custody.
WTVCFOX
Broken down vehicle catches fire on Highway 27 in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday, CPD says
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — A broken down vehicle caught fire on Highway 27 in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. It happened at 1500 Highway 27 near where you merge from Thrasher Pike:. Dispatch says the fire has been put out and the vehicle was taken by a...
wgnsradio.com
Bill Shacklett Now Murfreesboro's Vice Mayor
(MURFREESBORO) With the newly inducted Murfreesboro City Council...came the appointment of a new Vice Mayor. City Councilmember Bill Shacklett carries that title. The city council seats are staggered and Shacklett was not up for re-election during the recent August 4, 2022 vote. However, Vice Mayor Madelyn Scales Harris was in the running and health challenges that she announced earlier in the year brought much community support. In fact, when she shared the personal information at a council meeting, Councilmember Bill Shacklett led the governing body in prayer.
chattanoogacw.com
100 Chattanoogans with no home to soon get permanent address under council-approved plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 100 people without a permanent address in Chattanooga will soon have a place to call home, after the Chattanooga City Council approved a plan Tuesday night. The City of Chattanooga says $60,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds will help "rapidly rehouse" "up to" 100 homeless...
Comments / 2