ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, TN

Comments / 2

Related
Grundy County Herald

New sheriff begins term with 19 fewer employees

Gunter started his term with 19 fewer deputies, corrections officers and administrative positions. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office changed command at midnight, Sept. 1. Sheriff Heath Gunter started his term with 19 fewer deputies, corrections officers and administrative positions than were on the job the day prior. Among those who quit were: 12 patrol officers, two corrections officers and five members of the administrative staff. Gunter inherited a department with three patrol officer positions and three corrections officer positions that were open.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Franklin County, TN
Government
Franklin County, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Franklin County, TN
newstalk941.com

Sparta Preparing For White County To Sell Its Landfill

Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the Board of Aldermen needs to be prepared for the county to sell its landfill. Hennessee told the Board Tuesday night in a work session that the city has a backup plan prepared. Hennessee said the city needs concrete information from the county before making a decision though.
SPARTA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office first woman deputy, detective dies Tuesday

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Carolyn McGowen, 63, Rutherford County Sheriff’s first certified woman deputy and first woman detective, died Tuesday. McGowen started her career as a La Vergne Police Department police officer. She joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1984 as a patrol deputy and was later promoted as the first woman detective. McGowen primarily investigated crimes against children and sexual abuse crimes.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Giles County Sheriff's Office Continues to Seek Wanted Person

THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS CONTINUING TO SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON WHO FLED LAW ENFORCEMENT ON WEDNESDAY DURING AN ATTEMPT TO SERVE A WARRANT. THE SUBJECT IS A WHITE MALE HEAVILY TATTOOED AND WANTED FOR SEVERAL THEFTS IN MULTIPLE JURISDICTIONS. HE FLED FROM GILES COUNTY AND THE SUBJECT IS LIKELY IN A TOYOTA AVALON TAKEN FROM PATRICK ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WDEF

County Mayor Jim Coppinger’s Final Term Comes to an End

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — At noon, the current Hamilton County Board of Commissioners adjourned for the last time. Beginning tomorrow, four commissioners will be replaced and two additional commissioners will be added to represent new Districts 10 and 11. Mayor Jim Coppinger will be succeeded by Mayor-elect Weston Wamp, and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#Long Lines#K12#The School Board#Wcdt#Franklin County Schools#The Board Of Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WAAY-TV

Man who tried to murder 2 police officers in Jackson County loses appeal

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of a man who tried to murder two police officers in Jackson County. Christian James Street, 25, of Monteagle, Tenn., was convicted in Jackson County Circuit Court on Nov. 17, 2021, for the attempted murder of Stephenson Police Department Officer Luke Ballard and Bridgeport Police Department Officer Ryan McCarver.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WDEF

EPB warns customers of potential phone scam

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — EPB is warning the community about a scam some of its customers may be experiencing or have experienced. Some customers have reached out to the company’s call center reporting referrals to an automated payment system. The issue is the company doesn’t use such...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison

An East Tennessee law enforcer who bragged about the “tune-up gloves” he wore when beating suspects to remind them “who the boss was” and shouted “I’m not sorry for what I’ve done” when a judge convicted him of civil-rights abuses is headed to federal prison. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Aug. 26 sentenced Anthony […] The post Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Bill Shacklett Now Murfreesboro's Vice Mayor

(MURFREESBORO) With the newly inducted Murfreesboro City Council...came the appointment of a new Vice Mayor. City Councilmember Bill Shacklett carries that title. The city council seats are staggered and Shacklett was not up for re-election during the recent August 4, 2022 vote. However, Vice Mayor Madelyn Scales Harris was in the running and health challenges that she announced earlier in the year brought much community support. In fact, when she shared the personal information at a council meeting, Councilmember Bill Shacklett led the governing body in prayer.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy