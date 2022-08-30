Read full article on original website
eastcountymagazine.org
TWO WEEKENDS OF POWWOWS
September 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – This weekend, the Barona Band of Mission Indians hosts its 50th annual powwow September 2-4. Next weekend, the Sycuan Powwow will be held September 9-11. Each powwow commences on Friday night, continuing through the weekend. The powwows includes dancing, birdsinging...
eccalifornian.com
Sycuan pow wow planned
A special gathering held each year by the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, the annual Sycuan pow wow is being held Sept. 9-11, and features hundreds of Native Americans from different tribes in North America. In celebration of its 33rd year, Native American designers will be highlighting their jewelry and clothing fashions at its first Sycuan Fashion Show on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at Sycuan Casino Resort’s Retreat Pool and Cabanas. This year’s fashion show designers include Osamuskwasis, Ro Tree, Ashley Garcia, Disa Tatoosis, JD Customs, Designs by Della, Benjamin Leedom, Cheyleen, Yazzie, Collins Provost-Fields, Aresta Tsosie Paddock, KM Originals and more.
newswatchtv.com
Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families
Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
Old Town mezcal bar ranks among top in US: Yelp
A San Diego spot is one of the top mezcal bars in the United States, according to Yelp data.
kusi.com
KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon takes flight with United States Coast Guard Sector San Diego
The United States Coast Guard Sector San Diego took KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon up in the sky on the MH-60 Tango to get a first-hand look at the areas they serve and protect in San Diego. Lieutenant Tara Strauss was one of the pilots and she says, “Everyday on the job is a new day and it’s so rewarding”
eastcountymagazine.org
ECM INTERVIEWS ARNIE LEVINE, CANDIDATE FOR EL CAJON MAJOR
September 2, 2022 (El Cajon) – Arnie Levine is a realtor running for the El Cajon mayoral seat. He wants to revitalize El Cajon as a "new city." His priorities include reducing homelessness and lack of housing affordability, protecting public health, supporting the arts, and according to his website, "restoring hope" to all El Cajon residents.
whereverfamily.com
Kids Free San Diego Returns in October
Family travelers will want to consider San Diego for any travels in October, as the destination prepares for the return of the 11th annual Kids Free San Diego, offering big savings at hotels, restaurants, attractions, museums, tours and transportation companies. The unique deals for kids range from complimentary admission to free meals and more.
thestarnews.com
Festival grows along with expenses
Around 7,500 people attended the 14th Annual South Bay Pride Art and Music Festival at Bayfront Park on Aug. 27, with a full day lineup of local musicians, DJs, art vendors, and community resources, all in celebration of South Bay’s LGBTQ+ community and allies. Under the umbrella of the...
pugetsound.media
Checking Out – Carlo Cecchetto KFMB TV CBS8 San Diego
Sounds like it’s time for a little stress leave. Carlo Cecchetto Anchor/Reporter KFMB-TV CBS 8 & CW San Diego announces he is taking time off work and social media. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
NBC San Diego
Where to Find $3 Movie Tickets in San Diego County for National Cinema Day
For one day only, thousands of theaters will be dropping their movie ticket prices for National Cinema Day, including dozens in San Diego County. On Saturday, Sept. 3, moviegoers across America can see a movie for only $3, regardless of the movie, showtime or format. There will also be exclusive trailers and sneak peeks shown in theaters on Sept. 3, according to The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners.
The best horchata in California can be found in San Diego
A new list published by Yelp says that California's best cup of horchata can be found in America's Finest City.
iheart.com
The End of an Era? (well, kinda).
"The only constant in life is change..." After nearly 10 years on the air in San Diego, the Armstrong & Getty Show bids adieu to America's Finest City (at least on the airwaves). In this episode of A&G One More Thing, Jack & Joe address the change... Regardless of any...
NBC San Diego
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Saturday
Saturday's inferno-like temperatures across Southern California did make it to record-high temperatures for Sept. 3. On Saturday, San Diego recorded a high temperature of 95 degrees, beating its previous record of 92 in 1998. The books have been recording this temperature since 1875, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.
iheart.com
Free Cool Zones You Can Visit During San Diego’s Blazing Hot Weekend
With a heat wave and excessive heat warning hitting San Diego through the Labor Day holiday, dozens of cool zones are opening up. The Union Tribune says these air-conditioned facilities include libraries, churches, rec centers and community spaces. People without transportation to a cool zone location can call 211 to...
delmartimes.net
Shark sighting off Torrey Pines State Beach reignites worries of migration to La Jolla
A perceived increase in sightings of great white sharks off the San Diego coast have some local residents worried that the notorious sea predators could make their way to La Jolla. That’s especially possible, they argue, because the seasonal public closure of Point La Jolla may attract more sea lions and therefore more adult white sharks that count the marine mammals as part of their diet.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego
California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A fire burned at least four buildings, including a home, and prompted evacuations...
Hundreds more rescued beagles arrive in Chino Hills, San Diego
A bevy of beagles rescued from a research facility in Virginia have arrived in California for a chance at a new life.The hundreds of beagles that arrived in Chino Hills and San Diego on Wednesday were among the 4,000 rescued from Virginia-based Envigo, which had been breeding the dogs for medical testing. In Chino Hills, about 200 dogs were welcomed at Priceless Pets, where they will be spayed and neutered before going to their new foster homes. Priceless Pets says they have a lot of people fostering the dogs, but may need more.Another 108 beagles arrived at the San Diego...
Harney Sushi Acquired by Owner of Popular Coffee Shop
Classic San Diego sushi joint enjoys new direction
6,000 SDGE customers still without power as some see restoration
These power outages happened as California's power grid manager asked people to conserve their energy during the heat wave, since the high temperatures push the grid to its limits.
NBC San Diego
Statewide Flex Alert Stretches Into Labor Day Weekend As High Temps Cook San Diego County
As a heat wave continues to grip Southern California and drive up air-conditioner use, a Flex Alert calling for voluntary power conservation to reduce strain on the state's electric grid will be in effect for a fourth straight day Saturday, the start of Labor Day Weekend. During the start of...
