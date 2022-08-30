ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

TWO WEEKENDS OF POWWOWS

September 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – This weekend, the Barona Band of Mission Indians hosts its 50th annual powwow September 2-4. Next weekend, the Sycuan Powwow will be held September 9-11. Each powwow commences on Friday night, continuing through the weekend. The powwows includes dancing, birdsinging...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eccalifornian.com

Sycuan pow wow planned

A special gathering held each year by the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, the annual Sycuan pow wow is being held Sept. 9-11, and features hundreds of Native Americans from different tribes in North America. In celebration of its 33rd year, Native American designers will be highlighting their jewelry and clothing fashions at its first Sycuan Fashion Show on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at Sycuan Casino Resort’s Retreat Pool and Cabanas. This year’s fashion show designers include Osamuskwasis, Ro Tree, Ashley Garcia, Disa Tatoosis, JD Customs, Designs by Della, Benjamin Leedom, Cheyleen, Yazzie, Collins Provost-Fields, Aresta Tsosie Paddock, KM Originals and more.
EL CAJON, CA
newswatchtv.com

Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families

Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ECM INTERVIEWS ARNIE LEVINE, CANDIDATE FOR EL CAJON MAJOR

September 2, 2022 (El Cajon) – Arnie Levine is a realtor running for the El Cajon mayoral seat. He wants to revitalize El Cajon as a "new city." His priorities include reducing homelessness and lack of housing affordability, protecting public health, supporting the arts, and according to his website, "restoring hope" to all El Cajon residents.
EL CAJON, CA
whereverfamily.com

Kids Free San Diego Returns in October

Family travelers will want to consider San Diego for any travels in October, as the destination prepares for the return of the 11th annual Kids Free San Diego, offering big savings at hotels, restaurants, attractions, museums, tours and transportation companies. The unique deals for kids range from complimentary admission to free meals and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thestarnews.com

Festival grows along with expenses

Around 7,500 people attended the 14th Annual South Bay Pride Art and Music Festival at Bayfront Park on Aug. 27, with a full day lineup of local musicians, DJs, art vendors, and community resources, all in celebration of South Bay’s LGBTQ+ community and allies. Under the umbrella of the...
CHULA VISTA, CA
pugetsound.media

Checking Out – Carlo Cecchetto KFMB TV CBS8 San Diego

Sounds like it’s time for a little stress leave. Carlo Cecchetto Anchor/Reporter KFMB-TV CBS 8 & CW San Diego announces he is taking time off work and social media. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Where to Find $3 Movie Tickets in San Diego County for National Cinema Day

For one day only, thousands of theaters will be dropping their movie ticket prices for National Cinema Day, including dozens in San Diego County. On Saturday, Sept. 3, moviegoers across America can see a movie for only $3, regardless of the movie, showtime or format. There will also be exclusive trailers and sneak peeks shown in theaters on Sept. 3, according to The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

The End of an Era? (well, kinda).

"The only constant in life is change..." After nearly 10 years on the air in San Diego, the Armstrong & Getty Show bids adieu to America's Finest City (at least on the airwaves). In this episode of A&G One More Thing, Jack & Joe address the change... Regardless of any...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Free Cool Zones You Can Visit During San Diego’s Blazing Hot Weekend

With a heat wave and excessive heat warning hitting San Diego through the Labor Day holiday, dozens of cool zones are opening up. The Union Tribune says these air-conditioned facilities include libraries, churches, rec centers and community spaces. People without transportation to a cool zone location can call 211 to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Shark sighting off Torrey Pines State Beach reignites worries of migration to La Jolla

A perceived increase in sightings of great white sharks off the San Diego coast have some local residents worried that the notorious sea predators could make their way to La Jolla. That’s especially possible, they argue, because the seasonal public closure of Point La Jolla may attract more sea lions and therefore more adult white sharks that count the marine mammals as part of their diet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego

California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A fire burned at least four buildings, including a home, and prompted evacuations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds more rescued beagles arrive in Chino Hills, San Diego

A bevy of beagles rescued from a research facility in Virginia have arrived in California for a chance at a new life.The hundreds of beagles that arrived in Chino Hills and San Diego on Wednesday were among the 4,000 rescued from Virginia-based Envigo, which had been breeding the dogs for medical testing. In Chino Hills, about 200 dogs were welcomed at Priceless Pets, where they will be spayed and neutered before going to their new foster homes. Priceless Pets says they have a lot of people fostering the dogs, but may need more.Another 108 beagles arrived at the San Diego...
CHINO HILLS, CA

