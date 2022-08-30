Read full article on original website
WSMV
Police: Man charged with double homicide planned to murder ex-girlfriend
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police confirmed Friday that the man charged with killing two women had been planning on killing one of them. According to an affidavit by WSMV4, neighbors told police that 72-year-old Lloyd T. Martin Jr. was stalking 67-year-old Laura Undis before her death. The two were in a failed relationship, and neighbors said that is what led to Martin stalking Undis.
wnky.com
2 charged with manslaughter, 1 dead in drunk driving crash in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – Two women are behind bars after a man died this morning following a crash involving drunk driving. The Scottsville Police Department responded to an injury accident on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 8:16 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31-E and KY 100. A 2017 Nissan...
South Nashville neighbors help nab felon accused of numerous break-ins
Neighbors in South Nashville are relieved after helping catch a wanted felon, saying he's continuously burglarized the neighborhood.
LPR camera helps Lebanon police arrest alleged thief in stolen van
A combination of good police work and a license plate recognition (LPR) camera hit in Lebanon may have solved multiple crimes in Middle Tennessee.
WSMV
Man arrested for May shooting that injured two juveniles in Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a teenager on Wednesday for a shooting that sent two juveniles to the hospital back in May. According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called to a shooting at the Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage on Saturday, May 14.
wkdzradio.com
Man And Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A man and woman were charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Auburn Street in Oak Grove Saturday. Oak Grove Police say they stopped a vehicle driven by Jason Fox and officers noticed in the passenger door handle a clear plastic baggie with a powder substance.
WSMV
Nashville detectives find 58 marijuana plants in woman’s home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville woman was arrested Thursday after detectives found 58 marijuana plants in her home. Nicole Madden, 29, is charged with manufacturing marijuana, among other drug charges, and possessing a gun during a felony. Police found the plants when they searched her home at 6625...
Watch: Wilson Co. deputies find endangered child in U-Haul on interstate
Authorities in Tennessee were after a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his infant son, and it took drastic measures to stop a van on the run.
WBKO
Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man facing charges in the August 28 deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 told police he was messed up on drugs and driving as fast as his truck would go. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, has been charged with murder, assault, driving under...
WSMV
Man caught stealing diapers from Walmart, pulls out brass knuckles
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after he threatened a Walmart employee while attempting to shoplift some diapers on Saturday night. According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Sherill Simpkins was attempting to steal two packages of diapers from the Walmart on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch when he was confronted by a store employee.
Man allegedly assaulted by security guard sues property managers for millions
The man behind the viral video who said he was assaulted and wrongfully detained by a security guard is now seeking millions in damages.
Smyrna Shell Station Murder Suspect Arrested
Update: Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022.
Infant found in back of U-Haul after police chase, deputies say
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in Tennessee found a 2-month-old infant in the back of a U-Haul van when they arrested two people after a pursuit. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies got involved in a pursuit that started in Nashville late Tuesday night. Deputies said that a U-Haul van was driving east on Interstate 40 at a high rate of speed, trying to evade police. Deputies said in the news release that they eventually deployed spike strips, causing the van to stop.
Spring Hill police stop car full of stolen checks, drugs
Methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, fake names, and stolen checks—Spring Hill Police officers have a lot to untangle after a traffic stop on a group of people.
Woman shot, killed in Madison apartment during argument
A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Sealey Drive in Madison.
WSMV
Man arrested for 2020 death of fentanyl overdose victim in Logan Co.
ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee man is behind bars and faces a manslaughter charge after authorities accused him of selling drugs to an individual who died of a fentanyl overdose nearly two years ago. South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to a call of a possible drug overdose in...
WSMV
Police investigating deadly train incident in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a death involving a train in Madison on Friday morning. According to police, a man is dead after getting hit by a train at the crossing on Nesbitt Lane in Madison. The deceased man is believed to have been hit by the train just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
WSMV
‘I was just so afraid’; serial robbery suspect accused of six different incidents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are hunting for a man seen on surveillance video robbing/attempting to rob more than three stores and banks. Police said they are looking for robbery suspect Robert Michael Durham, 43, who has six outstanding warrants in the following cases:. Pinnacle Bank, 2300 West End...
WTVCFOX
Recently elected Maury County constable arrested while waiting to be sworn in
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — The newly elected constable for Maury County was arrested Friday morning at the courthouse while waiting to be sworn in. District Attorney Brent Cooper says his office received a complaint last month alleging Robert Medina had falsified his address on the application to run for constable.
Woman charged with theft after stealing milk delivery truck in the Gulch
A woman faces felony theft charges after police say she stole a milk delivery truck and drove it to a homeless camp late Monday night.
