Dallas, TX

CandysDirt

This Townhome is Sure to Turn Heads

Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, and Lakewood are three of Dallas’s most iconic neighborhoods. For those who love unique culture, quaint architecture, and world-class dining, these communities are as attractive as they come. Also, these East Dallas areas knock it out in terms of shopping, entertainment, and outdoor activities. In fact, they’re so livable that it may be hard to choose between them. When looking for a potential home, location is key and having the perfect pad means being in the perfect place. Incidentally, we just stumbled upon an incredible townhome nestled between each neighborhood for this week’s Inwood Home of the Week.
advocatemag.com

Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand

Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season

Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mami Coco now open in Lakewood area of Dallas

Mami Coco serves a variety of Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, flautas and enchiladas. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Mami Coco opened its second restaurant in Dallas Aug. 26 off of Samuell Boulevard in Lakewood. The mexican restaurant is located at 2706 Samuell Blvd. Ste B, next to the recently opened Mixtitos kitchen. Mami Coco serves a variety of Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, flautas and enchiladas. www.mamicoco.org.
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend: September 2-4

It's a long weekend and there is plenty to do in and around Dallas. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, September 2. Riverfront Jazz...
papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
CandysDirt

You Can Own One of The Most Important Hutsell Homes in Lakewood

One of Lakewood’s most historic and architecturally significant homes is for sale. Legendary architect Clifford D. Hutsell built this Spanish Eclectic house in 1936 and only about 50 others in Lakewood from 1926 to 1941. This Spanish Eclectic at 6969 Lakewood Boulevard features the coveted extraordinary details that define...
meetingstoday.com

Massive New Convention Center Project Set to Transform Downtown Dallas

Dallas is barreling ahead with a game-changing $2 billion convention center project that will also create a whole new entertainment district in the heart of the city, allowing the destination to accommodate a much larger set of convention clients. Approved in February by the Dallas City Council and slated to...
fwtx.com

Barbecue Fest is Texas-Sized

It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys know all about beef, what with big guys in the trenches making things work on the field. So, a barbecue festival hosted by the team’s arena is a natural choice. The Miller LiteHouse Q BBQ Fest, which brings in top-tier pitmasters...
CBS DFW

Investigation underway into 'compromised' IV bags at Dallas surgery center

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a North Dallas surgery center operated by Baylor Scott and White contacted them about what are being called "compromised" IV bags.In a statement, the hospital reiterated their commitment to the safety and well-being of their patients. They invited police to get involved in answering questions about the alleged incident. "Surgicare North Dallas contacted law enforcement after discovering that an IV bag appeared to have been compromised. On the same day, the facility elected to pause its operations, and we remain focused on assisting investigators." The statement went on to say that the hospital system is contacting recent patients of the surgery center who may have questions. They've set up a dedicated phone line to respond to those calls. If you think that may include you or someone you know, call (214) 818-2794.CBS 11 reached out to federal investigators for information, but it's agency policy to neither confirm nor deny investigations unless charges have been filed.Please click back for updates on this developing story. 
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Tex-Mex Restaurant Back Open After Surviving Pandemic and a Fire

It's been almost two years since Casita Tex-Mex Bar and Grill had to close its doors after a fire, but this week the well-known restaurant is open for business. "I think all the emotions are running through me, like excitement, anxiety, nervousness and that we're here, I mean that we finally, we made it past the finish line to be to reopen again," said Norma Valles, owner of the restaurant, which is located near Northwest Highway and Central Express Way on Blackwell St.
