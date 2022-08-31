Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
This Townhome is Sure to Turn Heads
Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, and Lakewood are three of Dallas’s most iconic neighborhoods. For those who love unique culture, quaint architecture, and world-class dining, these communities are as attractive as they come. Also, these East Dallas areas knock it out in terms of shopping, entertainment, and outdoor activities. In fact, they’re so livable that it may be hard to choose between them. When looking for a potential home, location is key and having the perfect pad means being in the perfect place. Incidentally, we just stumbled upon an incredible townhome nestled between each neighborhood for this week’s Inwood Home of the Week.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Re-Release of ‘The Accommodation' Details History of Racial Segregation in Dallas
A book once banned in Dallas for telling the story of race and segregation was celebrated at a Dallas Central Library re-release Thursday. Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price helped pull the book called “The Accommodation” from obscurity. After author Jim Schutze first tried to get it published...
After 15 Years in East Dallas’ Casa View Haven, The Only Constant is Change
This was the year it happened. Mark it down in your history books and alert the media, because 2022 was the year that Casa View, an East Dallas neighborhood that had been fighting to reinvest in itself for the better part of the last two decades, has finally arrived. How...
advocatemag.com
Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand
Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
papercitymag.com
Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season
Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
Mami Coco now open in Lakewood area of Dallas
Mami Coco serves a variety of Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, flautas and enchiladas. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Mami Coco opened its second restaurant in Dallas Aug. 26 off of Samuell Boulevard in Lakewood. The mexican restaurant is located at 2706 Samuell Blvd. Ste B, next to the recently opened Mixtitos kitchen. Mami Coco serves a variety of Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, flautas and enchiladas. www.mamicoco.org.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend: September 2-4
It's a long weekend and there is plenty to do in and around Dallas. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, September 2. Riverfront Jazz...
IN THIS ARTICLE
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
You Can Own One of The Most Important Hutsell Homes in Lakewood
One of Lakewood’s most historic and architecturally significant homes is for sale. Legendary architect Clifford D. Hutsell built this Spanish Eclectic house in 1936 and only about 50 others in Lakewood from 1926 to 1941. This Spanish Eclectic at 6969 Lakewood Boulevard features the coveted extraordinary details that define...
Another Metro Area Is Poised to Overtake Dallas-Fort Worth in Apartment Development
Did the construction cones on Dallas-Fort Worth streets leave a hint? They should’ve. Dallas-Fort Worth is projected to be the hottest metro area in terms of new development, specifically apartment deliveries, in 2022, according to a RentCafé study. The highlights for Dallas-Fort Worth:. The Dallas-Fort Worth market is...
texasstandard.org
Southern Dallas apartment complex residents grapple with bug infestations, faulty electrical outlets
A plague of gnats and flies swarm across Deborah Shelton’s apartment. Shelton points to sticky strips hanging from her ceiling that are covered with trapped insects. “I’ve tried to spray them, they fly everywhere,” Shelton said. Shelton is one of many residents of the Arterra Apartments in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
meetingstoday.com
Massive New Convention Center Project Set to Transform Downtown Dallas
Dallas is barreling ahead with a game-changing $2 billion convention center project that will also create a whole new entertainment district in the heart of the city, allowing the destination to accommodate a much larger set of convention clients. Approved in February by the Dallas City Council and slated to...
This shop at Galleria Dallas takes gourmet snacks to the next level
From items like the Strawberry Shortcake Shookie to Fruity Pebbles Candy Apple, Lizzie Lu has so many options that will leave your mouth watering.
fwtx.com
Barbecue Fest is Texas-Sized
It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys know all about beef, what with big guys in the trenches making things work on the field. So, a barbecue festival hosted by the team’s arena is a natural choice. The Miller LiteHouse Q BBQ Fest, which brings in top-tier pitmasters...
Dallas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
Investigation underway into 'compromised' IV bags at Dallas surgery center
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a North Dallas surgery center operated by Baylor Scott and White contacted them about what are being called "compromised" IV bags.In a statement, the hospital reiterated their commitment to the safety and well-being of their patients. They invited police to get involved in answering questions about the alleged incident. "Surgicare North Dallas contacted law enforcement after discovering that an IV bag appeared to have been compromised. On the same day, the facility elected to pause its operations, and we remain focused on assisting investigators." The statement went on to say that the hospital system is contacting recent patients of the surgery center who may have questions. They've set up a dedicated phone line to respond to those calls. If you think that may include you or someone you know, call (214) 818-2794.CBS 11 reached out to federal investigators for information, but it's agency policy to neither confirm nor deny investigations unless charges have been filed.Please click back for updates on this developing story.
DFW to Gain Two More Dutch Bros Storefronts
From coffees and smoothies to flavorful teas and goodies, this coffee shop provides quick-service menu items to diners.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Tex-Mex Restaurant Back Open After Surviving Pandemic and a Fire
It's been almost two years since Casita Tex-Mex Bar and Grill had to close its doors after a fire, but this week the well-known restaurant is open for business. "I think all the emotions are running through me, like excitement, anxiety, nervousness and that we're here, I mean that we finally, we made it past the finish line to be to reopen again," said Norma Valles, owner of the restaurant, which is located near Northwest Highway and Central Express Way on Blackwell St.
Dickey’s BBQ wants to help you celebrate Labor Day with some legit barbecue
Labor Day is all about kicking back and reflecting on the fruits of your labor so far in the year but if you want to not think about work at all, which we recommend, think instead of some delicious food.
Comments / 0